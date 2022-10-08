Read full article on original website
Related
Unity Basketball: State Police team with Western Massachusetts Boys & Girls Clubs for new league
Teamwork. Relationships. And, fun. From the basketball court to the dinner table, it’s about more than just the game for the Massachusetts State Police Unity Basketball program. “The whole point of this is to build relationships,” said trooper Thomas Sullivan, the main organizer of the league, which kicked off...
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: Hispanic Heritage Month, all-abilities career fair, and Magic Month
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Holyoke, and Ludlow. This first half of October is Hispanic Heritage Month and Springfield is celebrating. Mayor Domenic Sarno joined American Medical Response-Springfield for their Hispanic Heritage Month event at their facility on Cottage Street. The event...
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke St. Patrick’s Day Committee names 65th Rohan Award recipient
Police searching for van that hit 13-year-old on Route 9 in Hadley. Investigators are looking for the public’s help in locating the driver of a van that reportedly struck a young teenager along Route 9 in Hadley. Updated: 5 hours ago. Tests show students across the board saw learning...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: how schools plan to help multilingual students post-COVID
Police searching for van that hit 13-year-old on Route 9 in Hadley. Investigators are looking for the public’s help in locating the driver of a van that reportedly struck a young teenager along Route 9 in Hadley. Updated: 6 hours ago. The award was established in 1957 to honor...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
westernmassnews.com
Tuesday night news update
In this update, police are searching for a suspect after a 13-year-old was hit this morning on Russell Street in Hadley, a Springfield man is being held on $10,000 bail after being charged in a crash that killed a pedestrian on Saturday night, and hundreds of thousands across the state have already signed up to vote by mail. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
East Longmeadow man sentenced for tobacco trafficking charges
An East Longmeadow man along with three other men from Connecticut have been sentenced for their role in a conspiracy to traffic illegally obtained tobacco and avoid paying taxes.
Medical Notes: Oct. 10, 2022
Frontotemporal Degeneration (FTD) Caregivers Support Group Virtual Meeting. HOLYOKE - The Holyoke FTD Caregiver’s Support Group will be holding its monthly meeting as a virtual zoom meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 4 to 5 p.m. It is for caregivers of those afflicted with Frontotemporal degeneration. FTD is a rare brain disease, and is the most common form of dementia in individuals under age 60 in the U.S. The purpose of the group is to help us to understand and learn about FTD, by sharing stories, ideas and emotions. The group meets on the second Wednesday of each month. All are welcome. For more information and to sign up for the group, please contact Sandy Wallis, AFTD (Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration) Affiliated Support Group leader at 413-532-0543.
VIDEO: Sleuth of bears spotted together in Westfield
It's a common sight to see two to three bears together in western Massachusetts. However, over the weekend a Westfield resident shared video of five bears walking through the woods together.
IN THIS ARTICLE
westernmassnews.com
Alvord Street in South Hadley reopens following motorcycle collision
SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - South Hadley crews responded to Alvord Street Tuesday evening for reports of an accident between a motorcycle and a car. According to South Hadley Police, the call came in around 6:21 p.m. A portion of the roadway had been closed while crews worked to clear...
westernmassnews.com
Janna's Wednesday Forecast
Police searching for van that hit 13-year-old on Route 9 in Hadley. Investigators are looking for the public’s help in locating the driver of a van that reportedly struck a young teenager along Route 9 in Hadley. Updated: 26 minutes ago. The award was established in 1957 to honor...
westernmassnews.com
Remembering Chicopee crash victim: ‘How could he be taken away?’
Police searching for van that hit 13-year-old on Route 9 in Hadley. Investigators are looking for the public’s help in locating the driver of a van that reportedly struck a young teenager along Route 9 in Hadley. Updated: 2 hours ago. Tests show students across the board saw learning...
westernmassnews.com
West Springfield Police: 15 cars broken into in one night
Small businesses still waiting for sports betting study on gaming kiosks in bars. After much anticipation, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission has set a timeline for the launch of sports betting. New iPhone 14 feature can accidently send false alerts to police. Updated: 5 hours ago. A new feature that comes...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
westernmassnews.com
Armata’s Market reopens at new Hampden location nearly a year after devastating fire
A Halloween display outside Chicago that recently went viral for its “Stranger Things” set-up has been duplicated in western Massachusetts. Police searching for van that hit 13-year-old on Route 9 in Hadley. Updated: 4 hours ago. Investigators are looking for the public’s help in locating the driver of...
westernmassnews.com
Monday night news update
In this update, Armata's specialties are back on the menu at a new location in Hampden, Springfield Police seized a loaded firearm and stolen car near the intersection of Grant and Armory Streets on Saturday, and the Springfield Department of Public Works is currently searching for snowplow drivers. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield crews respond to kitchen fire on Birchland Ave.
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield were called to Birchland Avenue Tuesday afternoons for reports of a house fire. According to Springfield Fire officials, the fire originated in the kitchen, however the source of the ignition has not been determined at this time. The Springfield Arson And Bomb Squad...
Fall festival returns in Longmeadow with a new name and brand
Longmeadow residents were deeply disappointed when the pandemic interrupted the forty year tradition of Long Meadow Days on the town green.
westernmassnews.com
Police searching for van that hit 13-year-old on Route 9 in Hadley
Tests show students across the board saw learning loss due to the pandemic, but English learners were particularly impacted. The award was established in 1957 to honor the St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke’s first grand marshal, Thomas F. Rohan. Concerns arise over error in Baker Administration’s tax rebate...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield crews respond to car fire on Sumner Ave.
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to Sumner Avenue Tuesday for reports of a car fire. According to officials, the fire has since been extinguished. No injured were reported. The Springfield Arson And Bomb Squad is investigating the cause. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield DPW seeking snow plow drivers as winter approaches
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We may still be early into fall, but with the weather getting cooler, it means winter is on the way and with winter comes snow, which means there’s a need for plow drivers. The Springfield Department of Public Works is currently searching for snowplow drivers....
westernmassnews.com
Crash involving pedestrian closes part of Route 9 in Hadley
HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Part of a busy Hampshire County roadway was closed Tuesday due to a crash. Hadley Police said that Russell Street, also known as Route 9, was closed between West Street and Middle Street. MassDOT indicated that the crash involved a pedestrian and that the road is...
Comments / 0