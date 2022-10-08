Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTBS
East Texas Baptist University student killed in crash
DODDRIDGE, Ark. - East Texas Baptist University is mourning the death of one of its students. Garon Dupree, 20, of Bivins, Texas, died in a car crash on Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety. APS said Dupree was killed after a single-car crash took place around 2:15...
KTBS
Tasty Tuesday: TLC Burgers & Fries
TEXARKANA, Ark. - The calendar says it's Tuesday, so you know what that means. It's Tasty Tuesday. This week, KTBS 3's Rick Rowe continues checking out the Texarkana area ahead of our Community Caravan with a stop at TLC Burgers & Fries. Pay them a visit at 201 E. Broad Street in Texarkana, Arkansas. You'll be glad you did.
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County marriages through Friday, October 7, 2022
Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in October 2022 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first. Zon Allen Lout, 20, of McNeil and Raegan Alexis Nix, 20, of McNeil, October 7. Derek Randall Haynes, 35,...
waldronnews.com
University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana celebrates 10th anniversary with casino night
TEXARKANA, Ark. – The University of Arkansas at Hope-Texarkana celebrates its 10th anniversary at the Texarkana campus with a casino night on Saturday at the Texarkana, Ark. Convention Center. The celebration included craps, roulette, poker and blackjack while enjoying food, drink and dancing to live music. There was also...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ktoy1047.com
Search continues for missing Atlanta woman
64-year-old Kathleen Spanel wandered away from her home in Atlanta almost three weeks ago. Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies and Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens are still searching for the woman who suffers from non-violent hallucinations. She is 5’6”, 130 pounds at the time of her disappearance and was wearing a purple shirt, blue jeans, and tennis shoes.
What Creature From The Creek Is Arkansas Most Famous Horror Villain?
As we get more into the month the Halloween decorations go up and the ghosts and ghouls are ready to go out and scare people in the night. Do you know what horror villain is the most famous in Arkansas?. We know that you can say Halloween without thinking about...
KTBS
Texarkana puts area manufacturers in the spotlight
TEXARKANA, Texas - "Made in America" appears to be making a comeback. A post-pandemic manufacturing boom has increased profits and created new jobs. As part of national manufacturing week, The city of Texarkana, Texas, is spotlighting local businesses starting with Ledwell and Son. After returning from World War II, Buddy...
ktoy1047.com
Woman hit by vehicle Monday afternoon
Texarkana police have said that the woman was struck around 2 p.m. in the 1400 block of West 13th Street. The woman is in serious condition at Wadley Regional Medical Center. The investigation is ongoing. Governor Asa Hutchinson has been selected as Chairman of the Education Commission of the States...
IN THIS ARTICLE
magnoliareporter.com
Nevada County suffers 46th COVID-19 death
Nevada County recorded its 46th COVID-19 death on Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Case numbers were down in Columbia, Ouachita and Union counties, and were unchanged in Nevada and Lafayette counties. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,311. Total Active Cases: 10, down two since...
KTLO
2 arrested for breaking, entering in Boone Co.
Two individuals have been arrested following a breaking and entering attempt at the old Burlington General Store in Omaha last January. According to the just released probable cause affidavit, Boone County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the old Burlington General Store in reference to a breaking and entering incident.
inforney.com
Punishment phase of Taylor Parker trial begins this week
TEXARKANA, Texas - The punishment phase begins this week for a woman convicted of murdering an expectant mother. Last week, a jury found Taylor Parker guilty in the October 2020, killing of Reagan Hancock, and cutting her baby out of the womb. The punishment phase will start Wednesday at the...
Lockheed Martin’s HIMAR named ” The Coolest Thing Made in Arkansas”
CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/ KARD) — Lockheed Martin’s High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMAR) was named “The Coolest Thing Made in Arkansas.” This contest started earlier this year and was organized by the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce, Associated Industries of Arkansas, and Arkansas Business. According to a release, HIMAR is a highly reliable, combat-proven, fielded system […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hopeprescott.com
Grass Fire On Highway 355 between McNab and Saratoga
The Fulton and Saratoga Volunteer Fire Departments responded to a grass fire in the 2400th block of state highway 355 between McNab and Saratoga on Monday afternoon. Residents are reminded Hempstead County is still under a burn ban and the area is extremely dry.
ktoy1047.com
Sunday accident leaves one dead
A pickup crashed at the Doddridge Community Center around 2 a.m. with one person described as “unresponsive” inside the vehicle. The Miller County Sheriff’s Office and Arkansas State Police worked the scene. The driver, 20-year-old Garon Dupree of Bivins, Texas, was declared by the Miller County coroner around 3:30 a.m.
KTBS
Woman struck by vehicle in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Texas - Police were on the scene after a female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the 1400 block of West 13th Street in Texarkana. The crash happened during the afternoon hours of Monday. The victim was transported to Wadley Regional Hospital in serious condition. Investigators were working...
lakeexpo.com
Two Killed In Head-On Crash With Semi Truck On Hwy 5
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Two people were killed when a vehicle crashed head-on with a semi truck, Friday evening, Oct. 7. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 24-year-old Ashley Dinkins, of Camdenton, was driving a 2006 Chevy HHR southbound on Highway 5, north of Mt. Horeb Road, when she attempted to pass a Ford Edge driven by 32-year-old Samantha Lucas, of Falcon, Mo. The Chevy collided with an oncoming 2020 International LT625 semi truck driven by 40-year-old Joel Montgomery of Birmingham, Ala. The Chevy then crashed into the front of the Ford Edge.
Fans demand refunds following Garth Brooks concert
RIDGEDALE, Mo. – After many fans waited in bumper-to-bumper traffic before the Garth Brooks concert at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena, they decided to turn around and go home. “We left Kansas City around noon. We got into the Branson area about 4:00 p.m.,” Michelle Boucher said. She bought tickets for the concert Friday night. “It […]
KSLA
19-year-old shot in Texarkana, Ark.
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — A shooting in Texarkana, Ark., that sent a teenager to the hospital possibly was accidental, police say. Authorities said they got a call about gunfire about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5. Responding officers then found the wounded 19-year-old Texarkana, Ark., resident in a front yard in the 3600 block of Bann Avenue.
East Texas High School Band Instructor Charged with Federal Child Exploitation Violations
A Texarkana, Arkansas, man has been charged in a federal complaint with violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston On Friday. A former director of the Texas High School color guard is facing state and federal charges connected to alleged sexual misconduct in a shocking story that has rocked educators and parents across the area.
Man arrested in East Texas accused of stealing items from vacant house
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested in East Texas on Monday morning after allegedly taking several items from a vacant home in Texarkana. Police said officers responded after a 911 call was made saying a man dressed in black had made several trips in and out of a vacant home in the 1700 […]
Comments / 0