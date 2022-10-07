ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angola, IN

Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries in Downtown Fort Wayne shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - One man is in a Fort Wayne hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot early Sunday morning. Fort Wayne Police officers say they heard several gunshots being fired while they were on patrol near Hanna Street and Hayden Street. FWPD Dispatch then received a call about a shooting at the East Central Towers Apartments on East Washington Boulevard.
Angola shooting victims identified

ANGOLA, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Steuben County Coroner's Office has identified three victims of two Sunday morning shootings. Angola police first responded to a call of someone hearing gunshots around 1:07 a.m on the 400 block of North Elizabeth Street. Authorities found 23-year-old Francisco Javier Velazquez Martine and 21-year-old Fernando...
Police in Angola kill man in shootout

ANGOLA, Ind. (WFFT) -- Police in Angola killed a man during a shootout near West Felicity Street and South Wayne Street Sunday. The Angola Police Department responded to a call about someone firing gunshots at a home on the 400 block of North Elizabeth Street at 1:07 a.m. When officers...
FWPD's new therapy dog will address officers mental health

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Fort Wayne Police Department welcomed its new therapy dog Tinsley to the department on Monday. Tinsley is the first of his kind for the department. FWPD Patrolman and Tinsley's handler Lisa Woods said he will help with officers mental health. "Officers experience post traumatic...
Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry arrested, charged with OWI

Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry, 70, was booked into the Allen County Jail for operating while intoxicated Sunday.
Mayor Tom Henry pleads guilty to OWI

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Mayor Tom Henry has pleaded guilty to OWI. According to a probable cause document, police were called to the scene of a car crash Saturday around 10:23 p.m., where Henry had hit another car after drifting left-of-center. Police say Henry was argumentative, unsteady on his...
Snider grad Anthony Lapsley returns to the octagon

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - After a semi-retired eight-year hiatus, Snider grad Anthony "The Recipe" Lapsley is making his way back into the octagon. After pursuing an early wrestling career at the high school level, Lapsley soon transitioned into the MMA world. Lapsley will compete in the Art of Scrap...
Mild Tuesday, rain chances increase

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — We start Tuesday off with sunshine, but the clouds increase as the day progresses. Afternoon highs reach into the lower 70s. By late Tuesday afternoon, rain chance increase and continue into the evening. Overnight lows drop into the middle 50s with spotty rain showers.
Trine moves to 5-1 after 27-21 win over Adrian

ADRIAN, Mich. (WFFT) – Four takeaways were crucial as the Trine University football team held off their hosts from Adrian College to win the 2022 edition of the Border Brawl by the score of 27-21. The Thunder built an early lead before matching the Bulldogs through the final half to come away with the victory.
