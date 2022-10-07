ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Smithonian

Hundreds of Federal Sites Officially Drop Racial Slur From Their Names

A racist and misogynist slur referring to Native American women will no longer be included in the names of hundreds of islands, lakes, rivers, mountains and other geographic sites around the United States. Last month, the United States Department of the Interior completed its ten-month-long process of removing the word...
nativenewsonline.net

10 Indigenous People Shaping Culture

Over the past few years, Indigenous people have become more visible in mainstream arts, entertainment and culture in the U.S. and Canada. In celebration of Indigenous Peoples’ Day, here are 10 Native Americans blazing trails in arts and culture that you should get to know. Sterlin Harjo. Executive producer...
Parents Magazine

Linguistic Justice Encourages Black Children To Be Themselves at School

It's no surprise that teachers are some of the most influential figures in an adolescent's life since students spend more awake hours in a classroom setting than they do at home. That's why fostering inclusive and accepting environments for learning is so crucial for students from all backgrounds. Having the...
psychologytoday.com

The So-Called Bad Dog: The Plight of Marginalized Nonhumans

Weaver argues that dog-human relationships are multidimensional and laden with stereotypes and prejudices. Nonhuman-human relationships shape and are shaped by nation, race, colonialism, gender, and sexuality. Structural violences that harm humans also harm the animals we live with. I recently read Dr. Harlan Weaver's book Bad Dog: Pit Bull Politics...
verywellmind.com

What Is Machismo?

Stemming from the Spanish word “macho,” Machismo is a social construction of masculinity across Latin American and Spanish culture that maps out how men should engage with their gender based on virility, courage, strength, and power. The assumptive nature of Machismo is traditionally ingrained in men throughout LatinX...
