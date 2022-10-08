ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Longmeadow, MA

westernmassnews.com

Holyoke St. Patrick’s Day Committee names 65th Rohan Award recipient

Police searching for van that hit 13-year-old on Route 9 in Hadley. Investigators are looking for the public's help in locating the driver of a van that reportedly struck a young teenager along Route 9 in Hadley.
HADLEY, MA
westernmassnews.com

Tuesday night news update

In this update, police are searching for a suspect after a 13-year-old was hit this morning on Russell Street in Hadley, a Springfield man is being held on $10,000 bail after being charged in a crash that killed a pedestrian on Saturday night, and hundreds of thousands across the state have already signed up to vote by mail. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Medical Notes: Oct. 10, 2022

Frontotemporal Degeneration (FTD) Caregivers Support Group Virtual Meeting. HOLYOKE - The Holyoke FTD Caregiver’s Support Group will be holding its monthly meeting as a virtual zoom meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 4 to 5 p.m. It is for caregivers of those afflicted with Frontotemporal degeneration. FTD is a rare brain disease, and is the most common form of dementia in individuals under age 60 in the U.S. The purpose of the group is to help us to understand and learn about FTD, by sharing stories, ideas and emotions. The group meets on the second Wednesday of each month. All are welcome. For more information and to sign up for the group, please contact Sandy Wallis, AFTD (Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration) Affiliated Support Group leader at 413-532-0543.
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Alvord Street in South Hadley reopens following motorcycle collision

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - South Hadley crews responded to Alvord Street Tuesday evening for reports of an accident between a motorcycle and a car. According to South Hadley Police, the call came in around 6:21 p.m. A portion of the roadway had been closed while crews worked to clear...
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
westernmassnews.com

Janna's Wednesday Forecast

Janna's Wednesday Forecast
HADLEY, MA
westernmassnews.com

Remembering Chicopee crash victim: ‘How could he be taken away?’

Remembering Chicopee crash victim: 'How could he be taken away?'
HADLEY, MA
westernmassnews.com

West Springfield Police: 15 cars broken into in one night

West Springfield Police: 15 cars broken into in one night
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Monday night news update

In this update, Armata's specialties are back on the menu at a new location in Hampden, Springfield Police seized a loaded firearm and stolen car near the intersection of Grant and Armory Streets on Saturday, and the Springfield Department of Public Works is currently searching for snowplow drivers. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield crews respond to kitchen fire on Birchland Ave.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield were called to Birchland Avenue Tuesday afternoons for reports of a house fire. According to Springfield Fire officials, the fire originated in the kitchen, however the source of the ignition has not been determined at this time. The Springfield Arson And Bomb Squad...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Police searching for van that hit 13-year-old on Route 9 in Hadley

Tests show students across the board saw learning loss due to the pandemic, but English learners were particularly impacted. The award was established in 1957 to honor the St. Patrick's Committee of Holyoke's first grand marshal, Thomas F. Rohan.
HADLEY, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield crews respond to car fire on Sumner Ave.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to Sumner Avenue Tuesday for reports of a car fire. According to officials, the fire has since been extinguished. No injured were reported. The Springfield Arson And Bomb Squad is investigating the cause. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield DPW seeking snow plow drivers as winter approaches

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We may still be early into fall, but with the weather getting cooler, it means winter is on the way and with winter comes snow, which means there’s a need for plow drivers. The Springfield Department of Public Works is currently searching for snowplow drivers....
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crash involving pedestrian closes part of Route 9 in Hadley

HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Part of a busy Hampshire County roadway was closed Tuesday due to a crash. Hadley Police said that Russell Street, also known as Route 9, was closed between West Street and Middle Street. MassDOT indicated that the crash involved a pedestrian and that the road is...
HADLEY, MA

