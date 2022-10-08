ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

KULR8

Rocky volleyball players singled out by Frontier Conference

WHITEFISH — Following a 3-1 victory over Montana Western Friday and a 3-0 sweep of Providence Saturday to improve to 11-11 overall and 4-1 in the Frontier Conference, Rocky Mountain College volleyball players swept the weekly awards on Monday. The attacker of the week was Bella Bryan, a sophomore...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Fromberg Football flying again with a new sense of pride

FROMBERG- Football is back in Fromberg. Last year, the school joined with Joliet at a co-op due to low numbers. This season, the Falcons are back in their red and white, back playing 6-man football, and back representing their town under the lights. "It's close to home, feels good to...
FROMBERG, MT
KULR8

Montana State Billings sweeps GNAC golf player of the week awards

PORTLAND, Ore. — Montana State Billings' Dawson Strobel and Brennan Larson were the Great Northwest Athletic Conference players of the week for the sport of golf. It was the first time either of them were honored with the award, MSUB noted in a Monday press release. Larson, a junior...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Red Lodge senior juggles football, training for the Navy

RED LODGE- Rams senior Matthew Evenson knows exactly what he wants to do after high school, serve his country. "I am going to be an air rescue swimmer for the United States Navy," Evenson said. That is the mission. Evenson said to his knowledge, nobody in his family has served...
RED LODGE, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Massive Montana Bull Elk Stolen From Out of State Hunter’s Truck

Fall is hunt season here in Montana. It seems like every weekend another season opens. Just recently waterfowl hunting opened in the state. Pronghorn antelope season saw its opener this past Saturday. The general season kicks off on the 22nd. And, Montana's archery season is winding down, since its opener on Labor Day weekend. Bowhunters are still scouring the hills in search of big game. Archery elk hunters are taking advantage of the annual elk rut before the season closes.
MONTANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Montana

What do you usually order when you go to a nice restaurant with your friends and family members? If the answer is a nice steak with some vegetables on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's all this article is about. Below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

First RallyCross Sunday in Billings

The Yellowstone Region SCCA is bringing fast action to the Yellowstone Drag Strip Sunday, October 9. It’s the first RallyCross of the season and it all starts at 9am at the Drag Strip. The Yellowstone Region Sports Car Club of America is the world’s largest motorsports organization and is...
BILLINGS, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

You May Be Surprised By Which Two Montana Cities Are Safest

There have been a lot of stories the past few years of the growth of Montana. We have more people moving to our state and visiting our state every year. When Covid happened people realized they can work remotely from any state. Montana with it's low population, beautiful landscape and cheap real estate, compared to other states, became a destination for a lot people to relocate. With more and more people coming to the state we have problems that come with them. Our safety is something that we should all care about.
MONTANA STATE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Distinctly Montana

A Fisherman's Guide to the Beartooth

A Fisherman's Guide to the Beartooth With each mile gained in elevation, the oxygen deprivation distracts your driving as does the granite splendor you behold at every turn. Even in July the snow stays on the ground at this elevation and skiers, sunny skies, swaying wildflowers, and tourists alike indulge in this rugged high beauty and marvel at the ingenuity of the highway. ...
RED LODGE, MT
KULR8

Juvenile arrested after Billings police respond to woman stabbed

BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings police responded to a woman who was stabbed on Nottingham Cir. Saturday morning. According to the Billings Police Department, the woman had a non-life-threatening cut on her hand. A suspect was identified as a juvenile male who was located and arrested on scene. More from this...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

United Way of Yellowstone County Hosts Sock Donation Drive for Homeless

BILLINGS, Mt: This October, the United Way of Yellowstone County (UWYC) is hosting another "Caring in Action" project, Socktoberfest, to keep the homeless population in the City of Billings warm during the upcoming winter. Information from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) states that Montana had over...
BILLINGS, MT

