An Inverness man was found using an area hotel for more than a place to stay, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office arrest affidavit. John Thomas Sarver, 31, Inverness, was charged and arrested Friday, Sept. 30, with one count of trafficking in more than 4 grams of a controlled substance, trafficking in methamphetamine, three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, one count of possession of cannabis (less than 20 grams) and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $86,000.

INVERNESS, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO