NECN
Person Robbed at Gunpoint During Online Sale Exchange in Conn.
Two people who are accused of robbing someone at gunpoint during an online sale exchange in Cromwell over the weekend have been arrested. Officers were called to River Centre Plaza on Saturday after getting a report of an armed robbery that happened in the parking lot. According to investigators, the...
Eyewitness News
Suspects rob victim of a pair of shoes in Cromwell
CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - Two people face charges for robbing a victim of a pair of shoes at gunpoint in Cromwell. Julio Oquendo, 20, of Middletown, and 21-year-old Carmen Rogers also of Middletown were arrested for the incident. Cromwell police said they responded to the River Centre Plaza on Berlin...
Police investigating string of armed robberies in southeastern Connecticut
Police are investigating a string of armed robberies in southeastern Connecticut.
Eyewitness News
Witness attacked after catalytic converter theft
GUILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Around 3pm this evening, the Guilford Police Department responded to a business parking lot in the area of Goose Lane and Boston Post Road for the report of a catalytic converter theft followed by an altercation with a witness. Three male suspects stole a catalytic converter...
Eyewitness News
Police: One youth arrested following ‘large fight’ near Apple Harvest Festival
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say a ‘large fight’ broke out near the Southington Apple Harvest Festival on Saturday. According to police reports, the fight happened in front of Anthony Jacks in Southington. Officers working the festival responded to the call at 9:00 pm while additional officers were...
Man arraigned in court for alleged attack on 70-year-old woman in Windsor Locks
HARTFORD, Conn. — The man who police said allegedly assaulted an elderly woman Thursday morning in Windsor Locks faced a judge Friday morning. This all happened as the woman was going for her usual morning jog. During the arraignment, FOX61 learned that 40-year-old Alexander Russell is homeless. His attorney...
Eyewitness News
Two woman violently attacked in separate incidents
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - On Wednesday in East Haven, a woman says she had just parked her car when two men pushed her to the ground and stole her purse and her car. This incident occurred in the parking lot of Woodview apartments. The suspects fled the scene, one in...
sheltonherald.com
These CT state parks have reached capacity, DEEP says
Four state parks have closed Sunday after reaching parking capacity, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Penwood State Park, located in Bloomfield, was the first to close to new visitors just before 12:30 p.m. It was followed about a minute later by Talcott Mountain State Park in Simsbury, which was shuttered about a minute later.
Georgia, FBI searching for missing toddler whose babysitter reports 'odd' text before disappearance
The search for a 20-month-old boy remains ongoing after the toddler was allegedly last seen at his family's Savannah home, with over 40 FBI agents joining the case.
Man accused of shooting of New Haven police officer due in court Tues.
A New Haven police officer was wounded in a shootout captured on dashcam video while responding to a car crash early Friday morning. The suspect was captured hours later in Hartford.
Register Citizen
Thieves caught stealing catalytic converter, New London police say
NEW LONDON — Police say three males were caught on camera stealing a catalytic converter from a car early Friday. New London officers responded to the intersection of Williams Street and Chappell Street around 3:59 a.m. Friday for a report of a catalytic converter theft in progress, according to police.
sheltonherald.com
West Hartford man charged with drug and firearm offenses after turning himself in, police say
WEST HARTFORD — Police say they have arrested a local man on drug and firearm charges. Byron Jones, 53, was charged with criminal possession of a pistol or revolver and failure to obtain serial numbers by West Hartford police after he turned himself in to the agency Thursday. He was held on $800,000 bond and was scheduled to be arraigned at state Superior Court in Hartford on Friday.
Cop Shot; Alleged Shooter Arrested
(Updated 4:55 PM) Police Friday made an arrest in Hartford of a 36-year-old New Haven man accused of having shot New Haven cop Chad Curry earlier in the day. Hartford and New Haven police worked together with federal law enforcement agents to make the arrest. The two departments’ SWAT teams surrounded a house on Putnam Street in Hartford. The alleged shooter eventually came outside and surrendered without incident, according to New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson.
New Britain Herald
New Britain police blotter
Slawomir Nizielski, 44, homeless, New Britain, crim vio of restraining order, first-degree criminal trespass. Jose Manuel Solis, 31, homeless, New Britain, three counts – second-degree failure to appear. Gregory Dlugozima, 55, 245 Broad St. Flr. 2W, New Britain, disorderly conduct, third-degree burglary, second-degree unlawful restraint. Cassandra N. Johnson, 42,...
NECN
Police Officer Shot Early Friday Morning in Connecticut
A New Haven police officer was shot after responding to a car crash early Friday morning and residents and two schools are sheltering in place as police search for the shooter. It happened on Chapel Street around 1:30 a.m., according to police. The officer, Chad Curry, a nine-year-veteran of the...
Eyewitness News
Hamden police search for suspects who illegally dumped trash
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Hamden police are looking for a pair believed to be illegally dumping trash in one section of town. It’s happened a number of times in the past month, behind the old, abandoned middle school on Newhall Street. Back in the early 1900s, the site was...
Eyewitness News
Two women were attacked in two separate incidents last week.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said Monday would be mostly clear and crisp. A spot shower can't be ruled out. Here is his Monday mid-morning forecast. Game of the Week, Athlete of the Week nominees for the week of 10/9. Updated: 4 hours ago. Here are the nominees for Channel 3's Game...
Register Citizen
One-year-old child and mother seriously injured in Southington crash, police say
SOUTHINGTON — A mother and her 1-year-old child were seriously injured in a crash in Southington Friday afternoon, according to police. Officers responded to the four-vehicle crash at West Street and Westwood Road around 1:50 p.m. Friday, police said in a release. "Investigation revealed that a 2022 Chevrolet Colorado...
5 charged after police find guns, over 3,000 bags of heroin in Waterbury
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Five people were arrested following a search warrant execution in Waterbury on Wednesday. Police executed two search warrants on Aetna Street and Fieldwood Road in Waterbury. As a result of the investigation, task force recovered a Glock 9mm handgun with extended magazine containing 6 live rounds of ammunition, a Glock 9mm […]
NECN
Police ID Man Shot, Killed in Hartford, Conn.
A man was shot and killed during what police believe was a narcotics transaction in Hartford early Wednesday morning. Officers were called to Orange Street around 12:30 a.m. after getting two ShotSpotter activations reporting multiple rounds of gunfire. When police arrived, they said they found 24-year-old Andre Gaston, of Hartford,...
