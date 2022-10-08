Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Homosassa no longer a safe community
I remember what a beautiful little town Homosassa was in the late 1990s and turn of the century. My children and I always looked forward to our visits with Nana and Papa who moved here in 1996. I'm glad that my children weren't children anymore when I became a property...
Citrus County Chronicle
Postscript Albert Rooks: Citrus County native, lifelong rancher, the ‘cow man’ and 'hero' of the Rooks family
Albert Rooks was most at home on a horse. His daughter, Jesslyn Rooks, tells the story of her dad as a boy learning to ride a bicycle on Dorian Street in Inverness behind the Inverness Post Office.
Citrus County Chronicle
Panthers putt past Citrus
INVERNESS — A pair of county girls golf teams with high postseason expectations met Tuesday at Lakeside Country Club as the regular season winds down. Lecanto, which has three members back from last year’s state tournament team, defeated Citrus, 186-228. The Hurricanes boast a trio of returning players who qualified for regionals last season as individuals.
Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal River City Council approves US 19 closure for safer Christmas parade
Crystal River’s leaders agreed to close a mile-long stretch of U.S. 19 to help create a safer environment for the city’s next Christmas parade. City Council members voted 5-0 Monday evening, Oct. 10, to approve the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce’s permit to host a new route for its holiday outing on Dec. 3.
Citrus County Chronicle
New owners of Dan's Clam Stand will keep local flavor
Dan’s Clam Stand, a popular Crystal River eatery for the past 27 years, has been sold. Owners Dan and Patti Cyr are retiring and have passed the reins to an Arkansas couple who plan to keep the restaurant’s name and menu items.
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness kayak rental plan taking on water, more costs
On paper it looked like a good plan moving a kayak rental and concession building at Wallace Brooks Park next to Lake Henderson. As part of Inverness’ parks renovations and Depot District construction projects, the city enclosed a picnic pavilion and moved it to the lake with the plan to lease it out as a kayak and canoe rental facility and snack bar.
Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal River City Council to vote on Christmas parade route closing U.S. 19
A new Christmas parade route, a debriefing on Hurricane Ian, and votes on a handful of ordinances about Hunter Springs Park hours, garage sale permits, and boat anchorings. Crystal River City Council has a lot on its plate after its members call to order at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, at City Hall, 123 NW U.S. 19, Crystal River. For more information about the city council, and how to watch live meetings online, visit crystalriverfl.org/ meetings.
Citrus County Chronicle
Trial postponed for Dunnellon man accused of deputies' attempted murder, assault
On the morning of what was to be jury selection, a judge gave Thomas Edward Burnett’s lawyer almost two months to keep preparing for his client’s trial for the assault and attempted murder of two Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies. Citrus County Circuit Court Judge Joel Fritton...
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness man faces drug trafficking charges
An Inverness man was found using an area hotel for more than a place to stay, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office arrest affidavit. John Thomas Sarver, 31, Inverness, was charged and arrested Friday, Sept. 30, with one count of trafficking in more than 4 grams of a controlled substance, trafficking in methamphetamine, three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, one count of possession of cannabis (less than 20 grams) and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $86,000.
