KATV
Conway man sues country club for cheating him after golf tournament
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Conway man is accusing the Morrilton Country Club of cheating him out of a prize for winning a golf tournament over the weekend. Austin Clagett has hired Andrew Norwood of Denton & Zachary, PLLC in pursuing legal action against Morrilton Country Club and Jay Hodge Ford of Morrilton after they refused to transfer the title of a 2022 Ford F-150 4x4 Supercrew, valued at $53,595.
Whataburger breaks ground on Little Rock location
A highly anticipated fast food favorite broke ground on its newest store in Little Rock Tuesday.
The Supernatural State – Hidden Lonoke County Cemetery
Lost in the woods of Lonoke County lies a historic graveyard, home to some of the founding families of Central Arkansas. Its graves are hidden by trees, its gate rusted and chained shut. But the stories of those who are interred there survive - even if their subjects did not.
Little Rock students bring the past to life at Mount Holly Cemetery
It was a beautiful afternoon for a story from the past as Tales of the Crypt returned to Mt Holly Cemetery.
Don’t Stop Your Car on This Street in Hot Springs, Arkansas!
It's that time of year again when I like to remind you of some places near Texarkana where you can go for some eerie creepy fun. Gravity Hill as it is known in Hot Springs, Arkansas has become a favorite this time of year for folks wanting to get a little scare. More than likely you will need to ask someone how to get there because Google Maps can't locate Magnet Street or at least it didn't in 2018 when it was discovered. However, if you watch the video at the end of this story it will tell you how to get there.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Damaging thunderstorms possible Wednesday
The rain will be a welcome sight, but it will come with a risk of damaging thunderstorms.
Woman in Little Rock home shot by stray bullet
Police were called late Sunday night after a woman said she was shot when a bullet came through her south Little Rock apartment window.
KATV
Helping Hand of Greater Little Rock serves hundreds a week
Little Rock (KATV) — Helping Hand of Greater Little Rock has been serving those in Central Arkansas since 1970. They focus on giving nutritious food and groceries to people who need a little help in tough times. Marquita Norment is one of the recipients of food for her family.
kttn.com
Single-vehicle crash on I-35 injures two from Arkansas
A single-vehicle I-35 accident early Monday evening seven miles north of Cameron injured two men from Hot Springs, Arkansas. Injuries were minor for the driver, 31-year-old Austin Constant; and his passenger, 50-year-old Brian Davis. Both were taken by ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center. The pickup was northbound on Interstate...
Friend speaks out after Conway High School Secretary shot and killed Friday night
Conway Police said two people died and another one was critically injured in a triple shooting Friday night.
LRPD: 2 teens shot in River Market Saturday night
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Two teens are recovering after a shooting in the River Market just before 10:30 Saturday night, according to police. Their injuries are not life-threatening. Police say the shooting happened in the 400 block of President Clinton Avenue. It is unclear what led up to the shooting. Investigators are reviewing surveillance video […]
KARK
Braylen Russell decommits from Hogs
FAYETTEVILLE — Benton four-star running back Braylen Russell has decommitted from Arkansas. Russell, 6-2, 230, was Arkansas’ lone commitment in 2024 and now has reopened his recruiting. he committed to the Hogs on Nov. 6, 2021. Russell moved to Benton High School this season after previously playing for...
Businesses react to downtown Little Rock shooting
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After a violent weekend in the city, evidence markers litter the area near 4th street in downtown Little Rock. Though they have served as a reminder of the violence, businesses in the area explained that though the violence has worried them, they certainly won't allow it to stop them.
KARK
Nichole sits down with first lady Susan Hutchinson
LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Even though Nichole is new to Little Rock she wasn’t shy about wanting to meet our first lady Susan Hutchinson. Check out their interview in Susan’s living room in the governor’s mansion catching up on a little girl talk.
Fun Family Getaway in Arkansas – Stay in a Barn Loft & See Farm Animals
If you are looking for something a little different to do with the family especially if you have young children this is a great getaway. You can stay in a barn loft with beautiful tree-top views and visit with the animals just down the road near Hot Springs, Arkansas. What...
LRPD: 3 people hospitalized Tuesday after dozens of shots were fired in an alley
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Three people are in the hospital Tuesday night after Little Rock Police said dozens of shots were fired in an alley. As police placed evidence markers around the scene, the number went beyond 98. One woman who lives in the area said when she arrived home, “the moment is real scary, […]
Little Rock police investigating downtown homicide early Sunday morning
Police collect evidence in the 200 block of West Fourth Street hours after a homicide at that location.
KATV
Little Rock recycling center reignites a year after flames were extinguished
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Firefighters of the Little Rock Fire Department are working to put out a fire to a building that caught fire in Sept. 2021. According to officials, fire crews were in process of removing metal from the Goldman Recycling Center when they stirred up other materials.
blueandgoldnlr.com
NLR Celebrates Homecoming
Beginning the week of Oct. 3, North Little Rock High School celebrated Spirit Week for homecoming. They also had a pep rally to showcase the homecoming maids of all the classes and excite people for the football game later that night. “Spirit Week was 100% a success,” says Drevain Doson,...
KTLO
MH man charged with DWI; woman injured in 2-vehicle accident
A Mountain Home man has been charged with a felony count of driving while intoxicated causing physical injury following a two-vehicle accident Sunday night in southeast Missouri. Thirty-two-year-old William Walker Jr. was also charged with careless and imprudent driving after 60-year-old Cheryl Boyet of Sikeston, Missouri, was transported to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau with what were termed as moderate injuries.
