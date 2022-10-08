ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

The Daily South

Florida Couple Opens Home To Nuns Displaced By Hurricane Ian

A group of cloistered Florida nuns found themselves with nowhere to go as Hurricane Ian made landfall as a deadly Category 4 hurricane last month. Sister Mary Frances and three other nuns recalled watching in horror as water flooded the first floor of their monastery in Fort Myers Beach, confining them to the second floor.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
wild941.com

Florida Deputy Stabbed In The Head By 14-Year-Old

On Oct 6th around 2 a.m, a Charlotte County deputy was stabbed multiple times in the head by a teenager in Punta Gorda. According to the sheriff’s office the deputy was patrolling the Babcock Ranch community. The community is under a curfew amid a State of Emergency due to Hurricane Ian.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Remembering the victims of Hurricane Ian

The names of victims who died during Hurricane Ian are beginning to emerge. In Lee County, more than 50 people perished during the storm while five people died each in Charlotte and Collier counties. On Fort Myers Beach, neighbors Mitch Pacyna and Martha “Marti” Campbell died. Pacyna, 74,...
FORT MYERS, FL
railfan.com

Hurricane Ian Knocks Out Seminole Gulf Railway

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Seminole Gulf Railway in southwest Florida suffered significant damage from Hurricane Ian in late September and may be closed for months, according to the Tampa Bay Business Journal. A total of six bridges — three near Fort Myers and three near Arcadia — were...
FORT MYERS, FL
Fox Weather

Rain, thunderstorms expected over Southwest Florida as region recovers from Hurricane Ian

The thousands of people who lost power and crews working on recovery and search and rescue operations across Southwest Florida have had the forecast in their favor since Hurricane Ian made landfall near Fort Myers nearly two weeks ago, but the FOX Forecast Center is expecting rain and thunderstorms to return to the region this week.
WEAR

8 arrested for looting in Fort Myers Beach amid Hurricane Ian devastation

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- The Lee County Sheriff's Office announced several looting arrests as recovery efforts continue in Fort Myers Beach following Hurricane Ian. "Looting in Lee County after the devastation Hurricane Ian caused will not be tolerated. You may walk in, but we’ll carry you out," the sheriff's office said on Facebook.
WINKNEWS.com

Woman gives back to Fort Myers shelter that helped her save 2 dogs during Ian

A woman who helped rescue two dogs during Hurricane Ian is now giving back to the Fort Myers shelter that took them in. “Now that there’s a little boy… that was rescued with a plastic bag, his 13-year-old dog just passed away, ” said Marianna Spindel. “So now, I want to do more.”
WINKNEWS.com

Sisters in Siesta Key looking for temporary housing after Ian

Many have become displaced after the damage and toll Hurricane Ian took on the people of Southwest Florida. “It was a 10-foot wave that went through the park. I mean, 900 homes are gone,” Sandra Duke, from Siesta Bay said. Duke and her sister Cheryl Garniss lived in Siesta...
SIESTA KEY, FL
bocaratontribune.com

Study: Hurricane-battered Southwest Florida Becomes Nation’s Most Overvalued Housing Market

Even With Threat of Storms, Sunshine State Remains Popular Destination. Boca Raton, FL – Southwest Florida, still dealing with widespread destruction from Hurricane Ian, has become the nation’s most overvalued housing market, according to researchers at Florida Atlantic University and Florida International University. The Cape Coral-Fort Myers metropolitan...
CAPE CORAL, FL
wglc.net

Wedding Ring Found in Hurricane Ian Ruble

Woman in Fort Myers lost her engagement ring outside her house and spent two days looking for it. Then Hurricane Ian hit, so she gave up hope. But her husband was cleaning up after the storm last week, and found it in a pile of sticks.
FORT MYERS, FL

