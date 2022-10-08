ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

Shimique Blizzard dominates as No. 7 Western Branch beats No. 12 Indian River

By Ray Nimmo, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 2 days ago

As fast as Shimique Blizzard’s stride is, the best tool to gauge his attributes should be a tachometer.

Blizzard churned through Indian River’s stout defensive line for 200 yards and three touchdowns as No. 7 Western Branch beat No. 12 Indian River 45-24 on Friday at Western Branch.

“We knew they weren’t gonna come in here and lay down,” said Blizzard, who reached the 200-yard milestone on just 18 carries. “So we knew we would have to play hard.”

The Bruins (6-1) have rebounded nicely since a 14-7 setback to King’s Fork two weeks ago and opened an early gap against Indian River, which nearly upset No. 1 Oscar Smith last week before falling 19-17.

Taquan Trotman capped a 65-yard opening drive with a 10-yard rushing TD, and Blizzard scored his first of the night on the Bruins’ second possession with a 52-yard score.

“It’s just him,” Western Branch coach Rashad Cook said of Blizzard’s abilities. “He’s unselfish. He doesn’t count his stats, and when he gets the ball, he runs hard.”

Indian River (3-3) responded with Davion Turns’ 18-yard rushing TD before the Bruins added two more touchdowns: a 65-yard pass from Trotman to CJ Frasier and Blizzard’s second score, which followed an interception.

Western Branch led 30-10 at halftime.

“Guys worked hard this week,” Cook said. “Our coaches locked in. Our players locked in. We had a lot of respect for Indian River and we knew we had to pay attention to detail, do the little things right this week in order to go 1-0.”

Indian River’s defensive line terrorized Oscar Smith, but the Bruins matched up well with a veteran group that had the size advantage.

“Our guys were strong today,” Cook said of the battle in the trenches. “It takes nothing away from Indian River. We just won today. We won that rep today. I’m proud of our kids. They put a lot of work in.”

Blizzard was especially happy to run behind that group.

His success came from “the o-line, the coaches, our offensive coordinator, the o-line coach,” he said. “Everybody involved.”

Blizzard notched his third score in the third quarter for a 38-17 lead as the Bruins recorded their best Southeastern District win this season.

“One Bruin. That’s what we’ve been preaching for two weeks,” Cook said. “Our old school motto in the ‘90s was, ‘Big team, little me.’ For these guys, it’s just be one Bruin. For so much talent, you just gotta stay together as one.”

Ray Nimmo, ray.nimmo@pilotonline.com

Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

