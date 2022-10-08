ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Tigers collapse late in stunning loss to Houston

By Associated Press
WREG
WREG
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YWqp3_0iQwq4OY00

MEMPHIS — Clayton Tune threw a pair of touchdown passes inside the final two minutes as Houston scored 26 fourth-quarter points to stun Memphis 33-32 on Friday night.

Tune tossed a 13-yard touchdown pass to KeSean Carter that capped a 12-play, 75-yard drive to pull Houston to 32-26 with 1:17 to play. Houston took possession following the ensuing onside kick. Tune and Carter connected six plays later for the game-winner on a 2-yard touchdown with 18 seconds to play.

Houston (3-3, 1-1 American Athletic Conference) has won two straight against Memphis (4-2, 2-1) since ending a five-game losing streak to the Tigers in a 31-13 home win last season.

Tune finished 36-of-57 passing for 366 yards with three touchdowns. Sam Brown had nine receptions for 116 yards and Nathaniel Dell made 10 catches for 81 yards and a score. Carter had four receptions for 36 yards.

Memphis looked to be headed toward an easy victory when Seth Henigan threw a lateral to Gabriel Rogers near the sideline. Rogers then avoided three defenders and ran back toward the logo and lofted a pass to Asa Martin in the end zone for a 41-yard touchdown that stretched the Memphis lead to 26-7 with 14:50 remaining.

Jayce Rogers returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown midway through the fourth quarter for Houston, but Chris Howard made his fourth field goal, a 39-yarder, to push the Tigers’ lead to 32-19 with 4:04 to play.

Henigan completed 21 of 32 passes for 241 yards for Memphis.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Tigers turn their focus to East Carolina

MEMPHIS – It is time to turn the page for the Memphis Tigers. As hard as it was to watch Houston rally from 19 points down in the fourth quarter to stun the Tigers Friday night, there is no time to dwell.  Not with half the season still to play and facing a critical two […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Slow start dooms Grizzlies in Orlando

ORLANDO – Desmond Bane scored a game high 33 points and Ja Morant chipped in 23 but an 18-point deficit early, too much to overcome for the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night as the Magic won on the home floor, 109-105. Orlando put all five starters in double figures led by 18 from Wendell Carter […]
ORLANDO, FL
localmemphis.com

'This one stings' | Memphis looks forward after Houston meltdown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis came close to a statement win against rival Houston Friday night at home in primetime, but their win was snuffed out by a monumental collapse. The game started out as a dream. The Tigers were up two scores with 1:17 remaining in the fourth quarter. Statistically, they had a 99.9% chance to win, according to ESPN. Then, it all changed.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Bronny James to hoop in up in Memphis this October

MEMPHIS – He has one of the most famous last names in the world and now, Bronny James, the son of NBA superstar Lebron James, is coming to Memphis. Not to play for the Tigers.  At least not yet. Bronny James is coming to Collierville to take part in the Mid-South Basketball Classic on Saturday, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Houston, TX
College Sports
Local
Tennessee Football
Memphis, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Memphis, TN
Football
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Sports
City
Memphis, TX
Houston, TX
Sports
WREG

Hardaway lands first commitment for 2023

MEMPHIS – Gearing up for the 2022 season, Penny Hardaway landed his first commitment for the class of 2023. Former Marion High School standout Ryan Forrest gave a verbal commit to the Tigers Monday. Forrest averaged 21 points a game for the Patriots before transferring to Link Academy in Missouri for his senior season. The […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Still not a finished product, Ja Morant continues to work on his game

MEMPHIS – Pop your head into any Grizzlies practice and you are bound to see Ja Morant putting up shots. Working on his jump shot. It’s been Morant’s focus heading into the season and really the only knock on his game, his ability to hit, consistently, away from the basket seeing that he’s already one […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gabriel Rogers
Person
Asa Martin
High School Football PRO

Senatobia, October 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Charleston High School football team will have a game with Senatobia High School on October 11, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
SENATOBIA, MS
WREG

Georgia woman killed, mother injured by speeding driver in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A Georgia woman passing through Memphis was killed, and her mother was injured when a speeding driver plowed into their moving truck, causing it to overturn. Relatives said Mayi Kelley, 21, was killed, and Laurel Phoenix, 54, was transported to the Regional One Medical Center after they were broadsided by the driver […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Oct. 4 – 10

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Checker’s #3316 – 883935 […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stun#American Football#College Football#Tigers#Memphi
WREG

Wreck on I-55 bridge causes backup

UPDATE: The crash has been cleared and traffic is moving normally. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers were met with delays Tuesday afternoon when a multi-vehicle crash caused the Interstate 55 bridge traffic to back up. Drivers were advised to find an alternate route. WREG is working to find out more and will update as more information […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One injured after Whitehaven crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person is injured after a two-vehicle accident in Whitehaven Monday afternoon. Police say officers responded to the accident at Winchester near McCorkle just before 1 p.m. The victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area as they investigate at this time.
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WREG

Man found dead on I-40 near Austin Peay

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a call on the interstate Sunday and found a man dead on I-40 near Austin Peay. Police found the man shortly after noon on Sunday. He was pronounced dead on the scene and at the moment, police have said there are no signs of foul play. MPD said […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MATA hold job fair in West Memphis

With MATA coming back to West Memphis, that means job opportunities are there, too. They’ll be conducting on-the-spot interviews tomorrow, on October 12, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the West Memphis library located on 500 E. Broadway in West Memphis, Arkansas.
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WREG

WREG

46K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy