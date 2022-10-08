ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATV

Conway man sues country club for cheating him after golf tournament

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Conway man is accusing the Morrilton Country Club of cheating him out of a prize for winning a golf tournament over the weekend. Austin Clagett has hired Andrew Norwood of Denton & Zachary, PLLC in pursuing legal action against Morrilton Country Club and Jay Hodge Ford of Morrilton after they refused to transfer the title of a 2022 Ford F-150 4x4 Supercrew, valued at $53,595.
CONWAY, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Little Rock, AR
Sports
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Sports
Little Rock, AR
Football
Mountain Home, AR
Football
Mountain Home, AR
Sports
Local
Arkansas Football
City
Mountain Home, AR
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Don’t Stop Your Car on This Street in Hot Springs, Arkansas!

It's that time of year again when I like to remind you of some places near Texarkana where you can go for some eerie creepy fun. Gravity Hill as it is known in Hot Springs, Arkansas has become a favorite this time of year for folks wanting to get a little scare. More than likely you will need to ask someone how to get there because Google Maps can't locate Magnet Street or at least it didn't in 2018 when it was discovered. However, if you watch the video at the end of this story it will tell you how to get there.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
KATV

Helping Hand of Greater Little Rock serves hundreds a week

Little Rock (KATV) — Helping Hand of Greater Little Rock has been serving those in Central Arkansas since 1970. They focus on giving nutritious food and groceries to people who need a little help in tough times. Marquita Norment is one of the recipients of food for her family.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christian#American Football
kttn.com

Single-vehicle crash on I-35 injures two from Arkansas

A single-vehicle I-35 accident early Monday evening seven miles north of Cameron injured two men from Hot Springs, Arkansas. Injuries were minor for the driver, 31-year-old Austin Constant; and his passenger, 50-year-old Brian Davis. Both were taken by ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center. The pickup was northbound on Interstate...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
KARK 4 News

LRPD: 2 teens shot in River Market Saturday night

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Two teens are recovering after a shooting in the River Market just before 10:30 Saturday night, according to police. Their injuries are not life-threatening. Police say the shooting happened in the 400 block of President Clinton Avenue. It is unclear what led up to the shooting. Investigators are reviewing surveillance video […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KARK

Braylen Russell decommits from Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE — Benton four-star running back Braylen Russell has decommitted from Arkansas. Russell, 6-2, 230, was Arkansas’ lone commitment in 2024 and now has reopened his recruiting. he committed to the Hogs on Nov. 6, 2021. Russell moved to Benton High School this season after previously playing for...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
THV11

Businesses react to downtown Little Rock shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After a violent weekend in the city, evidence markers litter the area near 4th street in downtown Little Rock. Though they have served as a reminder of the violence, businesses in the area explained that though the violence has worried them, they certainly won't allow it to stop them.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KARK

Nichole sits down with first lady Susan Hutchinson

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Even though Nichole is new to Little Rock she wasn’t shy about wanting to meet our first lady Susan Hutchinson. Check out their interview in Susan’s living room in the governor’s mansion catching up on a little girl talk.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
blueandgoldnlr.com

NLR Celebrates Homecoming

Beginning the week of Oct. 3, North Little Rock High School celebrated Spirit Week for homecoming. They also had a pep rally to showcase the homecoming maids of all the classes and excite people for the football game later that night. “Spirit Week was 100% a success,” says Drevain Doson,...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
KTLO

MH man charged with DWI; woman injured in 2-vehicle accident

A Mountain Home man has been charged with a felony count of driving while intoxicated causing physical injury following a two-vehicle accident Sunday night in southeast Missouri. Thirty-two-year-old William Walker Jr. was also charged with careless and imprudent driving after 60-year-old Cheryl Boyet of Sikeston, Missouri, was transported to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau with what were termed as moderate injuries.
SIKESTON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy