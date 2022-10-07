Read full article on original website
Opinion: Racism in America was Designed for Black Americans Only!
During the Jim Crow era (1870s-1950s), there were exemption badges, pins, and documentation. Exemptions allowed visitors of all races to use public facilities and patronize businesses. Race-based laws were designed to restrict Black Americans, no one else.
Hispanic, Latino or Latinx? Here are the differences between the terms and why they matter
As the Hispanic and Latino population evolve, so does the language. “Even within my family, we don’t agree on the terms,” a Sacramento native said.
Survivors Are Preserving the Dark History of Native Boarding Schools
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Six-year-old Phyllis Webstand wore an orange shirt to her first day of school. It was shiny, she remembers, and laced up the front—more importantly, it was a gift from her granny. At...
Smithonian
Hundreds of Federal Sites Officially Drop Racial Slur From Their Names
A racist and misogynist slur referring to Native American women will no longer be included in the names of hundreds of islands, lakes, rivers, mountains and other geographic sites around the United States. Last month, the United States Department of the Interior completed its ten-month-long process of removing the word...
24 Inspiring Indigenous American Activist Accounts to Follow to Learn About Indigenous People, Issues and Life
While Instagram can often show the glossy side of life—the beautiful vacations, the impeccable farm homes, and private jet life—it also offers the opportunity to gain knowledge about un-glossy, but important issues. As a Mohawk woman, I greatly respect the Indigenous women and men who put their daily...
nativenewsonline.net
10 Indigenous People Shaping Culture
Over the past few years, Indigenous people have become more visible in mainstream arts, entertainment and culture in the U.S. and Canada. In celebration of Indigenous Peoples’ Day, here are 10 Native Americans blazing trails in arts and culture that you should get to know. Sterlin Harjo. Executive producer...
Asian and Native American female lawyers get the least amount of big law business, study finds
Asian women in law are chosen least often by corporations looking to hire counsel, a new study by the Institute for Inclusion in the Legal Profession found. And experts say the vast majority of diversity spending goes to hiring white women. “When corporate clients, even those who value diversity, are...
Parents Magazine
Linguistic Justice Encourages Black Children To Be Themselves at School
It's no surprise that teachers are some of the most influential figures in an adolescent's life since students spend more awake hours in a classroom setting than they do at home. That's why fostering inclusive and accepting environments for learning is so crucial for students from all backgrounds. Having the...
44% of young women identify as liberal vs only 25% of young men
A new study shows women are more likely to identify as liberal now than at any time in the past two decades. That trend puts them squarely at odds with young men, though.
Spanish PM leads outcry over students filmed chanting abuse at women’s halls
Senior Spanish government figures, including the prime minister, have condemned the behaviour of a group of male university students who were filmed cheering and howling after one of them hurled threatening, obscene and sexist insults at female students in a neighbouring block. Footage of the incident, shot on Sunday at...
dayton247now.com
Pastor fears US will 'lose its soul' as study finds Christians could become minority group
WASHINGTON (TND) — Right now, the majority of Americans are Christians but that may change in the coming decades. A new Pew Research study, predicts that Christians could become a minority within the next 50 years. The new Pew report says the number of U.S. Christians could dip to...
psychologytoday.com
The So-Called Bad Dog: The Plight of Marginalized Nonhumans
Weaver argues that dog-human relationships are multidimensional and laden with stereotypes and prejudices. Nonhuman-human relationships shape and are shaped by nation, race, colonialism, gender, and sexuality. Structural violences that harm humans also harm the animals we live with. I recently read Dr. Harlan Weaver's book Bad Dog: Pit Bull Politics...
verywellmind.com
What Is Machismo?
Stemming from the Spanish word “macho,” Machismo is a social construction of masculinity across Latin American and Spanish culture that maps out how men should engage with their gender based on virility, courage, strength, and power. The assumptive nature of Machismo is traditionally ingrained in men throughout LatinX...
Latinos continue to be invisible in Hollywood and the media, a new report finds
The report also examines the way media feeds anti-Latino hate in the U.S.
Opinion: The Christian Community Isn’t Oppressed, They Are the Oppressors
We need to be clear about the fact that the Christian community is the dominant religious community in the United States. They have been for a long time. Their influence extends to every branch of our state and local governments.
