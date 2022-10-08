Read full article on original website
Herald & Review
Effingham St. Anthony boys golf team wins Class 1A State Tournament title
BLOOMINGTON -- The Effingham St. Anthony boys golf team won the program's fifth state title on Saturday at the Class 1A State Tournament played at Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington. The Bulldogs shot a state-best combined score of 618, finishing five strokes ahead of Chicago Latin's score of 623.
Herald & Review
Kissing your sister: Champaign Centennial and Rantoul Township find lipsmacking impasse 3-3
Champaign Centennial and Rantoul Township waged a 3-3 standoff in a tough tilt in an Illinois boys soccer matchup. In recent action on September 29, Rantoul Township faced off against St Joseph-Ogden and Champaign Centennial took on Peoria Richwoods on September 27 at Peoria Richwoods High School. For more, click here.
Herald & Review
Hoopeston/Armstrong/Schlarman Co-Op tames Fithian Oakwood's offense 42-0
An electrician would've been needed to get Fithian Oakwood on the scoreboard because Hoopeston/Armstrong/Schlarman Co-Op wouldn't allow it in a 42-0 shutout for an Illinois high school football victory on October 7. Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first quarter. The Cornjerkers' offense breathed fire...
Herald & Review
Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond darts by Arcola in easy victory 49-21
Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Arcola for a 49-21 victory in Illinois high school football on October 7. Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond opened with a 7-0 advantage over Arcola through the first quarter. The Knights fought to a 28-7 halftime margin at the Purple...
Herald & Review
Blowout: Decatur St. Teresa delivers statement win over Tuscola 38-7
Decatur St. Teresa dominated from start to finish in an imposing 38-7 win over Tuscola in an Illinois high school football matchup. Decatur St. Teresa opened with a 24-7 advantage over Tuscola through the first quarter. Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the second and third quarters,...
Herald & Review
Maroa-Forsyth squeezes past Williamsville 24-20
Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Maroa-Forsyth passed in a 24-20 victory at Williamsville's expense in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 7. Maroa-Forsyth drew first blood by forging a 7-6 margin over Williamsville after the first quarter. The Bullets came from behind to grab the...
Herald & Review
Abracadabra: Bloomington makes Jacksonville Routt Catholic's offense disappear 1-0
A vice-like defensive effort helped Bloomington squeeze Jacksonville Routt Catholic 1-0 in a shutout performance in an Illinois girls volleyball matchup. Recently on September 29, Bloomington squared off with Champaign Central in a volleyball game. For more, click here. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader...
Herald & Review
Clinton outlasts Warrensburg-Latham 28-14
Clinton pushed past Warrensburg-Latham for a 28-14 win in Illinois high school football on October 7. The first quarter gave Clinton a 7-6 lead over Warrensburg-Latham. Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the second and third quarters. The Maroons hummed like a well-oiled machine through the...
Herald & Review
Point of emphasis: Moweaqua Central A&M posts stop sign on Macon Meridian's offense 42-0
Moweaqua Central A&M's impenetrable defense prompted a 42-0 blanking of Macon Meridian in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 7. Moweaqua Central A&M darted in front of Macon Meridian 14-0 to begin the second quarter. The Raiders opened a mammoth 21-0 gap over the Hawks at the intermission.
Herald & Review
Bismarck-Henning smacks Georgetown-Ridge Farm in shutout victory 59-0
Bismarck-Henning's version of rock-solid defense completely stymied Georgetown-Ridge Farm 59-0 during this Illinois football game. In recent action on September 23, Bismarck-Henning faced off against Fithian Oakwood and Georgetown-Ridge Farm took on Catlin Salt Fork on September 23 at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School. For a full recap, click here. You're...
Herald & Review
Danville thumps Champaign Central in punishing decision 41-6
Danville built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 41-6 win over Champaign Central in Illinois high school football action on October 7. Last season, Danville and Champaign Central squared off with August 27, 2021 at Danville High School last season. For a full recap, click here. You're reading a news...
Herald & Review
Effingham drops zeroes on Lincoln 47-0
Effingham's version of rock-solid defense completely stymied Lincoln 47-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 7. Effingham drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Lincoln after the first quarter. The Flaming Hearts fought to a 27-0 halftime margin at the Railsplitters' expense. Effingham jumped to...
Herald & Review
Stop sign: Martinsville renders Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op's offense pointless 27-0
Martinsville didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op's attack in a virtuoso 27-0 performance in Illinois high school football on October 8. Recently on September 24, Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op squared off with Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran in a football game. For more,...
Herald & Review
Watch now: 'Fire department' Illinois defense extinguishes Iowa offense
CHAMPAIGN — In a defensive slugfest, Illinois found itself with its back against the wall in the second quarter. Twice in a span of two minutes, Illinois muffed a punt and fumbled to give Iowa the ball deep in opponent territory. Each time, the Illinois defense got a three-and-out....
Herald & Review
El Paso-Gridley rolls like thunder over Heyworth 49-20
El Paso-Gridley showed no mercy to Heyworth, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 49-20 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup. The last time El Paso-Gridley and Heyworth played in a 42-14 game on October 8, 2021. For a full recap, click here. Recently on September 23, Heyworth squared...
Herald & Review
Convincing fashion: Mahomet-Seymour handles Taylorville 58-6
Impressive was a ready adjective for Mahomet-Seymour's 58-6 throttling of Taylorville in an Illinois high school football matchup. In recent action on September 23, Mahomet-Seymour faced off against Charleston and Taylorville took on Effingham on September 23 at Effingham High School. For a full recap, click here. You're reading a...
Illinois overcomes QB Tommy Devito’s injury, edges Iowa
Illinois survived the loss of starting quarterback Tommy Devito to injury and three turnovers to eke out a 9-6 win
Herald & Review
Farmer City Blue Ridge passes stress test against Flanagan/Cornell/Woodland Co-Op 38-28
Farmer City Blue Ridge called "game" in the waning moments of a 38-28 defeat of Flanagan/Cornell/Woodland Co-Op on October 7 in Illinois football action. Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 14-14 duel in the first quarter. The Knights' offense darted in front for...
thechampaignroom.com
Illinois enters AP Top 25 for first time since 2011
For the first time since 2011, Illinois Football is ranked. The Illini checked in to the AP Top 25 poll at No. 24 on Sunday afternoon, snapping the longest drought of any Power Five team. Kansas previously held that honor before jumping into the rankings last week. Since the Rose...
Herald & Review
Skyy Clark feeling like his old self in time to contribute to Illinois' backcourt
CHAMPAIGN — The date August 2 is fresh in Skyy Clark’s mind. It was the last day before he and the team headed back home from summer workouts, but it also was an important moment in his return from his ACL tear. He remembers hitting a three and...
