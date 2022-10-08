ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moweaqua, IL

Comments / 0

Related
Herald & Review

Collinsville engulfs Mt. Zion in point barrage 34-7

Collinsville showed it had the juice to douse Mt. Zion in a points barrage during a 34-7 win during this Illinois football game. Both teams were blanked in the first quarter. The Kahoks' offense jumped in front for a 21-7 lead over the Braves at halftime. Collinsville steamrolled to a...
COLLINSVILLE, IL
Herald & Review

Effingham St. Anthony boys golf team wins Class 1A State Tournament title

BLOOMINGTON -- The Effingham St. Anthony boys golf team won the program's fifth state title on Saturday at the Class 1A State Tournament played at Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington. The Bulldogs shot a state-best combined score of 618, finishing five strokes ahead of Chicago Latin's score of 623.
EFFINGHAM, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
State
Illinois State
Moweaqua, IL
Football
City
Moweaqua, IL
Moweaqua, IL
Sports
Macon, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Macon, IL
Herald & Review

Ministry of defense: Virden North Mac blanks Gillespie 49-0

Virden North Mac's defense throttled Gillespie, resulting in a 49-0 shutout in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 7. Recently on September 23, Gillespie squared off with Vandalia in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here. You're reading a news brief powered...
GILLESPIE, IL
Herald & Review

Maroa-Forsyth squeezes past Williamsville 24-20

Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Maroa-Forsyth passed in a 24-20 victory at Williamsville's expense in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 7. Maroa-Forsyth drew first blood by forging a 7-6 margin over Williamsville after the first quarter. The Bullets came from behind to grab the...
WILLIAMSVILLE, IL
Herald & Review

Clinton outlasts Warrensburg-Latham 28-14

Clinton pushed past Warrensburg-Latham for a 28-14 win in Illinois high school football on October 7. The first quarter gave Clinton a 7-6 lead over Warrensburg-Latham. Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the second and third quarters. The Maroons hummed like a well-oiled machine through the...
WARRENSBURG, IL
channel1450.com

Owens Powers Crimsons To Fifth CS8 Win

Elijah Owens powered Jacksonville to a 43-20 win over Decatur MacArthur for the Crimsons’ fifth win this season. Jacksonville is at Rochester in Week Eight before hosting U-High in Week Nine. MacArthur (4-3) is at U-HIgh before hosting Rochester in Week Nine.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Hibernation#Stop Sign#American Football#Macon Meridian#Moweaqua Central A M#Hawks
Herald & Review

Stop sign: Martinsville renders Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op's offense pointless 27-0

Martinsville didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op's attack in a virtuoso 27-0 performance in Illinois high school football on October 8. Recently on September 24, Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op squared off with Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran in a football game. For more,...
MARTINSVILLE, IL
Herald & Review

Danville thumps Champaign Central in punishing decision 41-6

Danville built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 41-6 win over Champaign Central in Illinois high school football action on October 7. Last season, Danville and Champaign Central squared off with August 27, 2021 at Danville High School last season. For a full recap, click here. You're reading a news...
DANVILLE, IL
Herald & Review

Effingham drops zeroes on Lincoln 47-0

Effingham's version of rock-solid defense completely stymied Lincoln 47-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 7. Effingham drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Lincoln after the first quarter. The Flaming Hearts fought to a 27-0 halftime margin at the Railsplitters' expense. Effingham jumped to...
LINCOLN, IL
Herald & Review

Convincing fashion: Mahomet-Seymour handles Taylorville 58-6

Impressive was a ready adjective for Mahomet-Seymour's 58-6 throttling of Taylorville in an Illinois high school football matchup. In recent action on September 23, Mahomet-Seymour faced off against Charleston and Taylorville took on Effingham on September 23 at Effingham High School. For a full recap, click here. You're reading a...
TAYLORVILLE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Herald & Review

El Paso-Gridley rolls like thunder over Heyworth 49-20

El Paso-Gridley showed no mercy to Heyworth, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 49-20 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup. The last time El Paso-Gridley and Heyworth played in a 42-14 game on October 8, 2021. For a full recap, click here. Recently on September 23, Heyworth squared...
HEYWORTH, IL
Q985

Vandals are Sadly Destroying Illinois’ Historic Covered Bridges

This is why we can't have nice things. A new video share reveals that vandals are being allowed to deface and in some cases destroy many of Illinois' historic covered bridges. A YouTuber who frequently visits historic places just dropped this new video of a covered bridge in Illinois. This is the Thompson Mill Covered Bridge that connected Springfield to Effingham, Illinois many decades ago. Here's the sad backstory he shared of what he found:
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Effingham Radio

Paul A. Miller, 55

Paul A. Miller, 55 of Effingham, passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at his home with his loved ones by his side. Per his request, Paul will be cremated with no services being held. Paul was born November 11, 1966 in Effingham, the son of Clarence A. and Charlotte...
EFFINGHAM, IL
Herald & Review

Oct. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Decatur's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Decatur area. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 79% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
DECATUR, IL
Central Illinois Proud

ISU students react to Thursday’s Pritzker-Bailey debate

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — In Thursday’s gubernatorial debate at Illinois State University, college students got a chance to watch Gov. JB Pritzker and Sen. Darren Bailey go head-to-head. Many students were hoping to get a clearer picture of who they’ll support next month. However, a debate with...
NORMAL, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy