Crystal River, FL

Citrus County Chronicle

Homosassa no longer a safe community

I remember what a beautiful little town Homosassa was in the late 1990s and turn of the century. My children and I always looked forward to our visits with Nana and Papa who moved here in 1996. I'm glad that my children weren't children anymore when I became a property...
HOMOSASSA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Panthers putt past Citrus

INVERNESS — A pair of county girls golf teams with high postseason expectations met Tuesday at Lakeside Country Club as the regular season winds down. Lecanto, which has three members back from last year’s state tournament team, defeated Citrus, 186-228. The Hurricanes boast a trio of returning players who qualified for regionals last season as individuals.
LECANTO, FL
Crystal River, FL
Government
City
Crystal River, FL
State
South Carolina State
Local
Florida Government
Citrus County Chronicle

Inverness kayak rental plan taking on water, more costs

On paper it looked like a good plan moving a kayak rental and concession building at Wallace Brooks Park next to Lake Henderson. As part of Inverness’ parks renovations and Depot District construction projects, the city enclosed a picnic pavilion and moved it to the lake with the plan to lease it out as a kayak and canoe rental facility and snack bar.
INVERNESS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Crystal River City Council to vote on Christmas parade route closing U.S. 19

A new Christmas parade route, a debriefing on Hurricane Ian, and votes on a handful of ordinances about Hunter Springs Park hours, garage sale permits, and boat anchorings. Crystal River City Council has a lot on its plate after its members call to order at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, at City Hall, 123 NW U.S. 19, Crystal River. For more information about the city council, and how to watch live meetings online, visit crystalriverfl.org/ meetings.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Inverness man faces drug trafficking charges

An Inverness man was found using an area hotel for more than a place to stay, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office arrest affidavit. John Thomas Sarver, 31, Inverness, was charged and arrested Friday, Sept. 30, with one count of trafficking in more than 4 grams of a controlled substance, trafficking in methamphetamine, three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, one count of possession of cannabis (less than 20 grams) and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $86,000.
INVERNESS, FL

