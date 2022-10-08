Tigers collapse late in stunning loss to Houston
MEMPHIS — Clayton Tune threw a pair of touchdown passes inside the final two minutes as Houston scored 26 fourth-quarter points to stun Memphis 33-32 on Friday night.
Tune tossed a 13-yard touchdown pass to KeSean Carter that capped a 12-play, 75-yard drive to pull Houston to 32-26 with 1:17 to play. Houston took possession following the ensuing onside kick. Tune and Carter connected six plays later for the game-winner on a 2-yard touchdown with 18 seconds to play.
Houston (3-3, 1-1 American Athletic Conference) has won two straight against Memphis (4-2, 2-1) since ending a five-game losing streak to the Tigers in a 31-13 home win last season.
Tune finished 36-of-57 passing for 366 yards with three touchdowns. Sam Brown had nine receptions for 116 yards and Nathaniel Dell made 10 catches for 81 yards and a score. Carter had four receptions for 36 yards.
Memphis looked to be headed toward an easy victory when Seth Henigan threw a lateral to Gabriel Rogers near the sideline. Rogers then avoided three defenders and ran back toward the logo and lofted a pass to Asa Martin in the end zone for a 41-yard touchdown that stretched the Memphis lead to 26-7 with 14:50 remaining.
Jayce Rogers returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown midway through the fourth quarter for Houston, but Chris Howard made his fourth field goal, a 39-yarder, to push the Tigers’ lead to 32-19 with 4:04 to play.
Henigan completed 21 of 32 passes for 241 yards for Memphis.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.
Comments / 0