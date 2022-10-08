ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranberry Township, PA

cranberryeagle.com

$1.3M will help local fire departments

A total of $1.3 million is coming to aid Butler volunteer fire departments this year, according to the Pennsylvania Auditor General’s office. Local fire chiefs are brainstorming on how to spend it. The state received a total $66 million for its volunteer fire departments from the Volunteer Fire Fighters...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
YourErie

PennDOT suspends weekly maintenance schedules for winter

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Due to the seasonal change to winter operations and winter shifts, PennDOT District 1 is suspending the weekly county maintenance schedules. According to a PennDOT release, employees at maintenance units in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties will continue to work on patching roads, clearing brush, ditching, and other maintenance activities […]
WARREN COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Body of Missing Harmony Businessman Found in Allegheny River

The body of a missing Harmony businessman was found earlier this weekend in Allegheny County. According to our news partners at WPXI, first responders were called to the Allegheny River near North Shore Drive and Art Rooney Avenue around 12:45pm on Saturday. Officials say that a diving team was searching...
HARMONY, PA
butlerradio.com

Overnight Parking Limitations in Effect this Week in Butler City

Motorists can expect some overnight parking limitations in place on Main Street in Butler this week. Crews will be removing and replacing street trees from Wayne to Brady Streets. Work will take place on the northbound side of the street Tuesday at 8 p.m. until Wednesday at 6 a.m. Crews...
BUTLER, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Blasts planned at construction site in Cranberry on Friday

The Township has been notified that the developers of Crescent, located adjacent to Cranberry Springs Drive and Mars Road, will be conducting blasting at the construction site at 1 p.m. Friday, October 7. This activity has been permitted by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection. Residential areas near the construction...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
cranberryeagle.com

BC3 students to sell Project Pink raffle tickets, ribbons beginning Monday

Butler County Community College students have organized an effort to place pink donation buckets on the college’s main campus, solicit gift cards for a raffle and sell pink ribbons as part of a BC3 Project Pink campaign. The effort has raised more than $20,000 during breast cancer awareness months since 2010.
BUTLER, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

South Hills Pet Rescue bursting at the seams, calling for fosters, funds

UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Every kennel is filled at South Hills Pet Rescue in Union Township in Washington County. Dogs that need a forever-loving home. “We are really overwhelmed. We have any given time about 60 dogs between the kennel and foster homes. So there’s dogs of all sizes, all shapes hypoallergenic, non-hypoallergenic,” board member of South Hills Pet Rescue, Randi Fowler, said.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Renters seek ownership

When David Tompkins finished graduate school in December, he and his wife, Tori Tompkins, wanted to move out of their Butler Township apartment into a house that better fit their needs, seeing that the couple would be getting a financial bump. Tori said the couple started looking for a house...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Sewickley area real estate transactions for the week of Oct. 9, 2022

Benjamin Yocco sold property at 329 Nicholas Pl to Jeremy Gialloreto and Danielle Lang for $379,900. Daniel Dunn sold property at 1922 Georgetown Drive to Kathirvel Subramanian and Dalia Vichatt for $350,000. Mary Beth Kusbit sold property at 2542 Secretariat Drive to Remington and Ashley Felix Iddings for $455,000. Holland...
SEWICKLEY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

While Wilkinsburg and Pittsburgh wait, other communities set to vote on merger

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Although voters will not get to vote on a merger between Wilkinsburg and Pittsburgh this November, voters in two other municipalities are considering a merger.As KDKA-TV political editor Jon Delano explains, this may become more common as many more communities lose population and their tax base.Voters in the Borough of Wheatland and the City of Hermitage are set to vote on a proposed merger next month, and Mayor Ron Viglio says it's time.Delano: "You will be the last mayor of Wheatland if this is approved."Viglio: "Yes, that's true, and I'm definitely OK with that."With a population of...
PITTSBURGH, PA

