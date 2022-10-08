ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

St. John Bosco QB Pierce Clarkson ruled out for second half of Mater Dei game

By Andrew Nemec
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DWNwz_0iQwneHm00

St. John Bosco senior quarterback Pierce Clarkson has been ruled out for the second half against Mater Dei and will not return.

According to Bally Sports, the senior quarterback entered concussion protocol following second quarter action with the Monarchs leading 7-0.

Clarkson is rated the nation's No. 14 quarterback in the 2023 class.

The 6-foot, 190-pound signal-caller is committed to Louisville.

Junior Caleb Sanchez is the back-up quarterback and has generated significant Division I interest despite sitting behind Clarkson.

St. John Bosco and Mater Dei are rated Nos. 1 and 2 in the national rankings and the matchup should go a long way toward determining the crowning of a national champion.

Follow the up-to-the-minute action here .

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football Team Wore Worst Uniforms Of All-Time Yesterday

Things have been ugly at Arizona State for quite some time, but this weekend it even extended to the team's uniforms. During Saturday's game against Washington, the Sun Devils ditched their traditional maroon and gold for an all-khaki/highlighter yellow look that wasn't flattering at all. The new combo comes just...
TEMPE, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Bosco
247Sports

USC football drops in latest Associated Press Top 25 poll

USC football suffered its first loss of the season in the college football rankings, moving down a spot to No. 7 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll on Sunday. The Tennessee Volunteers moved ahead of the Trojans to No. 6. The Trojans did remain at No. 6 in the USA Today Coaches' Poll.
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concussion#American Football#Bally Sports#Division#Nos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy