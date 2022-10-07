Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Sports Stadium in Key Biscayne Got Taken Over By Graffiti and DecayThe Daily ScoopKey Biscayne, FL
This City in Florida is Called "the Venice of America" and Has 165 Miles of Canals and Gondola RidesL. CaneFort Lauderdale, FL
SoFlo Boat Show to Drop Anchor at Miami Marine Stadium on May 2023Dina in MiamiMiami, FL
House of Horror's 20-year Haunt in South FloridaDina in MiamiDoral, FL
Related
Oktoberfest Celebration in Coral Springs ‘Taps’ into Bavarian Culture
The Swinging Bavarians Return to the 2022 Oktoberfest in Coral Springs. This year’s celebration of Oktoberfest combines German culture, entertainment — and dachshund races. Held Saturday, October 15, the event features the first-ever Oktoberfest Wiener Dog Race in Coral Springs for dachshund owners. Registration is available online. The...
sflcn.com
Florida’s Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival Headline Performers Revealed
MIRAMAR – It has been the most asked question in the last few months, “Who is appearing at the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival?” Ask no more, the word is out. The producers of the annual Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival have finally announced the main stage performers scheduled for their 20th-anniversary celebration on Sunday, November 13th at Miramar Regional Park, from 12 pm to 10 pm.
Miami Carnival Festival 2022 Kicks Off Today
The 3-day event is expected to bring 40-thousand spectators to Miami-Dade and Broward.
luxury-houses.net
Fall in Love at First Sight with This $29,999,999 Stunning Waterfront Home in Coral Gables was Made for Both Entertaining and Personal Retreat
9320 Gallardo St, Coral Gables, Florida is stunning waterfront residence in Old Cutler neighborhood was made for both entertaining and personal retreat, epitomizing South Florida living. This Coral Gables home offers 8 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9320 Gallardo St, please contact Lianne Graubart (Phone: 212-945-8360) at One Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
themiamihurricane.com
Drugging allegations, misogynistic chanting: SigEp chapter closes immediately
Sigma Phi Epsilon Florida Gamma chapter (SigEp), a social fraternity established in 1949 at the University of Miami, will close its chapter effective immediately, following the fraternity’s National Headquarters’ review of an anonymous report of drugged drinks at a pool party. The anonymous report also describes a video of many members of the chapter chanting about murdering and raping women before hosting their “Adult Swim” party on Saturday, Oct. 1, at an off-campus house in Coral Gables.
Click10.com
Pigeons painted pink spotted in Pembroke Pines park
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Among the green landscape of CB Smith Park in Pembroke Pines was something that stuck out just a bit on Thursday. Park goers were shocked to see two pigeons whose feathers had been dyed pink. “They are now just a bright target for predator animals,”...
Coming soon: New brunch spot headed to Plantation, plus Boca’s Kanpai getting ready to reopen
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Kanpai, Boca Raton Closed more than a year after a fire caused structural damage to the restaurant in July 2021, this Japanese sushi-barbecue mashup registered to Lian He is readying its second act. The restaurant plans to reopen in December with ...
islandernews.com
Coming to a FL train track near you… fastest train ever at 110 mph
In preparation for Brightline’s Miami to Orlando expansion next year, the company will be conducting tests at speeds above what Florida has likely ever seen in the past. Brightline announced it will test trains at maximum speeds of over 100 miles-per-hour, starting the week of October 17, 2022. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Taste of the Town: It's all about Cuban cuisine and culture at Polo Norte
MIAMI – It's all about Cuban cuisine and culture at Polo Norte in Miramar, as this is the newest location of six, family-owned and operated, South Florida-based Cuban restaurants founded in 1992 by the Busquet family.Dad Raul risked it all to find freedom.Sons Raul and Eugenio explained."We came over on the Mariel boatlift in 1980. My dad, my mom, my brother and I originally settled in New Jersey," Raul said.Soon they moved to Miami and opened up an ice cream parlor in Hialeah calling it Polo Norte, serving up decadent dishes like this one called Copa Lolita."We started in 1992, three...
Click10.com
Ex-NFL linebacker Junior Galette arrested in Miami Beach
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Police arrested former NFL linebacker Junior Galette on South Beach Thursday night on a charge of having no valid driver’s license after he ignored an officer’s attempt to “lecture” him on his use of a motor scooter on Ocean Drive, according to a police report.
WSVN-TV
Family and newborn who went to Hollywood children’s hospital after evacuating from Ian headed home
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A family and their newborn are going home after Hurricane Ian forced them to evacuate. Their baby was one of several who were welcomed by Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital’s NICU in Hollywood. Thursday, the baby joined five excited siblings, who are all under the...
Catching the Ocean View: “We want to be where the boaters are”: Major nautical company relocates to South Florida
The Fort Lauderdale downtown skyline has a new nautical icon. West Marine has moved its corporate headquarters from Santa Cruz, California to 1 East Broward Blvd. Its sign is located on the tall glass building on the northeast corner of Andrews Avenue. Initially it will occupy three floors and 50,000 square feet with plans for expansion if needed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSVN-TV
Search underway for 16-year-old boy who went missing in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 16-year-old boy who went missing in Hollywood. In a Facebook post on Saturday, Hollywood Police said Gabriel Becerra was last seen along the 1900 block of Van Buren Street. Police did not provide a physical...
Anti-Semitic messages spray painted in South Florida community
Deputies are investigating an incident of hate after racist and anti-Semitic graffiti were spray painted in several areas of a South Florida country club.
biscaynetimes.com
Miami search and rescue crews face catastrophe
A Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (MDFR) task force sent to assist in search and rescue efforts in areas hit the hardest by Hurricane Ian, which barreled into Florida as a Category 4 storm exactly one week ago, is still on the ground. They’ve joined countless others who responded to a call...
South Florida Times
Cultural center being renamed for former commissioner
Miami, Fla. – The South Dade Cultural Arts Center is being renamed to honor former Miami-Dade County commissioner Dennis C. Moss. On Saturday, Oct. 22 during the center’s eighth annual backyard bash, the facility will become the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center, for the commissioner who served from 1993 to 2020.
850wftl.com
Student jumped to his death at Fort Lauderdale High School
(FORT LAUDERDALE, FL) – A South Florida student has died after he jumped off the third-story building at his school, according to officials. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan said they believe incident was an act of suicide. “The preliminary investigation shows that the student took his life in an act of suicide and had left messaging prior to doing that.”
LED lighting coming to the city’s darkest neighborhoods
Pompano Beach – Commissioners approved an agreement with FPL to install LED lighting in Cypress Lakes, Garden Isles, and Lyons Park, a move Commissioner Cindy Floyd believes will make the neighborhoods safer. In September, a carjacking occurred in nearby Cypress Bend which she said might have been prevented with...
Live scoreboard: Week 7 high school football in Palm Beach County, including Pahokee-Atlantic
Welcome back to the regularly scheduled programming of Friday night football in Palm Beach County. Stay tuned with The Palm Beach Post for live scoreboard updates on the top local programs as they continue the fall regular season!. The Post has several on-site reporters around the area each week to...
If Hurricane Ian had struck southeast Florida: Here’s how bad it would have been
The nation watched aghast as Hurricane Ian pummeled the west coast of Florida, sending a storm surge of 12 feet into some areas, and dropping 15 to 19 inches of rain on coastal spots such as North Port and even inland to the outskirts of Orlando. The surge planted yachts atop cars and took out homes, while the flooded Myakka River north of Fort Myers made Interstate 75 impassable. Further ...
Comments / 0