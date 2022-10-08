ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bogalusa, LA

FNF: Bogalusa improves to 5-1 with 20-14 win over Amite

By Kylee Bond
WGNO
WGNO
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mce6P_0iQwqtt000

Highlights of Friday’s action between Bogalusa and Amite featured on WGNO’s Friday Night Football, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

Bogalusa defeated Amite 20-14. The Jacks improve to 5-1.

RELATED STORY — FNF31: Oct. 7 Scores and Highlights

Catch the 31st edition of WGNO’s Friday Night Football each and every Friday night at 11 p.m. on Nola 38 the CW and again at midnight on WGNO.

Follow us on social media!

Facebook Twitter Instagram TikTok
WGNO Sports @WGNOSports @WGNOSports @WGNOSports @WGNOSports
Friday Night Football @FNFwgno @FNFwgno
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bogalusa, LA
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Amite City, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fnf#American Football#The Allstate Sugar Bowl#Nexstar Media Inc
wgno.com

Changes on the way Wednesday!

Good Morning, New Orleans! Another gorgeous start to today out there as temperatures are in the 50s or 60s! Yesterday was stunning, I hope you fully enjoyed it! Dewpoints remain in the 50s or 60s across the area which means dry air and low humidity. This trend will stick around today before changes start tomorrow.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Mississippi

What's your favorite thing to order when you go to a nice restaurant? If the answer is a nice steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Mississippi that are great options for both a casual meal and for celebrating a special occasion and are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
L'Observateur

St. James arrest reports 10/3 to 10/9

CCRP ART 575 – FUGITIVE. ALLEN, TYRIEAL 25 2311 N CENTRAL AV, LUTCHER, LA 70071. BALLARD, THERINISHA 28 400 WESTSIDE BLVD, HOUMA, LA 70364. 14:56 – SIMPLE CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY (MISD) 14:62.3 – UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY OF AN INHABITED DWELLING (FELONY) ESCHETE, SHAE 30 118 CANAL LN,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

WGNO

33K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy