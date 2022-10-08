Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
9 Clay County Fire and Rescue employees deployed to Fort Myers for Hurricane Ian assistanceZoey FieldsClay County, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Ian Hit Florida: A First-Time Pregnant Mom Gave Birth to the Hurricane BabyMarry EvensCape Coral, FL
The life and times of the killer, Ian.Matthew C. WoodruffSanibel, FL
IRS Officially Issues Tax Relief to Victims of Hurricane IanTaxBuzzFlorida State
click orlando
‘Massive convoy’ of Florida linemen, first responders use Sanibel Causeway damaged in Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. – A “massive convoy” of linemen and first responders used the temporarily repaired Sanibel Causeway that was destroyed during Hurricane Ian, according to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. DeSantis said 200 bucket trucks, 150 line and pickup trucks and other first responder vehicles were making...
click orlando
🎮Video game leads Orlando man on 200-mile journey to rescue stranger during Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – We’ve seen many examples of kindness after Hurricane Ian. Everything from donations, to assisting with cleanup, to kind words to make someone’s day better. In this case, it’s a video game that led to one man taking matters into his own hands, and rescuing...
Most of Hurricane Ian's 100-plus victims in Florida died by drowning, data shows
The deaths of more than 100 people in Florida have been attributed to Hurricane Ian, and most of those fatalities were the result of drowning.
The Daily South
Florida Couple Opens Home To Nuns Displaced By Hurricane Ian
A group of cloistered Florida nuns found themselves with nowhere to go as Hurricane Ian made landfall as a deadly Category 4 hurricane last month. Sister Mary Frances and three other nuns recalled watching in horror as water flooded the first floor of their monastery in Fort Myers Beach, confining them to the second floor.
wild941.com
Florida Deputy Stabbed In The Head By 14-Year-Old
On Oct 6th around 2 a.m, a Charlotte County deputy was stabbed multiple times in the head by a teenager in Punta Gorda. According to the sheriff’s office the deputy was patrolling the Babcock Ranch community. The community is under a curfew amid a State of Emergency due to Hurricane Ian.
Florida Gulf Coast Golf Courses Are Returning After Hurricane Ian, but Much Work Remains
Most golf courses in southwest Florida are operational again, though many employees’ lives are still upended and tee sheets will also be long in recovering.
WINKNEWS.com
Remembering the victims of Hurricane Ian
The names of victims who died during Hurricane Ian are beginning to emerge. In Lee County, more than 50 people perished during the storm while five people died each in Charlotte and Collier counties. On Fort Myers Beach, neighbors Mitch Pacyna and Martha “Marti” Campbell died. Pacyna, 74,...
10NEWS
Woman finds late husband's urn after home washes away on Ft. Myers Beach
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Sue Lowry evacuated from Ft. Myers Beach last minute ahead of Hurricane Ian. She didn’t take a lot of belongings because she thought she would be back home fairly quickly. Like many others, Lowry's home ended up being washed away by the storm....
railfan.com
Hurricane Ian Knocks Out Seminole Gulf Railway
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Seminole Gulf Railway in southwest Florida suffered significant damage from Hurricane Ian in late September and may be closed for months, according to the Tampa Bay Business Journal. A total of six bridges — three near Fort Myers and three near Arcadia — were...
DeSantis announces temporary bridge access to Sanibel Island as causeway repairs begin
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to speak in Fort Myers.
WINKNEWS.com
Punta Gorda family who lost everything in the hurricane helped by a stranger
A Punta Gorda couple is thankful to be alive after the roof of their home blew away while they rode out Hurricane Ian. “How in the world? How did we make it?” asked Suzanne MaGill, who watched from inside her home as the storm tore her shelter away. MaGill...
Fox Weather
Rain, thunderstorms expected over Southwest Florida as region recovers from Hurricane Ian
The thousands of people who lost power and crews working on recovery and search and rescue operations across Southwest Florida have had the forecast in their favor since Hurricane Ian made landfall near Fort Myers nearly two weeks ago, but the FOX Forecast Center is expecting rain and thunderstorms to return to the region this week.
wbaa.org
One resident of Englewood, Florida, wants questions answered before rebuilding from Hurricane Ian
More than a week after Hurricane Ian, Floridians are still learning the extent of its damage. The hurricane wiped away mobile homes in Englewood, Florida, about an hour north of Fort Meyers. At the Holiday Estates mobile home park, Cathy Nicely returned to her home and found a metal sign...
WEAR
8 arrested for looting in Fort Myers Beach amid Hurricane Ian devastation
FORT MYERS, Fla. -- The Lee County Sheriff's Office announced several looting arrests as recovery efforts continue in Fort Myers Beach following Hurricane Ian. "Looting in Lee County after the devastation Hurricane Ian caused will not be tolerated. You may walk in, but we’ll carry you out," the sheriff's office said on Facebook.
NBC 2
Prominent Naples family committed to helping SWFL rebuild after Hurricane Ian
As Southwest Florida continues to rebuild, they’ll need a lot of help to get back to the way things were, and they have the full support of one of Naples’ most prominent families. As Hurricane Ian roared through Naples, the Hoffmann family, like everyone else in the area,...
WINKNEWS.com
Woman gives back to Fort Myers shelter that helped her save 2 dogs during Ian
A woman who helped rescue two dogs during Hurricane Ian is now giving back to the Fort Myers shelter that took them in. “Now that there’s a little boy… that was rescued with a plastic bag, his 13-year-old dog just passed away, ” said Marianna Spindel. “So now, I want to do more.”
LCEC misses goal, thousands remain in the dark
Monday morning, Lee County Electric Co-op announced more than 19,000 customers in Cape Coral and North Fort Myers still haven’t had their power restored.
WINKNEWS.com
Sisters in Siesta Key looking for temporary housing after Ian
Many have become displaced after the damage and toll Hurricane Ian took on the people of Southwest Florida. “It was a 10-foot wave that went through the park. I mean, 900 homes are gone,” Sandra Duke, from Siesta Bay said. Duke and her sister Cheryl Garniss lived in Siesta...
bocaratontribune.com
Study: Hurricane-battered Southwest Florida Becomes Nation’s Most Overvalued Housing Market
Even With Threat of Storms, Sunshine State Remains Popular Destination. Boca Raton, FL – Southwest Florida, still dealing with widespread destruction from Hurricane Ian, has become the nation’s most overvalued housing market, according to researchers at Florida Atlantic University and Florida International University. The Cape Coral-Fort Myers metropolitan...
wglc.net
Wedding Ring Found in Hurricane Ian Ruble
Woman in Fort Myers lost her engagement ring outside her house and spent two days looking for it. Then Hurricane Ian hit, so she gave up hope. But her husband was cleaning up after the storm last week, and found it in a pile of sticks.
