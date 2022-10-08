FNF: Bogalusa improves to 5-1 with 20-14 win over Amite
Highlights of Friday’s action between Bogalusa and Amite featured on WGNO’s Friday Night Football, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl.
Bogalusa defeated Amite 20-14. The Jacks improve to 5-1.RELATED STORY — FNF31: Oct. 7 Scores and Highlights
Catch the 31st edition of WGNO’s Friday Night Football each and every Friday night at 11 p.m. on Nola 38 the CW and again at midnight on WGNO.
