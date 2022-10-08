Read full article on original website
KULR8
Rocky volleyball players singled out by Frontier Conference
WHITEFISH — Following a 3-1 victory over Montana Western Friday and a 3-0 sweep of Providence Saturday to improve to 11-11 overall and 4-1 in the Frontier Conference, Rocky Mountain College volleyball players swept the weekly awards on Monday. The attacker of the week was Bella Bryan, a sophomore...
KULR8
Fromberg Football flying again with a new sense of pride
FROMBERG- Football is back in Fromberg. Last year, the school joined with Joliet at a co-op due to low numbers. This season, the Falcons are back in their red and white, back playing 6-man football, and back representing their town under the lights. "It's close to home, feels good to...
KULR8
Montana State Billings sweeps GNAC golf player of the week awards
PORTLAND, Ore. — Montana State Billings' Dawson Strobel and Brennan Larson were the Great Northwest Athletic Conference players of the week for the sport of golf. It was the first time either of them were honored with the award, MSUB noted in a Monday press release. Larson, a junior...
KULR8
Red Lodge senior juggles football, training for the Navy
RED LODGE- Rams senior Matthew Evenson knows exactly what he wants to do after high school, serve his country. "I am going to be an air rescue swimmer for the United States Navy," Evenson said. That is the mission. Evenson said to his knowledge, nobody in his family has served...
Massive Montana Bull Elk Stolen From Out of State Hunter’s Truck
Fall is hunt season here in Montana. It seems like every weekend another season opens. Just recently waterfowl hunting opened in the state. Pronghorn antelope season saw its opener this past Saturday. The general season kicks off on the 22nd. And, Montana's archery season is winding down, since its opener on Labor Day weekend. Bowhunters are still scouring the hills in search of big game. Archery elk hunters are taking advantage of the annual elk rut before the season closes.
Billings friends, family remember Bozeman teacher
A Bozeman high school teacher passed away after he was hit by a truck while riding his bike to work last week. Kelly Fulton has close ties to Billings.
Monday will be a warm one; Tuesday will be a different story
Tomorrow night and into Tuesday, a low pressure system will push through the area bringing cooler air and some chances of precipitation.
4 Great Steakhouses in Montana
What do you usually order when you go to a nice restaurant with your friends and family members? If the answer is a nice steak with some vegetables on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's all this article is about. Below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
yourbigsky.com
First RallyCross Sunday in Billings
The Yellowstone Region SCCA is bringing fast action to the Yellowstone Drag Strip Sunday, October 9. It’s the first RallyCross of the season and it all starts at 9am at the Drag Strip. The Yellowstone Region Sports Car Club of America is the world’s largest motorsports organization and is...
Woman struck and injured by train at Billings crossing
Police said on social media the woman suffered "serious injuries" after she was hit while trying to cross the tracks at North Broadway around 7:50 p.m.
Before winter hits Montana, experts advise to clear out sprinklers
Freezing pipes are an expensive risk that people in Montana are used to, and it's that time of the year when it's best to be prepared.
You May Be Surprised By Which Two Montana Cities Are Safest
There have been a lot of stories the past few years of the growth of Montana. We have more people moving to our state and visiting our state every year. When Covid happened people realized they can work remotely from any state. Montana with it's low population, beautiful landscape and cheap real estate, compared to other states, became a destination for a lot people to relocate. With more and more people coming to the state we have problems that come with them. Our safety is something that we should all care about.
A Fisherman's Guide to the Beartooth
A Fisherman's Guide to the Beartooth With each mile gained in elevation, the oxygen deprivation distracts your driving as does the granite splendor you behold at every turn. Even in July the snow stays on the ground at this elevation and skiers, sunny skies, swaying wildflowers, and tourists alike indulge in this rugged high beauty and marvel at the ingenuity of the highway. ...
Electric vehicle charging stations popping up in Montana
In 2021, electric vehicle registrations accounted for only 0.1% of all vehicle registrations in Montana.
Montana land owners in the dark about rail cleanup
It has been nearly one week since 15 train cars derailed near Bridger and as the cleanup continues, the property owners in the area say they're growing more concerned.
It’s Huge. Update on Massive Building on Billings’ Frontage Rd
If you never drive between the King Ave West Exit and the Zoo Drive Exit, there’s a chance you haven’t noticed the gigantic facility being built on the corner of Harnish Boulevard and Frontage Road. I make the drive twice daily between Laurel and Billings and have been watching the construction progress over the past few months.
KULR8
Juvenile arrested after Billings police respond to woman stabbed
BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings police responded to a woman who was stabbed on Nottingham Cir. Saturday morning. According to the Billings Police Department, the woman had a non-life-threatening cut on her hand. A suspect was identified as a juvenile male who was located and arrested on scene. More from this...
Fish, Wildlife & Parks warns bird hunters in Montana to be vigilant of bird flu
"The current one is transmitted primarily by waterfowl. It's highly lethal in geese, especially snow geese and Canadian geese." said Charles Noland
KULR8
United Way of Yellowstone County Hosts Sock Donation Drive for Homeless
BILLINGS, Mt: This October, the United Way of Yellowstone County (UWYC) is hosting another "Caring in Action" project, Socktoberfest, to keep the homeless population in the City of Billings warm during the upcoming winter. Information from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) states that Montana had over...
KULR8
Billings Fire Department host station tours for 100th annual Fire Prevention Week
BILLINGS, Mont. -- This week marks the longest-running health initiative, its the 100 Annual Fire Prevention week across the U.S. After two years in a virtual setting, the Billings Fire Department is bringing back in-person station tours Just in time for centennial Fire Prevention Week. This year, firefighters are sharing...
