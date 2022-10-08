ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

FNF: Elijah Davis leads Riverside Academy to a commanding 35-7 win over St. Martin’s

By Kylee Bond
WGNO
WGNO
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AIodz_0iQwqulj00

Highlights of Friday’s action between St. Martin’s and Riverside Academy featured on WGNO’s Friday Night Football, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

Senior running back Elijah Davis got the Riverside started early with a huge run in the first quarter and never stopped, leading the Rebels on to win 35-7 over St. Martin’s.

RELATED STORY — FNF31: Oct. 7 Scores and Highlights

Catch the 31st edition of WGNO’s Friday Night Football each and every Friday night at 11 p.m. on Nola 38 the CW and again at midnight on WGNO.

Follow us on social media!

Facebook Twitter Instagram TikTok
WGNO Sports @WGNOSports @WGNOSports @WGNOSports @WGNOSports
Friday Night Football @FNFwgno @FNFwgno
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
WGNO

LSU-Florida kickoff time announced

BATON ROUGE – LSU’s game against Florida on Saturday, Oct. 15 in Gainesville will kickoff at 6 p.m. CT, the Southeastern Conference announced on Monday. The LSU-Florida contest will be televised on ESPN. Last year, LSU posted a 49-42 win over Florida in Tiger Stadium for its third consecutive win over the Gators. This week, […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Martin#Fnf#American Football#Riverside Academy#The Allstate Sugar Bowl#Rebels#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WGNO

WGNO

33K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy