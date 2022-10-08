ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Escambia Co. set to host SCUBA Symposium Monday afternoon

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Marine Resources Division and Marine Advisory Committee is set to host a special SCUBA Diving Safety Symposium Monday afternoon. The event will take place Monday, Oct. 10, from 5:30 p.m., until 7:30 p.m., at the Escambia County Central Office Complex. The county said the event will facilitate […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Looking ahead following Carnival Ecstasy’s departure

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Post pandemic cruise travel excitement -- coupled with the announcement the Ecstasy’s days were numbered in the Port City has kept travel advisors like Andrea Miller with “Sea It All Travel” busy. “Plus you add that sense of urgency if I’m ever going...
MOBILE, AL
tdalabamamag.com

BREAKING: 2025 WR Ryan Williams commits to Alabama

Ryan Williams announced his commitment to Alabama football Saturday. Williams attends Saraland High School in Alabama, and he is a member of the 2025 recruiting class. He chose Alabama over Auburn, South Carolina and others. Watch Ryan Williams Highlights Below:. GET THE BEST ALABAMA FOOTBALL INSIDER INFORMATION, MESSAGE BOARD ACCESS,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
County
Mobile County, AL
Mobile, AL
Sports
Mobile, AL
Football
Mobile County, AL
Sports
Mobile County, AL
Football
State
Alabama State
City
Mobile, AL
Local
Alabama Football
WKRG News 5

Fire at Summer Place Apartments in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It was a close call for families at a Mobile apartment complex before dawn Sunday. Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to a fire early Sunday morning at Summer Place Apartments on Azalea Road. The blaze broke out just after 1:30 Sunday morning. It appears the fire was concentrated on the second floor of […]
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gulf Coast#American Football
utv44.com

Mid-week weathermaker & TS Julia on the Pacific coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Some much needed rain arrives this week. Expect a cooler air mass today with highs around 80. Tuesday also remains dry, with wake up temps in the mid 50s and highs hitting the mid 80s. By Wednesday, a cold front advances into the area creating scattered showers and a few thunderstorms through early Thursday. Rain totals will be between half an inch to an inch with coverage around 60% of the viewing area. In the wake of that system,, we return to dry, bright and cool conditions into the upcoming weekend.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG

FNFF Play of the Week (Week 8)

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Voting is open for the FNFF Play of the Week for Week 8! Cast your vote and the winner will be announced Sunday night on Sports Overtime on News 5! To vote from social media and the WKRG News 5 app:
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WKRG News 5

49th annual Shrimp Festival returns after 2 year hiatus

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s finally time to, once again, to strike up the band and eat some shrimp in Gulf Shores. The 49th annual Shrimp Festival returns after a two year hiatus due to COVID protocols. Andrew Hart, Chairman for Shrimp Festival said he has looked forward to this for two years. “Unfortunately […]
GULF SHORES, AL
WKRG News 5

Bay Sheriff: ‘We are officially out of the bonfire business’

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Sheriff Tommy Ford has responded after the agency accidentally caused an explosion at a bonfire during Mosley High School’s homecoming. “Tonight, there was an incident at Mosley High School where the annual homecoming bonfire exploded. This has been a tradition at Mosley started by a previous school resource deputy and […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WKRG News 5

Fire reported in Bel Air mall parking lot

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It was a busy morning for first responders in Mobile. Early Sunday morning, firefighters responded to a call for a vehicle fire in the parking lot at the Shoppes at Bel Air just before 6 am. A call came in reporting a vehicle fire in the parking lot near Belk’s. One […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Novelis breaks ground on $2.5 billion facility in Bay Minette

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s been talked about for months, but Friday, Novelis is finally breaking ground in Baldwin County. “This aluminum recycling facility is here for the long haul. It’s going to change a lot for the good in Alabama,” said Alabama Governor Kay Ivey. Novelis, the world leader in producing aluminum for […]
BAY MINETTE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Building fire on Airport Blvd. engulfs Key West Lounge

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A building fire on Airport Boulevard destroyed the Key West Lounge Sunday afternoon. As firefighters fought the fire, traffic was blocked in both directions on Airport Blvd. Fox 10 News has a crew on the scene and we will bring you additional information as it is available.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Fire damages home in Loxley overnight

LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A fire heavily damages a home overnight in Loxley and it was a close call for the people who live inside. Firefighters were called to a house on North Cypress Street just before 2 am. That’s one block east of Highway 59. Flames could be seen shooting from the roof of […]
LOXLEY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Family of man missing for more than a year ups reward to $50,000

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The family of a man missing for more than a year is now offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to his whereabouts. Russell Chestang, 33, was last seen around 5:30 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. on May 28, 2021 at The Barn at 5751 U.S. 45 in Prichard, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.
PRICHARD, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy