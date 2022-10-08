ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ulster County, NY

Comments / 1

Related
George J. Ziogas

The Coolest Small Town in America Just So Happens To Be in New York

Nestled right along the eastern banks of the Hudson River. Oh, and that’s good enough for me” —John Mellencamp. Nestled right along the eastern banks of the Hudson River, the small waterfront town of Beacon is the perfect place to relax and enjoy some of the best views that New York has to offer. Despite its small size, Beacon is home to a variety of shops, restaurants, and galleries, giving it a distinctly modern charm. Whether you’re looking to spend a day exploring the town’s sights or simply enjoying the views from the river’s edge, Beacon is sure to provide a delightful and memorable experience.
BEACON, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Beloved Bridal Store Will Be Closing Its Doors in Sullivan County, NY

It's a shame that we have to say goodbye to another great store. We are all really lucky to live in the Hudson Valley and there are a ton of cool places to go shopping around here. Pretty much anything you need is just a short drive away and there are some really great family-owned shops that have been around for a while. Unfortunately, one business in Sullivan County is going to be closing their doors for good and there are a lot of feelings about it.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ulster, NY
Ulster County, NY
Business
City
New York City, NY
City
Dale, NY
State
New York State
City
New Paltz, NY
Ulster County, NY
Real Estate
City
Ulster Park, NY
County
Ulster County, NY
105.5 The Wolf

3 Things we Love in Pine Bush, New York

If you or someone in your family is into aliens and paranormal things you probably already know about what's going on in Pine Bush. Now if you've never heard about the "Area 51" of the East Coast...PINE BUSH, NEW YORK, let us fill you in. UFO Capital of the World.
PINE BUSH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Park#Lakeside#Linus Housinglist#Linus Realestate#Ne Spanjers Park#Hudson River#Trailer Park#American History#Business Industry#Linus Business#Kingston New York
101.5 WPDH

The Hudson Valley’s Most Dillicious Festival Returns this Weekend

It was touch and go for a while this year, but when the chips were down, the community and the organizers came through. it’s back and in a big way. I’m talking about Rosendale’s International Pickle Festival, and it’s being held for the first time since covid hit. That’s a big deal. Or a big dill, as the case may be. (insert moan for bad pickle puns)
ROSENDALE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New York Woman Wins Life-Changing Money In Hudson Valley

Empire State residents can win life-changing money this weekend. One Hudson Valley resident just claimed her prize. This week the New York State Lottery confirmed a Hudson Valley woman claimed her nearly $20 million jackpot prize. Westchester County, New York Woman Claims New York Lotto Jackpot Prize. Patricia Wahl of...
YONKERS, NY
101.5 WPDH

New York Man Found Dead Near Hudson River In Hudson Valley

Reports a bridge jumper caused delays and closures on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. On Sunday, Oct 2, police responded to reports of a bridge jumper on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. New York State Police Responded to a Jumper from the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. Police activity on the bridge caused delays and lane closures.
CORNWALL, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
101.5 WPDH

Massive Car Show this Weekend at Dutchess County Historic Site

Just the other day I was driving from Poughkeepsie to Rhinebeck, and I noticed the leaves were looking mighty pretty as I got north of Hyde Park. By the time I got to Staatsburgh, I was seeing bright yellows, oranges and reds in quite a few of the trees. I imagine by this coming weekend it’s going to be like a beautiful fiery painting. Just in time for one of the biggest and most popular car shows in Dutchess County.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Spine-Chilling Sight Found Outside of a Hudson Valley Home

Eeek, it's not something I'd like to run into. Lately it seems like there has been a lot of snake sightings in the Hudson Valley. I understand they are part of nature and most of them are not a threat to us, but it doesn't mean they can't be scary and unpleasant to look at. I recently came across one the other day and the way it moved and slithered gave me a big case of the heebie jeebies. Another snake was recently found in the Hudson Valley and the resident who took the picture has been trying to figure out what kind of snake it is. Maybe you can help,
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Drought Watch Issued For Hudson Valley, More Of New York State

Many Empire State residents are told to conserve water due to an ongoing drought watch. In August 2022, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul told the New York State DEC to expand the Drought Watch to additional regions across New York State due to below-normal precipitation during the prior three months, low stream flows and low groundwater levels.
ENVIRONMENT
94.3 Lite FM

Hudson Valley Bank Employee ‘Insane’ for Tipping on To-Go Order? Boss Thinks So

If you go to work every day you already know that the workplace is one place there is always some sort of drama. From one employee not liking another to someone eating someone's food from the work refrigerator. The arguments are endless but what happens when the boss doesn't agree with your tipping etiquette? That's the issue that Sarah is dealing with after celebrating "employee appreciation week" at her job earlier this week.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
105.5 The Wolf

105.5 The Wolf

Brookfield, CT
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Wolf is a Townsquare Media station with the best new country and the latest local news for Greater Danbury/Hudson Valley. Download our free mobile app.

 https://danburycountry.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy