Park City, UT

ksl.com

KSL.com HS Football Top 20+1: Lehi proving its top ranking as regular season winds down

LEHI — The regular season is winding down, and the top challengers in the state aren't slowing, either. After ascending to the top-rated spot in the KSL.com Top 20+1 and the Deseret News coaches' poll several weeks ago, Lehi faced one of its biggest challenges of the season when Region 8 rival Timpview came to the Mills looking for the upset.
kslsports.com

Salt Lake Stars Moving To Maverick Center

SALT LAKE CITY – The Salt Lake City Stars will play their home games at Maverik Center for the 2022-23 season. The Jazz G League affiliate announced the move on Monday after spending the last several seasons playing at the Salt Lake Community College Redwood Campus. “The Stars look...
kslsports.com

Joe Ingles Drops House Price, Again

SALT LAKE CITY – Joe Ingles has dropped the price of his Salt Lake City house, again. The Ingles house was first listed in August for $3.5 million, but Joe and his wife Renae dropped it to $3.2 million after nearly a month on the market. Now, a month...
KSLTV

Evanston woman recovering in hospital after run in with buck

EVANSTON, Wyoming — A woman in Evanston is hospitalized tonight after she was gored by a buck just outside her back door Thursday morning. The buck also jabbed her husband when he jumped in to help. It was a real shock for a neighborhood that is used to seeing plenty of deer.
KPCW

North Trailhead connects Park City, Skyridge trail networks

A newly opened trailhead serves as a connection between trail systems in Park City and the Skyridge development. Local trail builders hope to see more interconnectedness between Wasatch Back trail systems in the future. The Skyridge development just opened its new North Trailhead to the public. It’s located just inside...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
ABC4

Healthy fare restaurant opening its doors in Sandy

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – A Minnesota-based fast-casual restaurant is opening its doors at a new location in Sandy on October 15. CRISP & GREEN offers made-from-scratch healthy fare in a fast and convenient setting. Their menu includes nutritious salads, grain bowls, acai bowls and smoothies. The restaurant is opening its first location in Utah at […]
ABC4

UPDATE: All lanes open on I-15, delays remain in area

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – At this time, the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) reports that all lanes on Interstate-15 are now open. The agency adds that delays remain in the area. ORIGINAL STORY: UDOT: Crash, major delays on I-15 October 10, 2022 / 7:25 P.M. SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – A crash that occurred in Sandy […]
kslnewsradio.com

Motorcyclist dead following collision in Sandy

SANDY, Utah – A motorcyclist died following a crash on State Street near 8800 S at around 10 p.m. yesterday. An SUV was making an eastbound turn and pulled in front of the motorcycle heading northbound. The motorcycle collided with the SUV as a result. The motorcyclist died on...
KSLTV

Man killed in rollover I-15 crash south of Lehi

JUAB COUNTY, Utah — A driver was killed Tuesday morning south of Nephi, Utah, in a single-car crash on Interstate 15. Utah’s Department of Pubic Safety said the man, was killed after rolling the van he was driving while heading north a couple of miles south of the city of Nephi at 6:41 a.m. at the time of the crash.
Gephardt Daily

Relative shares update on Roy boy, 5, struck while riding bike

ROY, Utah, Oct. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Roy 5 year old struck and critically injured Wednesday is making progress toward recovery. Bentley Roberts was riding his bicycle in Roy near 4400 S. 2675 West with another child when a man driving a large pickup truck that was pulling an enclosed trailer failed to see him in the road.
KSLTV

Provo apartment building evacuated overnight due to fire

PROVO, Utah — Crews are cleaning up after a fire broke out at an apartment building in Provo. Capt. Sam Armstrong with Provo Fire & Rescue said firefighters were called out to the building, located near 600 North and 400 East, at approximately 11:42 p.m. Sunday. Armstrong said the...
