Dem in key senate race says there's 'great value' in dismantling justice system, wants to eliminate cash bail
North Carolina Democratic Senate candidate Cheri Beasley is a supporter of eliminating cash bail and has suggested that there is "great value" in reconstructing the justice system.
Meet the Chinese-American Republican who may make history by flipping a deep blue seat this November
Allan Fung is aiming to become the first Republican in 34 years to win Rhode Island's 2nd Congressional District, and he's getting some help from Chris Christie
Nebraska gov spent over $1.3M boosting GOP gubernatorial candidate who may appoint him US senator
Gov. Pete Ricketts spent $1.3M to help Jim Pillen win GOP gubernatorial primary to replace him. If he wins the election, Pillen may appoint Ricketts as next senator from Nebraska.
Biden CBP chief claims GOP governor’s busing migrants is acting as ‘pull factor’ amid border crisis
The head of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) claims that moves by Republican governors to transport illegal immigrants deeper into the interior are acting as a "pull factor" drawing more migrants to the border. Republican governors have been sending migrants north since April, when Texas Gov. Greg Abbott started busing...
Wisconsin voters say inflation, climate change are among their top voting priorities ahead of midterms
Voters in Wisconsin cities shared their top voting priorities, with most pointing to climate change and the economy ahead of the November midterm elections.
JD Vance accuses Tim Ryan of using 'canned lines' in Ohio debate: 'Pretty pathetic'
"Hillbilly Elegy "author and venture capitalist JD Vance squared off with Ohio Democratic Congressman Tim Ryan in a debate on Monday evening.
Top Dems silent after Katie Hobbs supports no legal limits on abortion
Top Democratic leaders are staying away from Arizona gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs's suggestion that the government should not put any limits on how late in a pregnancy women can get an abortion. Hobbs appeared on CBS Sunday to discuss her race against GOP nominee Kari Lake, who supports allowing abortions...
Democratic candidate for governor falling behind in polls, loses endorsement from top teachers union
Top Nevada teachers union not to endorse any midterm candidate in the governor's race while new polls find Gov. Steve Sisolak is trailing behind GOP opponent Joe Lombardo.
New York sheriffs refuse to aggressively enforce strict new gun law: 'Unfairly targets law-abiding citizens'
Fulton County, N.Y., Sheriff Richard Giardino said he plans to use his discretion when enforcing the law which bans guns in "sensitive areas" like subways and state parks.
Fetterman says stroke not 'going to have an impact' on duties if elected, insists campaign 'very transparent'
Democratic Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman claims his stroke and the challenges he has faced after will not impact his ability to serve in the Senate if elected.
Washington's surprising Senate race: Dem Patty Murray seems vulnerable against GOP newcomer Tiffany Smiley
The surprise competitive race for the 2022 midterm elections is in Washington state, between Democratic Sen. Patty Murray and Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley.
Oregon GOP gubernatorial candidate says voters are 'done' with failed leadership and 'ready for a change'
Fox News host Laura Ingraham spoke with Oregon GOP gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan about what issues Oregonians support ahead of the midterm elections.
Trump-backed Thisbaka projected to defeat 20-year incumbent Sen. Murkowski, election forecaster says
Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski is now an underdog in her bid for reelection, trailing Trump-backed challenger Kelly C. Tshibaka, who has a 53% chance to win next month.
Tulsi Gabbard speaks out after leaving 'woke' Democratic Party: My 'loyalty' is to the country, not the caucus
Former Hawaii congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard said her love of freedom was behind her decision to leave the Democratic Party, telling Fox News' Tucker Carlson she could no longer be a member of a party that seeks to "destroy" and silence its opponents and undermine freedom. "I've always been an independent-minded...
TUCKER CARLSON: Tulsi Gabbard dared to question permanent Washington's foreign policy
Fox News host Tucker Carlson gives his take on Tulsi Gabbard's announcement that she is leaving the Democratic Party on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'
Texas mayor calls out Kamala Harris for not visiting border during weekend trip
Rio Grande City, Texas Mayor Joel Villarreal joined "America's Newsroom" to discuss why both Republicans and Democrats are to blame for the border crisis.
Fetterman still has ‘a hard time understanding’ conversations, NBC News correspondent reports
NBC's Dasha Burns admitted that the Senate candidate for Pennsylvania John Fetterman is still struggling to have conversations after his stoke in May.
Biden 'proud of' son Hunter, claims he is ‘on the straight and narrow’ amid potential criminal charges
President Biden is defending Hunter Biden as his son continues to face backlash over a recent report that suggests he could be prosecuted for alleged tax fraud and a gun crime.
University of Florida students protest, say Republican Sen. Ben Sasse poses 'threat' as president
Students at the University of Florida expressed their outrage at the university's nomination of a Republican senator to serve as the school's next president.
Florida surgeon general blocked from sharing COVID vaccine study on Twitter: 'An enormous deal'
Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo recommends that males under 40 years old should not get the COVID vaccine due to cardiac-related deaths on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'
