Fort Lauderdale, FL

sflcn.com

Florida’s Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival Headline Performers Revealed

MIRAMAR – It has been the most asked question in the last few months, “Who is appearing at the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival?” Ask no more, the word is out. The producers of the annual Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival have finally announced the main stage performers scheduled for their 20th-anniversary celebration on Sunday, November 13th at Miramar Regional Park, from 12 pm to 10 pm.
MIRAMAR, FL
luxury-houses.net

Fall in Love at First Sight with This $29,999,999 Stunning Waterfront Home in Coral Gables was Made for Both Entertaining and Personal Retreat

9320 Gallardo St, Coral Gables, Florida is stunning waterfront residence in Old Cutler neighborhood was made for both entertaining and personal retreat, epitomizing South Florida living. This Coral Gables home offers 8 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9320 Gallardo St, please contact Lianne Graubart (Phone: 212-945-8360) at One Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
CORAL GABLES, FL
themiamihurricane.com

Drugging allegations, misogynistic chanting: SigEp chapter closes immediately

Sigma Phi Epsilon Florida Gamma chapter (SigEp), a social fraternity established in 1949 at the University of Miami, will close its chapter effective immediately, following the fraternity’s National Headquarters’ review of an anonymous report of drugged drinks at a pool party. The anonymous report also describes a video of many members of the chapter chanting about murdering and raping women before hosting their “Adult Swim” party on Saturday, Oct. 1, at an off-campus house in Coral Gables.
CORAL GABLES, FL
Click10.com

Pigeons painted pink spotted in Pembroke Pines park

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Among the green landscape of CB Smith Park in Pembroke Pines was something that stuck out just a bit on Thursday. Park goers were shocked to see two pigeons whose feathers had been dyed pink. “They are now just a bright target for predator animals,”...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon: New brunch spot headed to Plantation, plus Boca’s Kanpai getting ready to reopen

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Kanpai, Boca Raton Closed more than a year after a fire caused structural damage to the restaurant in July 2021, this Japanese sushi-barbecue mashup registered to Lian He is readying its second act. The restaurant plans to reopen in December with ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
islandernews.com

Coming to a FL train track near you… fastest train ever at 110 mph

In preparation for Brightline’s Miami to Orlando expansion next year, the company will be conducting tests at speeds above what Florida has likely ever seen in the past. Brightline announced it will test trains at maximum speeds of over 100 miles-per-hour, starting the week of October 17, 2022. The...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Taste of the Town: It's all about Cuban cuisine and culture at Polo Norte

MIAMI – It's all about Cuban cuisine and culture at Polo Norte in Miramar, as this is the newest location of six, family-owned and operated, South Florida-based Cuban restaurants founded in 1992 by the Busquet family.Dad Raul risked it all to find freedom.Sons Raul and Eugenio explained."We came over on the Mariel boatlift in 1980. My dad, my mom, my brother and I originally settled in New Jersey,"  Raul said.Soon they moved to Miami and opened up an ice cream parlor in Hialeah calling it Polo Norte, serving up decadent dishes like this one called Copa Lolita."We started in 1992, three...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Ex-NFL linebacker Junior Galette arrested in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Police arrested former NFL linebacker Junior Galette on South Beach Thursday night on a charge of having no valid driver’s license after he ignored an officer’s attempt to “lecture” him on his use of a motor scooter on Ocean Drive, according to a police report.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
NewPelican

Catching the Ocean View: “We want to be where the boaters are”: Major nautical company relocates to South Florida

The Fort Lauderdale downtown skyline has a new nautical icon. West Marine has moved its corporate headquarters from Santa Cruz, California to 1 East Broward Blvd. Its sign is located on the tall glass building on the northeast corner of Andrews Avenue. Initially it will occupy three floors and 50,000 square feet with plans for expansion if needed.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Search underway for 16-year-old boy who went missing in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 16-year-old boy who went missing in Hollywood. In a Facebook post on Saturday, Hollywood Police said Gabriel Becerra was last seen along the 1900 block of Van Buren Street. Police did not provide a physical...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
biscaynetimes.com

Miami search and rescue crews face catastrophe

A Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (MDFR) task force sent to assist in search and rescue efforts in areas hit the hardest by Hurricane Ian, which barreled into Florida as a Category 4 storm exactly one week ago, is still on the ground. They’ve joined countless others who responded to a call...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Times

Cultural center being renamed for former commissioner

Miami, Fla. – The South Dade Cultural Arts Center is being renamed to honor former Miami-Dade County commissioner Dennis C. Moss. On Saturday, Oct. 22 during the center’s eighth annual backyard bash, the facility will become the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center, for the commissioner who served from 1993 to 2020.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
850wftl.com

Student jumped to his death at Fort Lauderdale High School

(FORT LAUDERDALE, FL) – A South Florida student has died after he jumped off the third-story building at his school, according to officials. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan said they believe incident was an act of suicide. “The preliminary investigation shows that the student took his life in an act of suicide and had left messaging prior to doing that.”
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NewPelican

LED lighting coming to the city’s darkest neighborhoods

Pompano Beach – Commissioners approved an agreement with FPL to install LED lighting in Cypress Lakes, Garden Isles, and Lyons Park, a move Commissioner Cindy Floyd believes will make the neighborhoods safer. In September, a carjacking occurred in nearby Cypress Bend which she said might have been prevented with...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

If Hurricane Ian had struck southeast Florida: Here’s how bad it would have been

The nation watched aghast as Hurricane Ian pummeled the west coast of Florida, sending a storm surge of 12 feet into some areas, and dropping 15 to 19 inches of rain on coastal spots such as North Port and even inland to the outskirts of Orlando. The surge planted yachts atop cars and took out homes, while the flooded Myakka River north of Fort Myers made Interstate 75 impassable. Further ...
FLORIDA STATE

