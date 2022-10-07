Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alcohol, eroticism and spookiness converge at Paranormal PalaceDavid HeitzDenver, CO
4 Great Steakhouses in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Denver 2023 homeless budget: Quarter of a billion dollarsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Aurora may make it easier to report noisy neighborsDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Denver to pay man falsely accused of robbing banks $50,000David Heitz
10NEWS
Medical examiner: Number of deaths rise to 94 in wake of Hurricane Ian
FLORIDA, USA — As relief and recovery efforts continue after Hurricane Ian blew through Florida last week, the number of deaths continues to rise across the state. The Florida District Medical Examiners report hurricane deaths to the Medical Examiners Commission following examinations and confirming the death is storm-related. There...
10NEWS
This is why leaves change color in the fall
DENVER — The leaves don’t turn color in the fall -- their true colors just get revealed. A green mask conceals their real skin over the summer months. “All the pigments have always been there in the leaves, its just that when the chlorophyll production ceases, it unmasks the yellows the oranges and the reds,” said arborist Tony Hahn with Denver Commercial Property Services.
10NEWS
First Lady Casey DeSantis partners with Tervis for tumbler to benefit Hurricane Ian relief
VENICE, Fla. — First Lady Casey DeSantis has partnered with a Sarasota County-based company to create a unique way to support Floridians affected by Hurricane Ian: a special edition Tervis Tumbler. On Friday morning, the first lady visited the drinkware company's headquarters in North Venice to launch the "Together...
10NEWS
Hurricane Ian deaths: Most people died by drowning, report shows
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It'll likely be many days and weeks before the number of deaths from Hurricane Ian becomes final, though two things are becoming increasingly certain: The major hurricane ranks among Florida's deadliest disasters, and water-related deaths may end up being the No. 1 killer. President Joe...
10NEWS
Florida hit with 'massive' coral reef bleaching
FLORIDA, USA — While Florida is full of beautiful beaches, some people may not know what exactly is happening underneath the water. The Miami Herald reports coral reefs found around Florida are experiencing the "first widespread, mass bleaching event" in seven years, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Coral Reef Watch Coordinator Derek Manzello.
10NEWS
10 Tampa Bay: Morning forecast for Oct. 9, 2022
Sunday will still be another fantastic day, but the humidity will start to increase. Still, we will stay dry with lots of sunshine and a few afternoon clouds.
