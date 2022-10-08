Read full article on original website
Kingsport Times-News
Unaka's win over Claiborne creates some buzz
Friday’s win for Unaka may not have caught the attention of many football fans in Northeast Tennessee, but it was significant on two fronts. First, the Class 1A Rangers easily handled a Class 3A team that had been competitive this season. Second, Unaka kept in place its hope to post back-to-back winning seasons for only the fourth time in school history.
Vikings stay grounded in 40-6 win over Falcons
BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Tennessee High football team turned back the clock in Friday’s 40-6 thumping of Volunteer at the historic Stone Castle. Except for a pair of 2-point conversions, the Vikings (4-3) didn’t attempt a pass and piled up 268 yards on the ground.
No. 8 Vols roll over No. 25 Tigers for best start since 2016
BATON ROUGE, La. — As dynamic quarterback Hendon Hooker and his Tennessee teammates left the field in a mostly empty Tiger Stadium, nearly all the fans who remained were wearing orange and belting out the lyrics to “Rocky Top.”. Hooker passed for two touchdowns, Jabari Small ran for...
No. 8 Vols invade Death Valley to face No. 25 Bayou Bengals
BATON ROUGE, La. — First-year LSU football coach Brian Kelly isn’t about to celebrate the Tigers’ return to the national rankings for the first time in more than a year. No. 25 LSU is riding a four-game winning streak but is playing three current Top 10 teams over the next five weekends, starting with a visit Saturday by No. 8 Tennessee (4-0, 1-0 Southeastern Conference).
