Inside the Game: Week 7

By Keion Russell
 4 days ago

SAN ANGELO, Texas —

The Central Bobcats snuck out with a victory over Midland 28-25.

Lake View drops their third straight game in their loss to Andrews.

For more highlights from games here in the concho valley, tune into Inside the Game for a full recap.

