Brister leads with 7 TDs, Lindenwood beats Central Arkansas 52-49
CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Cade Brister accounted for seven touchdowns, Logan Seibert's 36-yard field goal was the only score in the fourth quarter, and Lindenwood beat Central Arkansas 52-49 on Saturday night. Seibert's game-winning kick came with 9:47 remaining in the game. Central Arkansas drove 71 yards in 13...
No. 5 Cabot stifles No. 2 Conway's hot offense in key 7A-Central battle
By Jeff Halpern | Photos by Tommy Land CABOT — Earlier in the week, Cabot head coach Scott Reed said his team would have to find a way to dictate tempo and not let the Conway Wampus Cats march the ball up and down the field at a quick pace. Friday night, his team did exactly what he ...
Braylen Russell decommits from Hogs
FAYETTEVILLE — Benton four-star running back Braylen Russell has decommitted from Arkansas. Russell, 6-2, 230, was Arkansas’ lone commitment in 2024 and now has reopened his recruiting. he committed to the Hogs on Nov. 6, 2021. Russell moved to Benton High School this season after previously playing for...
North Little Rock dominates Little Rock Southwest
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — North Little Rock and Little Rock Southwest faced one another on Friday night's game. The game ended with North Little Rock winning (50-6).
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Desperate for rain? Here’s when Arkansas could see some
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It’s no secret it’s been very dry the last few weeks. Most counties ended September around 1-2 inches below average for rainfall, after a mostly dry August. Our current drought monitor shows severe drought across most of central Arkansas, with moderate drought around...
Woman killed, man injured in 2-vehicle accident
A two-vehicle accident Friday evening in rural Stone County resulted in the death of a Van Buren County woman and injuries to a Cleburne County man. Thirty-three-year-old Ashton Rae Woods of Fairfield Bay was pronounced dead, and 24-year-old Paydan Biram Stewart of Prim was transported to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock.
Nine local farms inducted into the Arkansas Century Farm Program
Nine local farms were inducted into the Arkansas Century Farm Program Monday in Little Rock. Governor Asa Hutchinson and Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward recognized 37 farms in total across the state. According to the Arkansas Department of Agriculture, the Arkansas Century Farm program recognizes Arkansas farms of 10...
Malvern, Glenwood residents among new AGFC wardens
LITTLE ROCK — Some new faces will be joining the ranks of Arkansas Game and Fish Commission wildlife officers this fall. The latest class of wildlife officer cadets celebrated graduation from the AGFC’s training program Friday at The Church at Rock Creek. The process to become a wildlife...
Where is all the ammo?
Where is all the ammo? Remington is cranking it out!. The past couple years have been a wild ride for most of usincluding any of you in the shooting and hunting world. New gun owner: Hey I need some ammunition for my 9mm Glock I just bought. Gun store guy:...
I-30 construction requiring lane closures, starts Monday
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Work on Interstate 30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock will involve lane closures for a week, starting Monday. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT), the work will begin Monday, October 10 with double-lane closures that will be limited between 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Daytime closures (8 […]
LRPD: 2 teens shot in River Market Saturday night
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Two teens are recovering after a shooting in the River Market just before 10:30 Saturday night, according to police. Their injuries are not life-threatening. Police say the shooting happened in the 400 block of President Clinton Avenue. It is unclear what led up to the shooting. Investigators are reviewing surveillance video […]
Two teenagers injured in shooting near River Market District
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers with the Little Rock Police Department responded to calls of a shooting in the area near the River Market District. According to reports, when officers arrived they found two teenagers who were both suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. Details...
Benton implements bike dismount zones downtown
BENTON, Ark. — Recent clear weather has many of us eager to get out for a walk or a bike ride, but sometimes walkers and cyclists don't mix so well. City leaders in Benton implemented dismount zones for cyclists, skateboarders, and other riders on sidewalks to keep everyone safer.
Family Council launches push to stop Arkansas recreational marijuana bill
A group with a long history of supporting conservative causes launched a new campaign Tuesday to oppose a bill permitting recreational marijuana use in Arkansas.
Batesville man facing charges after ER incident
A Batesville man is facing two felony charges after police were called to an altercation between a doctor and a patient at an area hospital. According to Independence County Circuit Court information filed Monday, officers were dispatched to the emergency room at White River Medical Center on Oct. 7 regarding an altercation involving a patient.
Little Rock police investigating downtown homicide early Sunday morning
Police collect evidence in the 200 block of West Fourth Street hours after a homicide at that location.
Bryant man shot in leg Thursday morning
Bryant police are investigating after a man playing basketball in his driveway was shot at his home on Bridgeport Lane.
Arkansas Game and Fish Commission tackling chronic wasting disease in new ways
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission are trying new tactics in order to combat chronic wasting disease, our content partner Region 8 News reported. CWD is described by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as a prion disease or transmissible spongiform encephalopathies and affects deer and elk wildlife.
See TV’s Munster Car + Meet Eddie at Halloween Bash in Arkansas
Things are about to get a little spooky in historic downtown Hot Springs, Arkansas in the Bridge Street Entertainment District on Friday, Oct. 28. The event is being billed as Bridge St. LIVE: Ichabod Halloween Bash. Bridge St. LIVE: Ichabod Halloween Bash. Come dressed in a costume and join the...
Whataburger & Mellow Mushroom | What to know about central Arkansas' food scene
LITTLE ROCK, Ark — There’s so much exciting food news happening around the area. Some of our favorite eateries are expanding and new restaurants are moving in. But we’re also saying goodbye to some long-time staples. Here's what you need to know about the local food eatery...
