WKRG News 5
Escambia Co. set to host SCUBA Symposium Monday afternoon
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Marine Resources Division and Marine Advisory Committee is set to host a special SCUBA Diving Safety Symposium Monday afternoon. The event will take place Monday, Oct. 10, from 5:30 p.m., until 7:30 p.m., at the Escambia County Central Office Complex. The county said the event will facilitate […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Looking ahead following Carnival Ecstasy’s departure
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Post pandemic cruise travel excitement -- coupled with the announcement the Ecstasy’s days were numbered in the Port City has kept travel advisors like Andrea Miller with “Sea It All Travel” busy. “Plus you add that sense of urgency if I’m ever going...
tdalabamamag.com
BREAKING: 2025 WR Ryan Williams commits to Alabama
Ryan Williams announced his commitment to Alabama football Saturday. Williams attends Saraland High School in Alabama, and he is a member of the 2025 recruiting class. He chose Alabama over Auburn, South Carolina and others. Watch Ryan Williams Highlights Below:. GET THE BEST ALABAMA FOOTBALL INSIDER INFORMATION, MESSAGE BOARD ACCESS,...
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — Alligator Alley is an Alabama small town wonder with some bite
It’s no secret that Alabama is a state full of often adorable Southern critters, but in Summerdale there’s one less-than-cuddly creature that’s king and Alligator Alley is a small-town wonder that gives visitors the chance to see why. Alligator Alley opened in Summerdale in 2004 and, since...
Fire at Key West Lounge in West Mobile
A massive fire breaks out at a business on Airport Boulevard in West Mobile.
Mobile, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Mobile. The Satsuma High School football team will have a game with McGill-Toolen Catholic High School on October 10, 2022, 14:30:00. The Saraland High School football team will have a game with UMS-Wright Preparatory School on October 10, 2022, 16:00:00.
Fire at Summer Place Apartments in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It was a close call for families at a Mobile apartment complex before dawn Sunday. Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to a fire early Sunday morning at Summer Place Apartments on Azalea Road. The blaze broke out just after 1:30 Sunday morning. It appears the fire was concentrated on the second floor of […]
Snuggly terrier puppy will melt your heart
Our Pet of the Week is a 14-week-old terrier puppy named Horace. Horace was found on Halls Mill Road. He is so sweet and snuggly!
utv44.com
Mid-week weathermaker & TS Julia on the Pacific coast
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Some much needed rain arrives this week. Expect a cooler air mass today with highs around 80. Tuesday also remains dry, with wake up temps in the mid 50s and highs hitting the mid 80s. By Wednesday, a cold front advances into the area creating scattered showers and a few thunderstorms through early Thursday. Rain totals will be between half an inch to an inch with coverage around 60% of the viewing area. In the wake of that system,, we return to dry, bright and cool conditions into the upcoming weekend.
Lam Luong: Man throws four kids off Dauphin Island Bridge
WARNING: This story includes talk of child death. Reader discretion is advised. BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WKRG) — In 2008, four kids were thrown off of the Dauphin Island Bridge, killing them all. The man who did it was sentenced to death, but then his sentence changed to life in prison, leaving many people in […]
WKRG
FNFF Play of the Week (Week 8)
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Voting is open for the FNFF Play of the Week for Week 8! Cast your vote and the winner will be announced Sunday night on Sports Overtime on News 5! To vote from social media and the WKRG News 5 app:
Fetus found in auctioned funeral home storage unit in south Alabama
Many of you have been following the story of cremated remains of 13 people discovered in a storage unit that was sold at auction in Mobile and the contents brought to Baldwin County, but the cremains were not the only thing inside that storage unit and now police are involved.
Why are flags flying at half-staff on Sunday?
Flags across the U.S. will fly at half-staff on Sunday, Oct. 9, in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.
49th annual Shrimp Festival returns after 2 year hiatus
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s finally time to, once again, to strike up the band and eat some shrimp in Gulf Shores. The 49th annual Shrimp Festival returns after a two year hiatus due to COVID protocols. Andrew Hart, Chairman for Shrimp Festival said he has looked forward to this for two years. “Unfortunately […]
Bay Sheriff: ‘We are officially out of the bonfire business’
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Sheriff Tommy Ford has responded after the agency accidentally caused an explosion at a bonfire during Mosley High School’s homecoming. “Tonight, there was an incident at Mosley High School where the annual homecoming bonfire exploded. This has been a tradition at Mosley started by a previous school resource deputy and […]
Fire reported in Bel Air mall parking lot
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It was a busy morning for first responders in Mobile. Early Sunday morning, firefighters responded to a call for a vehicle fire in the parking lot at the Shoppes at Bel Air just before 6 am. A call came in reporting a vehicle fire in the parking lot near Belk’s. One […]
Novelis breaks ground on $2.5 billion facility in Bay Minette
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s been talked about for months, but Friday, Novelis is finally breaking ground in Baldwin County. “This aluminum recycling facility is here for the long haul. It’s going to change a lot for the good in Alabama,” said Alabama Governor Kay Ivey. Novelis, the world leader in producing aluminum for […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Building fire on Airport Blvd. engulfs Key West Lounge
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A building fire on Airport Boulevard destroyed the Key West Lounge Sunday afternoon. As firefighters fought the fire, traffic was blocked in both directions on Airport Blvd. Fox 10 News has a crew on the scene and we will bring you additional information as it is available.
Fire damages home in Loxley overnight
LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A fire heavily damages a home overnight in Loxley and it was a close call for the people who live inside. Firefighters were called to a house on North Cypress Street just before 2 am. That’s one block east of Highway 59. Flames could be seen shooting from the roof of […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Family of man missing for more than a year ups reward to $50,000
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The family of a man missing for more than a year is now offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to his whereabouts. Russell Chestang, 33, was last seen around 5:30 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. on May 28, 2021 at The Barn at 5751 U.S. 45 in Prichard, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.
