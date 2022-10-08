ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gameday Blog: Chiefs down Raiders 30-29 in Monday night classic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Chiefs and Raiders. Monday Night Football. Arrowhead Stadium in primetime. The Kansas City Chiefs are back at home for the first time in three weeks to take on their storied rival. Follow our Gameday Blog below for the latest updates from reporters, the team and...
Chiefs fans amped for Monday Night Football Raiders matchup

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Start with a winning team, add a game being broadcast before a nationwide audience, stir in an age-old rivalry, and you’ve got yourself a cocktail for an exciting Monday night. “See the Red Kingdom,” said Chiefs Fan Tony Alvarez about what he wants those...
