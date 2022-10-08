Read full article on original website
Related
cranberryeagle.com
$1.3M will help local fire departments
A total of $1.3 million is coming to aid Butler volunteer fire departments this year, according to the Pennsylvania Auditor General’s office. Local fire chiefs are brainstorming on how to spend it. The state received a total $66 million for its volunteer fire departments from the Volunteer Fire Fighters...
PennDOT suspends weekly maintenance schedules for winter
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Due to the seasonal change to winter operations and winter shifts, PennDOT District 1 is suspending the weekly county maintenance schedules. According to a PennDOT release, employees at maintenance units in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties will continue to work on patching roads, clearing brush, ditching, and other maintenance activities […]
butlerradio.com
Body of Missing Harmony Businessman Found in Allegheny River
The body of a missing Harmony businessman was found earlier this weekend in Allegheny County. According to our news partners at WPXI, first responders were called to the Allegheny River near North Shore Drive and Art Rooney Avenue around 12:45pm on Saturday. Officials say that a diving team was searching...
butlerradio.com
Overnight Parking Limitations in Effect this Week in Butler City
Motorists can expect some overnight parking limitations in place on Main Street in Butler this week. Crews will be removing and replacing street trees from Wayne to Brady Streets. Work will take place on the northbound side of the street Tuesday at 8 p.m. until Wednesday at 6 a.m. Crews...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Christmas in the Woods begins its 28th year
There are 216 crafters at the event carrying everything from Christmas pieces to household decorations.
cranberryeagle.com
Blasts planned at construction site in Cranberry on Friday
The Township has been notified that the developers of Crescent, located adjacent to Cranberry Springs Drive and Mars Road, will be conducting blasting at the construction site at 1 p.m. Friday, October 7. This activity has been permitted by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection. Residential areas near the construction...
cranberryeagle.com
BC3 students to sell Project Pink raffle tickets, ribbons beginning Monday
Butler County Community College students have organized an effort to place pink donation buckets on the college’s main campus, solicit gift cards for a raffle and sell pink ribbons as part of a BC3 Project Pink campaign. The effort has raised more than $20,000 during breast cancer awareness months since 2010.
South Hills Pet Rescue bursting at the seams, calling for fosters, funds
UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Every kennel is filled at South Hills Pet Rescue in Union Township in Washington County. Dogs that need a forever-loving home. “We are really overwhelmed. We have any given time about 60 dogs between the kennel and foster homes. So there’s dogs of all sizes, all shapes hypoallergenic, non-hypoallergenic,” board member of South Hills Pet Rescue, Randi Fowler, said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Emergency crews recover body and car from the Allegheny River in Pittsburgh’s North Shore
PITTSBURGH — Emergency crews recovered a man’s body and a car from the Allegheny River in Pittsburgh’s North Shore, police say. Allegheny County 911 dispatchers said police, fire and medics were at North Shore Drive and Art Rooney Avenue. Crews worked near the portion of the river...
Hempfield Area sets public hearing on possible middle school closure
Hempfield residents have an opportunity this month to comment on proposed middle school consolidation plans and the possible closure of Harrold Middle School. The public hearing — scheduled for 6 p.m. Oct. 24 in the high school auditorium — will allow residents to voice their opinions on the plans, which were first discussed in the spring.
Officials investigating ‘suspicious’ late night fire in Ellwood City
ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. — Officials are investigating a late night fire at a vacant two story building in Ellwood City. According to officials, the fire happened at 10:30 p.m. Saturday night in the 400 block of Hazen Avenue. Ellwood City Fire Chief Rick Myers said the house had been...
cranberryeagle.com
Renters seek ownership
When David Tompkins finished graduate school in December, he and his wife, Tori Tompkins, wanted to move out of their Butler Township apartment into a house that better fit their needs, seeing that the couple would be getting a financial bump. Tori said the couple started looking for a house...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nextpittsburgh.com
It doesn’t stink anymore: a century of recreation and business on Herr’s Island
In the 1980s, the City of Pittsburgh rebranded Herr’s Island as Washington Landing. The new name accompanied redevelopment to transform the 42-acre Allegheny River industrial wasteland into a housing, business and recreational hub. But for much of the 20th century, the island had served as the city’s central stockyards,...
Beaver County residents share concerns over opening of Shell plant
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — It’s hard to miss the large Shell plant off the Beaver Valley Expressway. After years of construction, signs are there that opening day is just weeks away, but it won’t come without some residential concerns. “The light pollution — because it is running...
Grant awarded for design of bike trail through Verona, Oakmont, Penn Hills and Plum
Penn Hills was recently granted a $1.173 million grant through the Redevelopment Authority of Allegheny County’s Trail Development Fund to design and engineer a multi-municipality bike and walking trail. The project, dubbed the VOPP Trail – Verona, Oakmont, Penn Hills and Plum - is a proposed 13.4 mile stretch...
Update: mother of child alone in Tarentum park found
TARENTUM, Pa. — Tarentum police have located the mother of a child who was found alone Monday morning. According to a social media post, the young boy was found in the park near Allegheny Street in Tarentum. Police were asking for help locating the child’s guardian. No other...
Westmoreland County community holds search party for missing man
SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Community members in Westmoreland County held a search party today for a man who has been missing for almost a month. 43-year-old Aaron D. Ross was last seen in Herminie on Sept. 7. The search was held Thursday morning in Sewickley Township in a wooded...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sewickley area real estate transactions for the week of Oct. 9, 2022
Benjamin Yocco sold property at 329 Nicholas Pl to Jeremy Gialloreto and Danielle Lang for $379,900. Daniel Dunn sold property at 1922 Georgetown Drive to Kathirvel Subramanian and Dalia Vichatt for $350,000. Mary Beth Kusbit sold property at 2542 Secretariat Drive to Remington and Ashley Felix Iddings for $455,000. Holland...
Sherwood Nursery in Washington County feeling the impact of inflation
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — Fall is one of the busiest times of the year for Sherwood Nursery, which has been family-owned and operated in Washington County for more than half a century. Even though they have the most loyal customers, who have been coming for decades, a lot of...
While Wilkinsburg and Pittsburgh wait, other communities set to vote on merger
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Although voters will not get to vote on a merger between Wilkinsburg and Pittsburgh this November, voters in two other municipalities are considering a merger.As KDKA-TV political editor Jon Delano explains, this may become more common as many more communities lose population and their tax base.Voters in the Borough of Wheatland and the City of Hermitage are set to vote on a proposed merger next month, and Mayor Ron Viglio says it's time.Delano: "You will be the last mayor of Wheatland if this is approved."Viglio: "Yes, that's true, and I'm definitely OK with that."With a population of...
Comments / 0