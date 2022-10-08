Read full article on original website
Every Major Trend to Know From Paris Fashion Week
Yet again, Paris stunned with a packed roster of runway shows and presentations as the final stop of fashion month's tour across the globe. After a season of talked-about collections in New York, London, and Milan, designers debuted their latest runway shows with some seriously showstopping moments. A spray-on dress was made on Bella Hadid in real time on the Coperni runway, The Row showed us the true meaning of minimal luxury, and Saint Laurent brought out A-list celebs, including Hailey Bieber and Zoë Kravitz, for a show set in front of the Eiffel Tower.
The Wait Is Over: Target Dropped Its Fall Designer Collection Full of Flattering Dresses and Cozy Accessories
And prices start at just $8.
If We're Talking Fall Footwear, These Are the 4 Trends You Need to Know
Peep my closet, and you'll immediately notice that I tend to overindulge in the shoe department. Some may call this a problem, but I call it research. Sneakers, wedges, ankle boots—you name it, and I've tested it. After all, I'm here to tell you what's in and what's out. (It's all part of the job description, right?) This season, my colleagues and I have noticed a few key footwear trends on both the runways and the street style set. And between Western-inspired boots and bold pink platforms, the shoe game has never looked better. Fortunately for us, Zappos's collection of Steve Madden shoes makes it easy to shop.
Hypebae
Ottolinger Shows Femininity Unfastened at Paris Fashion Week
Ottolinger, founded by Christa Bösch and Cosima Gadient, showcased its Spring/Summer 2023 collection during Paris Fashion Week. Set in a gallery in central Paris, guests were found sitting in a pile of mattresses, expectant for what was about to come. The absence of decoration in the room accentuated the...
Fall Fashion: The 11 Best Sales on Women’s Sweaters & Cardigans
Sweater weather! The fall equinox arrived last week, which means it’s time to stock up on fall essentials. No matter what your weather predicament looks like, there’s no harm in stocking up on seasonal must-haves, and we’re here to help make the search easier and more affordable. Below, find a list of nearly a dozen of the best sales on women’s sweaters and cardigans starting at just $8. For more fall essentials, read our roundup of cozy UGG boots. Pilcro Micro Fisherman Sweater $69.95 $130 46% OFF Buy Now 1 This fisherman sweater from Anthropologie can be dressed up with a leather skirt like the photo above,...
Lorde Makes a Chic Arrival in All-Prada Look with Block Heels at the Brand’s Milan Fashion Week Show
Lorde arrived at Prada’s spring/summer 2023 collection show for Milan Fashion Week looking effortlessly chic in a head-to-toe look from the brand. The singer wore Prada’s sparkly lurex turtleneck with a matching pleated skirt, a gray overcoat tossed over her shoulders like a cape, and platform black peep toe strappy block heels. She accessorized with a pair of big black sunglasses and a bright yellow top-handle bag. Her face was natural and had the appearance of little to no makeup. She is still rocking the blonde look that she debuted during a performance earlier this summer in Glastonbury. When it comes to her...
I'm a Manager at Nordstrom—Here Are My Tips for Curating a Perfect Work Wardrobe
As the styling program manager at Nordstrom in Bellevue, WA, Savannah Pilorge leads a styling team and is currently reimagining the styling experience at her Nordstrom location. She also works with her clients to help build out their dream wardrobes. So naturally, she has a few sartorial tips and tricks up her sleeve. On that note, she actually offered us guidance on how she’s curated her version of the ideal work wardrobe for her days at Nordstrom. She also puts these style tips into practice when she’s helping others build out their offerings.
I'm a Fashion Editor—These Are the 9 Key Items I'm Wearing to Work This Fall
I've said it before, and I'll say it again: I love dressing for work. I know, I know—permission to call me crazy. This is mainly due to the fact that I work in fashion, and there aren't (too many) confines of a corporate dress code, which means dressing for the office is the perfect opportunity to flex my creative muscles and muster up chic outfits that feel polished yet trend-forward, something I relish in! Moreover, after wearing leggings daily while working from home for so long, the desire to put on a proper pair of trousers is rather thrilling.
Bangs Are Low-Key the Best Haircut If You Have a Round Face Shape—Here's Proof
Round face shapes are the best. (I say that with a little bit of bias because I have one.) A common myth people seem to like to reiterate, though, is that bangs just don't look good on rounder face shapes. I'm here to tell you that's completely false. Celebrity hairstylist Clayton Hawkins has a thing or two to say about that. "Old-school culture dictates that everyone needs to have an oval face to appear classically beautiful. It's giving Western standards of beauty," he says. "Round faces, square faces, heart-shaped, oval—they're all gorgeous! The kind of bangs you get should be based on your personal preference and how much time you’re willing to spend on styling."
PopSugar
Lori Harvey Styled a Plunging Hooded Dress With Heels For Beyoncé's Party
Welcoming an A-list group to Yoyo Palais de Tokyo in Paris, Beyoncé and Tiffany & Co. came together to close out Fashion Month in style on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Lori Harvey arrived looking like an Alaïa muse in an archival hooded draped dress in burgundy. Pulled from the label's 1984 archives, it was the perfect match for Harvey's sultry and effortlessly chic style. Featuring a plunging neckline, an open back, and a figure-sculpting skirt, the design ranks high on the list of most memorable looks from the evening. The Skn by LH founder exuded a mysterious air with large, black cat-eye sunglasses and opted for gold YSL bangles and rose-gold hoops as finishing accessories. She carried a small Hermès Kelly bag, which matched her black René Caovilla wrap sandals.
I’m In The Mood For Something New, These Zara and H&M Items Are Next Level
Every time I’m itching to shop and add something new to my closet (which is more often than not) I go straight to Zara and H&M to do a little browsing. This time however I was blown away by how many great new arrivals they had. With fall being here I need to start stepping up my cooler weather style, so I have been looking for everything from new boots and hats to great sweaters and dresses. Zara and H&M did not disappoint, I mean there were so many great items I couldn't decide what was going to make it from my wishlist to my wardrobe. Now I know one of the common complaints about shopping at Zara or H&M is that there is just so much product to look through before you find the items that you actually love. But luckily for you, I’ve already gone through the site and picked out some of the best pieces both retailers have on the market right now.
Vogue
Bella Hadid Adds Vintage Prada To Her Envy-Inducing Wardrobe Of Archive Fashion
Bella Hadid has shown off a series of stand-out vintage looks this fashion month – but she arguably saved the best for last at the Miu Miu party in Paris on Tuesday night. The supermodel opted for a brown rumpled silk jacket and bra with a matching skirt from Prada’s spring/summer 2009 collection, which she explained on Instagram that she’d bought last year and chosen specifically for the occasion.
Lori Harvey Chicly Elevates Baggy Cargo Pants With Ribbed Tank Top & Rainbow Slingback Pumps
Lori Harvey continues to deliver sensational street style looks with every arrival. The skincare entrepreneur was spotted out in Malibu, Calif., on Sept. 20. Harvey wore a white ribbed tank top from her Naked Wardrobe collaboration, which is currently sold out. The model paired the staple piece with mauve pink cargo pants from The Attico. The high-waist bottoms had a baggy fit and featured pockets on the knees, drawstrings on the side, and a cuff on the hem. Adding a touch of glam to her look, the SKN by LH founder accessorized with a Dior vintage pearl and safety pin necklace and...
Here Are 25 Chic Dress Pants To Help You Nail Fall’s Grown-up Pant Trend Perfectly
Shopping for work clothes is never fun, unless you're aware of all the fabulous dress pants out there these days. Sure, sweatpants have been the norm over the last few years of Zoom meetings and remote lifestyles, but trust us when we say there are dressier options in stores and online that are as, if not more, comfortable.
Ugg Slippers Are Gigi’s Fashion Month Essential
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Gigi Hadid is on her way back from Paris, having walked for Chloé, Isabel Marant, Victoria Beckham, Givenchy and Stella McCartney at fashion week. Jetting home on October 3rd, she was seen navigating the airport in sweatpants from Les Tien, paired with a cardigan and a khaki jacket from her own brand, Guest In Residence, which she launched just last month. To ensure peak comfort, the super styled the outfit with Ugg’s stacked Tazz slippers, which have become a fashion month essential for Gigi.
Ashley Benson Takes Sheer Tights to New Heights with High-Slit Dress, Blazer and Sky-High Platform Boots
Ashley Benson brought a sky-high twist to fall layering this weekend. The “Pretty Little Liars” star took to Instagram on Saturday to share her latest outfit in nonchalant fashion: a black oversized blazer by Dolce and Gabbana, given an effortless spin with rolled-up sleeves. Paired with the jacket was a minidress with a low curved neckline and thigh-high hem, accentuated by a right triangular slit. Completing Benson’s Jessica Paster-styled ensemble was a set of sheer black Wolford tights, adding a sultry and fuller-coverage layer to her ensemble; similar pairs have also been worn in layered looks by Kylie and Kris Jenner, Dua Lipa...
These J.Crew and H&M Items Are Simple But Will Earn You Major Compliments
If your wardrobe, like mine, is made up of a lot of simple items, you're going to love what's coming your way. Yep, there's a whole bunch of easy and versatile pieces ahead from go-to retailers. I'm talking about J.Crew and H&M—two stores that are filled with elevated basics.
Celebs Like Gigi Hadid and Jennifer Garner are Living for 90s-Throwback Platform Uggs and You Can Too
Wide-legged jeans, crop tops and platform shoes have all re-entered our closets. So, it was only a matter of time before we saw people stepping back into the ‘90s in unexpected ways. Enter the platform Ugg, which is quite literally elevating cozy season. Gigi Hadid went comfy-chic for the...
The Best Knee-High Boots For Strutting into Fall With Style
The weather may be trending cooler, but the season’s best boot style is turning up the heat. Knee-high boots have emerged as a top trend for fall, with options ranging from cowboy-inspired Western takes to ’90s raver platforms. Whether your style is timeless sophisticate or the latest TikTok-core, there’s a great pair of knee-high boots for you. Related: The Best Comfortable Flats for WomenMore from The Hollywood ReporterThe Best Sale Finds at Target's Deal Days, From Holiday Gifts and Tech to Home EssentialsAmazon's Pre-Black Friday Deals Start Next Week-- Here's Everything to Know Before You ShopThe Best Amazon Deals on Apple's...
Maia Reficco Is Gen Z's Next Style Icon—Click the Follow Button for Proof
Gen Z isn’t coming for the spotlight. It’s already theirs. And nowhere is this more apparent than in the fashion industry, where trends are now being driven by the brands or retro fashion items the younger generation decides to back from fashion’s history books instead of, well, actual designers. Full of internet mavens with a heightened sense of self-awareness and personal identity, Gen Z wields an enormous amount of influence, especially over our wardrobes. And now, a new member of the under-25 club has entered the chat.
