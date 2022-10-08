ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Secretary of State candidates clash over voting rights

By Rebecca Grapevine | Capitol Beat
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AhCOI_0iQwoZmo00

Georgia Secretary of State candidates Republican Brad Raffensperger and Democrat Bee Nguyen both claim to be strong defenders of voting rights for Georgians, though they hold starkly different visions about how to protect the state’s elections.

One of the Secretary of State’s main jobs is to administer elections. During his first term in office, Raffensperger, an engineer by profession, developed a reputation as a national defender of election integrity. Nguyen, who founded and ran a non-profit prior to entering politics, has staked her campaign on defending election accessibility and the voting rights of Georgians, especially Georgians of color.

The formerly low-profile role has become a key site of political contention in Georgia, where legislative reforms to state voting laws and election-results challenges have put a national spotlight on the basic machinery of the state’s democratic system.

Last year, Raffensperger cemented his reputation as a person of integrity and even a defender of democracy when he stood up to then-President Donald Trump’s attempt to persuade him to “find” additional votes to swing Georgia’s 2020 election results in Trump’s favor.

In nationally televised testimony, Raffensperger told a U.S House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the national capitol how he resisted Trump’s requests during a lengthy – and high-pressure – phone call in early 2021.

“There were no votes to find,” Raffensperger told the committee in June. “The numbers were the numbers and we could not recalculate because we made sure that we had checked every single allegation.”

Closer to home, Raffensperger defended a long list of Georgia election policies in a lawsuit filed by voting-rights group Fair Fight Action in 2018.

This week, a federal district court judge ruled Georgia is not required to change those policies. Fair Fight Action is likely to appeal the decision. Raffensperger called the ruling a victory and said the lawsuit was politically motivated.

Raffensperger has made a point of cleaning up Georgia’s voter rolls – sometimes too aggressively, voting-rights advocates like Nguyen contend.

Earlier this year, Raffensperger called for a state constitutional amendment banning non-citizens from voting, which is already prohibited under Georgia law. And he audited Georgia’s voting rolls for non-citizens who had registered and found around 1,600 cases, which he referred to other agencies for further investigation.

Raffensperger has also defended the state’s controversial 2021 election reform law – Senate Bill 202. That law added an ID requirement to absentee ballot requests, restricted the location of ballot drop boxes and prohibited non-poll workers from handing out food and drinks near voters standing in line.

It also drew national criticism and led Major League Baseball to move the 2021 All-Star game from Atlanta to Denver in protest.

Raffensperger and other Republican leaders in Georgia have defended the law as essential to protecting Georgia’s elections.

“As Secretary of State I worked to pass SB 202 known as the Election Integrity Act, making Georgia one of the top states in the nation for election security,” Raffensperger said this week. “I am the only candidate with a proven record of protecting all Georgia voters, regardless of political pressures.”

Like Raffensperger, Nguyen got her start in politics representing an Atlanta district in the state House of Representatives after winning her seat in a 2017 special election. But Nguyen differs from Raffensperger on what the basic stance of Georgia’s election laws should be: She argues that the laws should be pitted in favor of registering people to vote rather than overly focused on administrative requirements that might disenfranchise people.

One of her proudest accomplishments as a state representative was getting an “exact match” voter registration law changed, which helped restore 50,000 voters to the voter rolls, Nguyen said. She also co-sponsored legislation to allow some former felons to vote in Georgia.

And she says that despite Raffensperger’s national reputation, he has undermined voting rights in Georgia.

“Here’s the thing about Brad Raffensperger. He wants to present himself to Georgia voters as a person who stood up against Donald Trump,” Nguyen said. “But the reality is following the law is the bare minimum and expected out of any elected official who took the oath of office.”

A recent series of ads supporting Nguyen paid for by the state Democratic Party criticizes Raffensperger’s defense of the 2021 Georgia election law, calling it “one of the most restrictive new voting laws in the country.”

The ads, which are running in five large Georgia media markets, also criticize Raffensperger’s stance on abortion, which became a lighting-rod campaign issue after a Georgia law banning most abortions took effect this summer.

“You may think you know Brad Raffensperger, but you don’t know the whole story,” says the ad’s narrator. “Raffensperger wanted to outlaw abortion at the moment of fertilization.”

While he was a state representative, Raffensperger sponsored an unsuccessful 2016 state House resolution proposing a constitutional amendment to “recognize the paramount right to life of all human beings at any stage of development.”

Abortion is irrelevant to the Secretary of State’s role, said Jordan Fuchs, a spokeswoman for the Raffensperger campaign.

“Job one is to know what the Secretary of State’s office actually does,” Fuchs. “It’s clear that Bee [Nguyen] doesn’t understand that this office has nothing to do with this topic.”

Nguyen’s campaign released details about third-quarter campaign fundraising this week. Nguyen raised over $1 million over the last three months. All told, the campaign has raised a total of $3.2 million and currently has about $1.2 million in cash on hand, a press release noted.

The Raffensperger campaign is expected to post its latest campaign fundraising numbers within the next few days.

Ted Metz, a Libertarian candidate, is also running for the post.

The three candidates will debate Oct. 18 as part of the Atlanta Press Club Loudermilk-Young debate series.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

The post Secretary of State candidates clash over voting rights appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown .

Comments / 0

Related
Brooklyn Lassiter

Latest Polls Show Kemp and Walker Gaining Separation from Abrams and Warnock

All of the latest polls show Republicans Kemp and Walker opening up their leads over 2-time challenger Stacey Abrams, and incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock. This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article, was written by Investigative JournalistBrooklyn Lassiter. It is comprised of information gleaned from the following sources:Real Clear Politics, The Associated Press, FiveThirtyEight Polling, and Insider Advantage/Fox 5 Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

Georgia prosecutor investigating Trump will go quiet this week to avoid the appearance of influencing the election. But indictments can come as early as December, per report

Trump and his associates are being probed for attempts to subvert Georgia's 2020 election results. Fulton County DA Fani Willis previously said people could face prison sentences for the allegations. The DA's team is preparing to make moves after Election Day, CNN reported. Developments in Georgia's special grand jury probe...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Elections
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
Business Insider

Cassidy Hutchinson, who delivered bombshell testimony about Trump's conduct on Jan. 6, agrees to cooperate with Georgia prosecutor investigating 2020 election tampering: report

Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson is cooperating with Georgia district attorney Fani Willis. Hutchinson told January 6 investigators about Donald Trump's efforts to undo the 2020 election. Willis is looking into Trump's alleged interference in Georgia's election results. Following her explosive testimony to the January 6 select committee about...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Obama judge destroys Stacey Abrams’s voter suppression myth

The clear legal rebuke of Stacey Abrams’s “voting rights” group marks a stunning blow to the phony voter suppression narrative embraced by virtually every major national Democrat who has proudly heralded Abrams as the rightful governor of Georgia. The ruling by an Obama-appointed federal judge affects much...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Rights#Election State#State Of Georgia#Election Security#Secretary Of State#Voter Registration#Republican#Democrat#Georgians#U S House
Fox News

DOJ, White House silent on status of lawsuit against Georgia's 'Jim Crow' voting law as midterms loom

Roughly 15 months after the Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against the state of Georgia over an election integrity law it deemed to be "racially discriminatory" and would suppress votes, the Biden administration has little to say about the status of that lawsuit and whether Georgia’s upcoming midterm election results will be tainted by the "Jim Crow" legislation.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
People

Who Is Christian Walker, Son of Georgia Senate Candidate Herschel Walker?

The 23-year-old son of Herschel Walker is an aspiring social media star who publicly broke ties with his famous father on Monday Christian Walker has been a vocal supporter of his father, Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker — until now. Following a Daily Beast report on Monday alleging that Herschel Walker once paid a woman to have an abortion, Christian, 23 — an aspiring right-wing social media star — took to Twitter to accuse his dad of being an absentee father and a perpetual liar. "Every family member of...
MSNBC

New twist in Herschel Walker abortion scandal

A new report shows Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker urged his ex-girlfriend to have a second abortion after allegedly paying for the first one. Meantime, the Justice Department tells Trump’s legal team it suspects he still has some documents. Plus, a Georgia prosecutor is seeking testimony from Michael Flynn and Newt Gingrich in the 2020 election probe. And as the first week of testimony wraps in the Oath Keepers sedition trial, the jury learns the group’s leader urged the former President to invoke the Insurrection Act.Oct. 8, 2022.
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

Georgia Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock blasts GOP opponent Herschel Walker over campaign tumult: 'We have seen some disturbing things'

Raphael Warnock called out Herschel Walker after a campaign appearance on Friday, per the AJC. Warnock said that Walker's campaign tumult centered on abortion shows "a disturbing pattern." "It raises real questions about who is actually ready to represent the people of Georgia," he said. Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock on...
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Georgia doctor testifies for White House reproductive access task force

The Reproductive Health Care Access task force first met in August under guidance from President Biden and Vice President Harris to craft federal responses to “protect access to reproductive health care services and defend women’s fundamental rights.” The task force is co-chaired by the Secretary of Health and Human Services, Xavier Becerra, and the Director of the […] The post Georgia doctor testifies for White House reproductive access task force appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Herschel Walker centers pitch to Republicans on 'wokeness'

EMERSON, Ga. (AP) — Herschel Walker pitches himself as a politician who can bridge America’s racial and cultural divides because he loves everyone and overlooks differences. “I don’t care what color you are,” Georgia’s Republican Senate nominee, who is Black, told an overwhelmingly white crowd recently in Bartow County, north of Atlanta. “This is a good place,” Walker said of the United States, “and a way we make it better is by coming together.” Yet the former University of Georgia football star who calls all Georgians “my family” has staked out familiar conservative ground on the nation’s most glaring societal fissures, seemingly contradicting his promises of unity. Walker says those who do not share his vision of the country can leave and he blasts his opponent, Sen. Raphael Warnock, and the Democratic Party as the real purveyors of division. Their “wokeness” on race, transgender rights and other issues, Walker insists, threatens U.S. power and identity.
GEORGIA STATE
AOL Corp

All eyes are on the Georgia Senate race in its biggest week yet

Two years after Georgia played a significant role in determining political control of the country, all eyes are on the Peach State once again. On Friday, Sen. Raphael Warnock, Georgia’s Democratic incumbent, and Herschel Walker, the state’s Republican nominee for the U.S. Senate, will debate for the first time in Savannah, Ga., as the two candidates face off in one of the country’s most high-profile and consequential elections in November.
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta, GA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
448K+
Views
ABOUT

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown cover Atlanta, Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody, and Sandy Springs. Subscribe to our newsletter at RoughDraftAtlanta.com

 https://reporternewspapers.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy