St. John Bosco QB Pierce Clarkson ruled out for second half of Mater Dei game

St. John Bosco senior quarterback Pierce Clarkson has been ruled out for the second half against Mater Dei and will not return.

According to Bally Sports, the senior quarterback entered concussion protocol following second quarter action with the Monarchs leading 7-0.

Clarkson is rated the nation's No. 14 quarterback in the 2023 class.

The 6-foot, 190-pound signal-caller is committed to Louisville.

Junior Caleb Sanchez is the back-up quarterback and has generated significant Division I interest despite sitting behind Clarkson.

St. John Bosco and Mater Dei are rated Nos. 1 and 2 in the national rankings and the matchup should go a long way toward determining the crowning of a national champion.

Follow the up-to-the-minute action here .