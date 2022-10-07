DENVER — The leaves don’t turn color in the fall -- their true colors just get revealed. A green mask conceals their real skin over the summer months. “All the pigments have always been there in the leaves, its just that when the chlorophyll production ceases, it unmasks the yellows the oranges and the reds,” said arborist Tony Hahn with Denver Commercial Property Services.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO