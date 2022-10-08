Houston, we have an opening

Devontae Houston, right, shown carrying the ball against North Carolina State last month, has risen up UConn's depth chart of late. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker) Karl B DeBlaker

Sophomore running back Devontae Houston was not listed on the UConn football team’s depth chart ahead of its season opener at Utah State.

Six weeks later, the Huskies travel to Miami to face Florida International on Saturday (7 p.m., ESPN3) with Houston as their primary running back after he was at the center of the drive that may have marked the turning point of the Huskies’ season.

Battling a nagging shoulder injury, Houston capped an 11-play, 94-yard drive with a 17-yard touchdown run with 2:20 left that lifted the Huskies to a 19-14 upset victory over Fresno State last Saturday.