Littleton, CO

10NEWS

Medical examiner: Number of deaths rise to 94 in wake of Hurricane Ian

FLORIDA, USA — As relief and recovery efforts continue after Hurricane Ian blew through Florida last week, the number of deaths continues to rise across the state. The Florida District Medical Examiners report hurricane deaths to the Medical Examiners Commission following examinations and confirming the death is storm-related. There...
10NEWS

This is why leaves change color in the fall

DENVER — The leaves don't turn color in the fall -- their true colors just get revealed. A green mask conceals their real skin over the summer months. "All the pigments have always been there in the leaves, its just that when the chlorophyll production ceases, it unmasks the yellows the oranges and the reds," said arborist Tony Hahn with Denver Commercial Property Services.
10NEWS

Hurricane Ian deaths: Most people died by drowning, report shows

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It'll likely be many days and weeks before the number of deaths from Hurricane Ian becomes final, though two things are becoming increasingly certain: The major hurricane ranks among Florida's deadliest disasters, and water-related deaths may end up being the No. 1 killer. President Joe...
10NEWS

Florida hit with 'massive' coral reef bleaching

FLORIDA, USA — While Florida is full of beautiful beaches, some people may not know what exactly is happening underneath the water. The Miami Herald reports coral reefs found around Florida are experiencing the "first widespread, mass bleaching event" in seven years, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Coral Reef Watch Coordinator Derek Manzello.
