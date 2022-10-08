Read full article on original website
cranberryeagle.com
$1.3M will help local fire departments
A total of $1.3 million is coming to aid Butler volunteer fire departments this year, according to the Pennsylvania Auditor General’s office. Local fire chiefs are brainstorming on how to spend it. The state received a total $66 million for its volunteer fire departments from the Volunteer Fire Fighters...
cranberryeagle.com
Survey invites Cranberry residents to weigh in on park use
Cranberry residents can now make their voices heard on the future of township parks and recreation areas through a newly available survey. The Cranberry Township Comprehensive Recreation, Park and Open Space Plan Survey opened officially at the beginning of October. It invites locals to share their opinions on priorities and hopes for the parks of Cranberry Township.
Christmas in the Woods begins its 28th year
There are 216 crafters at the event carrying everything from Christmas pieces to household decorations.
Crowds gather in downtown Pittsburg for Women’s Wave march
PITTSBURGH — Crowds gathered in downtown Pittsburgh to advocate for women’s rights. The march was part of a larger movement across the nation. Women’s Wave marches are taking place throughout various places in the county. Marches were held in Washington D.C. and Los Angeles, just to name a few.
Harmony man remembered as loving father, ‘community icon’
HARMONY, Pa. — The Zelienople and Harmony communities had been holding out hope that Tod DiMinno, 54, would be found safe after he went missing in late September. On Saturday, that hope turned to heartbreak, as the Medical Examiner’s Office identified him as the man found in the Allegheny River Saturday afternoon.
Drive-through food distribution open to Alle-Kiski Valley residents
Tarentum resident Rayann Urbanski plucked large bundles of kale from boxes outside Pittsburgh Mills in Frazer and placed them in more than 300 vehicles waiting in line at a recent drive-through food distribution. “Everyone seems to really appreciate the help,” said Urbanski, a Highlands and Pitt grad who now works...
South Hills Pet Rescue bursting at the seams, calling for fosters, funds
UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Every kennel is filled at South Hills Pet Rescue in Union Township in Washington County. Dogs that need a forever-loving home. “We are really overwhelmed. We have any given time about 60 dogs between the kennel and foster homes. So there’s dogs of all sizes, all shapes hypoallergenic, non-hypoallergenic,” board member of South Hills Pet Rescue, Randi Fowler, said.
New Kensington's Knead Community Cafe set to debut fall, winter menus
Some “heavier” items are featured on Knead Community Café’s fall and winter lunch menu, which the New Kensington restaurant will roll out Tuesday. The new seasonal breakfast menu will debut Oct. 29. Knead serves breakfast only on Saturdays; it is open for lunch Tuesdays through Fridays.
explore venango
Applefest Wraps Up Today With Antique and Classic Car Cruise
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Franklin’s annual Applefest wraps up today, Sunday, October 9, with the annual Antique and Classic Car Cruise and much more!. Todays’s events begin with the Franklin Elks Breakfast at 7:00 a.m at the Elks Lodge at 13th and Buffalo Street. The Antique and...
Sherwood Nursery in Washington County feeling the impact of inflation
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — Fall is one of the busiest times of the year for Sherwood Nursery, which has been family-owned and operated in Washington County for more than half a century. Even though they have the most loyal customers, who have been coming for decades, a lot of...
Museum honoring Warner Brothers’ local ties opens
The Historic Warner Cascade Theatre Museum in New Castle officially opened on Saturday.
PennDOT suspends weekly maintenance schedules for winter
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Due to the seasonal change to winter operations and winter shifts, PennDOT District 1 is suspending the weekly county maintenance schedules. According to a PennDOT release, employees at maintenance units in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties will continue to work on patching roads, clearing brush, ditching, and other maintenance activities […]
Pittsburgh school extending remote learning after teacher is assaulted, safety precautions announced
PITTSBURGH — The return to in-person classes for students from the Pittsburgh Oliver Citywide Academy has been extended and new safety precautions will be put in for when they come back. Students began learning remotely after a teacher was allegedly raped by a 15-year-old student who is now facing...
Hempfield Area sets public hearing on possible middle school closure
Hempfield residents have an opportunity this month to comment on proposed middle school consolidation plans and the possible closure of Harrold Middle School. The public hearing — scheduled for 6 p.m. Oct. 24 in the high school auditorium — will allow residents to voice their opinions on the plans, which were first discussed in the spring.
PhillyBite
Best Ice Cream Parlors in Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - A few places in Pennsylvania are the best for ice cream. There is The Franklin Fountain in Philadelphia, while you can find Millie's Homemade Ice Cream in Pittsburgh. You should also check out the Penn State Berkey Creamery in University Park. The Franklin Fountain in Philadelphia. A...
WFMJ.com
New Columbiana restaurant celebrating opening
A new restaurant is coming to Columbiana. Sabi's will be celebrating their opening with a ribbon cutting Thursday, October 13 at 10 a.m.. The restaurant is also debuting an expansion to their building, which will be used for small banquets. Sabi's is a modern American restaurant that features fresh food...
Westmoreland County community holds search party for missing man
SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Community members in Westmoreland County held a search party today for a man who has been missing for almost a month. 43-year-old Aaron D. Ross was last seen in Herminie on Sept. 7. The search was held Thursday morning in Sewickley Township in a wooded...
Pennsylvania Almanac
Bethel Park ice cream shop offering last shot at Choco Tacos
Choco Tacos are described as a “fudge-swirled vanilla ice cream in a sugar cone taco with a peanut-sprinkled chocolate coating.”. Yum. That sounds like it would hit the spot on the hottest July day. Come to think of it, it would also probably hit the spot on the coldest day in January.
Officials investigating ‘suspicious’ late night fire in Ellwood City
ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. — Officials are investigating a late night fire at a vacant two story building in Ellwood City. According to officials, the fire happened at 10:30 p.m. Saturday night in the 400 block of Hazen Avenue. Ellwood City Fire Chief Rick Myers said the house had been...
Update: mother of child alone in Tarentum park found
TARENTUM, Pa. — Tarentum police have located the mother of a child who was found alone Monday morning. According to a social media post, the young boy was found in the park near Allegheny Street in Tarentum. Police were asking for help locating the child’s guardian. No other...
