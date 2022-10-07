Read full article on original website
Black Therapist Shabree Rawls Addresses Backlash After Getting Fired For Saying Black Men Need Therapy
For this Black therapist, her opinion on social media led viewers all the way to her place of employment. Therapist Shabree Rawls has been terminated from her job after posting a video to TikTok advising that Black men need to pursue therapy and expand their “emotional vocabulary.” After sharing her thoughts that were in agreement with an article published by Psychology Today titled “The Rise of Lonely, Single Men,” Rawls received a heavy amount of hateful backlash.
Opinion: I Believe Exposure to Any Form of Prayer Is Extremely Harmful to Children
As a parent, I have a right to know what kind of information my children are exposed to at school. My children have a right to receive a basic education without being exposed to the “Christian agenda” or the agenda of any other religion.
Opinion: Racism in America was Designed for Black Americans Only!
During the Jim Crow era (1870s-1950s), there were exemption badges, pins, and documentation. Exemptions allowed visitors of all races to use public facilities and patronize businesses. Race-based laws were designed to restrict Black Americans, no one else.
Letter from the Editor: We can be clear and accurate without repeating slurs
Last month, The Oregonian/OregonLive published an article about the renaming of dozens of places in the state and hundreds on federal lands across the country. We managed to cover the issue without using the offensive word within those place names. Instead, reporter Austin De Dios wrote: “Each landmark carried the same, once-commonplace derogatory term for a Native American woman.”
This Election Misinformation Blindspot Is Getting Out of Control
Nearly 50 migrants, many from Venezuela, found themselves unexpectedly in Martha's Vineyard last month, part of a political stunt by Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis meant to protest US President Joe Biden's immigration policy. Some migrants said they'd been told they were being flown from San Antonio to Boston, where they could get expedited immigration papers, NPR reported. People in the group were also given a brochure in Spanish that falsely promised cash, housing and help with Social Security card applications.
America is divided and broken — so is my church. Is there hope? Absolutely
It is easier to hate than to love. It is easier to cut someone off than to work on a relationship. This has never been more clear to me than in my own family this year. Suddenly people are not speaking with each other, vitriol is shared back and forth, and "I'm never talking to ..." has been uttered. It's crazy, and I believe my family is only a small reflection of the current state of this country. At the same time, I have also experienced tremendous unity, love and the good feelings of family this year. As I discuss the brokenness of my religious world in the evangelical church, I will share the unity that I have found all around me.
Couple who found love in their 80s publishes book immortalizing their email love letters
'We hope that our story inspires not only the older generation, but the younger generation. It shows you can find love in every chapter of your life.'
Opinion: The Christian Community Spreads Hate Against the LGBTQ Community
We need to work for a society that shows tolerance and respect for every social group. That shouldn't be a controversial thing to say. Therefore, we have to call out communities that spread lies and misinformation to malign other communities.
Big Medicine joins the conservative censorship campaign
You’ve heard of Big Tech censoring or quashing orthodox views on hot-button issues such as abortion and radical gender theory, but what about Big Medicine?. In a bold plea for censorship, the American Medical Association , American Academy of Pediatrics, and the Children’s Hospital Association sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland this week, asking him "to investigate the increasing threats of violence against physicians, hospitals and families of children for providing and seeking evidence-based gender-affirming care," per their news release .
Election Misinformation in English Is Bad. In Other Languages, It's Out of Control
Latinos continue to be invisible in Hollywood and the media, a new report finds
The report also examines the way media feeds anti-Latino hate in the U.S.
