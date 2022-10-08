Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mill Creek Canyon Is A Good Place To See Beautiful Autumn LeavesS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
O-Ku Sushi and Poke Restaurant is a Good Place for Asian Food In Sandy, UtahS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Retiring Utah State Senator Jani Iwamoto Honored At A Luncheon in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Fall Is Beautiful at The Bountiful Ridge Golf Course in The Bountiful HillsS. F. MoriBountiful, UT
The Judge Michael Kwan Lecture Series Featured Dr. Frank Wu As Its First SpeakerS. F. MoriTaylorsville, UT
ksl.com
KSL.com HS Football Top 20+1: Lehi proving its top ranking as regular season winds down
LEHI — The regular season is winding down, and the top challengers in the state aren't slowing, either. After ascending to the top-rated spot in the KSL.com Top 20+1 and the Deseret News coaches' poll several weeks ago, Lehi faced one of its biggest challenges of the season when Region 8 rival Timpview came to the Mills looking for the upset.
BYU Unveils Alternate Uniform for Arkansas Game
For the second consecutive week, BYU will wear an alternate uniform against Arkansas
BYU and Utah both miss out on commitment from elite basketball prospect Keanu Dawes
Keanu Dawes announced that he has committed to the Rice Owls after considering the BYU Cougars and Utah Runnin’ Utes
A former BYU football commit who played at UCLA is in the transfer portal
Tyler Manoa, who played for the UCLA Bruins football program after having interest in the BYU Cougars and Utah Utes in high school, is in the NCAA Transfer Portal.
kjzz.com
Golfer beats up another player for 'playing too slow' at Hill Air Force Base
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — A man was arrested after police say he beat up another golfer at the Hill Air Force Base Golf Course after accusing another player of playing too slowly. David Robles, 61, was booked on charges related to aggravated assault and disorderly conduct on October 8.
kslsports.com
Salt Lake Stars Moving To Maverick Center
SALT LAKE CITY – The Salt Lake City Stars will play their home games at Maverik Center for the 2022-23 season. The Jazz G League affiliate announced the move on Monday after spending the last several seasons playing at the Salt Lake Community College Redwood Campus. “The Stars look...
kslsports.com
Joe Ingles Drops House Price, Again
SALT LAKE CITY – Joe Ingles has dropped the price of his Salt Lake City house, again. The Ingles house was first listed in August for $3.5 million, but Joe and his wife Renae dropped it to $3.2 million after nearly a month on the market. Now, a month...
KSLTV
Evanston woman recovering in hospital after run in with buck
EVANSTON, Wyoming — A woman in Evanston is hospitalized tonight after she was gored by a buck just outside her back door Thursday morning. The buck also jabbed her husband when he jumped in to help. It was a real shock for a neighborhood that is used to seeing plenty of deer.
North Trailhead connects Park City, Skyridge trail networks
A newly opened trailhead serves as a connection between trail systems in Park City and the Skyridge development. Local trail builders hope to see more interconnectedness between Wasatch Back trail systems in the future. The Skyridge development just opened its new North Trailhead to the public. It’s located just inside...
Hiker warns others after bobcat encounter in Neffs Canyon
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — A woman out on a hike in the Wasatch Mountains warned others after she encountered a bobcat while on her walk Sunday. Mikala Jordan was on a trail in Neffs Canyon when she spotted the bobcat. At first, the bobcat was facing away from Jordan, before it turned around and began walking towards her.
New Deer Valley President and COO Todd Bennett calls employees key to success
Bennett is a Lake Placid, New York native who grew up skiing. Professionally speaking, he comes to Deer Valley from the world of Disney. “I rotated through several different areas - revenue management, I did some experience design work," Bennett said. "If you’ve ever seen the MyMagic+ program, which is...
Healthy fare restaurant opening its doors in Sandy
SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – A Minnesota-based fast-casual restaurant is opening its doors at a new location in Sandy on October 15. CRISP & GREEN offers made-from-scratch healthy fare in a fast and convenient setting. Their menu includes nutritious salads, grain bowls, acai bowls and smoothies. The restaurant is opening its first location in Utah at […]
UPDATE: All lanes open on I-15, delays remain in area
SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – At this time, the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) reports that all lanes on Interstate-15 are now open. The agency adds that delays remain in the area. ORIGINAL STORY: UDOT: Crash, major delays on I-15 October 10, 2022 / 7:25 P.M. SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – A crash that occurred in Sandy […]
Be prepared to sit in traffic on your way to look at leaves this weekend
The fall colors are great in Big Cottonwood Canyon, but along with your camera, bring some patience, and don't worry if the traffic is a little heavy this weekend.
kslnewsradio.com
Motorcyclist dead following collision in Sandy
SANDY, Utah – A motorcyclist died following a crash on State Street near 8800 S at around 10 p.m. yesterday. An SUV was making an eastbound turn and pulled in front of the motorcycle heading northbound. The motorcycle collided with the SUV as a result. The motorcyclist died on...
KSLTV
Man killed in rollover I-15 crash south of Lehi
JUAB COUNTY, Utah — A driver was killed Tuesday morning south of Nephi, Utah, in a single-car crash on Interstate 15. Utah’s Department of Pubic Safety said the man, was killed after rolling the van he was driving while heading north a couple of miles south of the city of Nephi at 6:41 a.m. at the time of the crash.
Gephardt Daily
Relative shares update on Roy boy, 5, struck while riding bike
ROY, Utah, Oct. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Roy 5 year old struck and critically injured Wednesday is making progress toward recovery. Bentley Roberts was riding his bicycle in Roy near 4400 S. 2675 West with another child when a man driving a large pickup truck that was pulling an enclosed trailer failed to see him in the road.
ksl.com
A Utah man gave a public prayer about 'evil' in schools. State superintendent calls it 'a dagger to my heart'
SALT LAKE CITY — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Sydnee Dickson pushed back against remarks in a public prayer offered during a recent meeting of the Orem City Council that said "evil things" are being taught in schools. Allen Young, father of Orem Mayor David Young, offered the invocation...
KSLTV
Provo apartment building evacuated overnight due to fire
PROVO, Utah — Crews are cleaning up after a fire broke out at an apartment building in Provo. Capt. Sam Armstrong with Provo Fire & Rescue said firefighters were called out to the building, located near 600 North and 400 East, at approximately 11:42 p.m. Sunday. Armstrong said the...
