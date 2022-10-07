Read full article on original website
Texas Pumpkin Fest returns to Leander bigger than ever
Along with accommodating more people, Thomas said the fest had concerns about inflation and the ongoing drought interfering with the price and availability of pumpkins.
Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide – October 9, 2022
ST. GEORGE, UT – The Independent’s Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features adoptable pets from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Your new best friend is waiting for you!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001 Angel Canyon...
Report: Did you know Texas has the second-best cookie shop in the US?
Not only is it a great day and week to be alive, but the month of October is going to be a special one as it is National Cookie Month!
Can You Even Believe This Gorgeous House in Salado, Texas Exists?
In my opinion, Texas is probably the most beautiful state in all of the USA. I might also be biased due to the fact that I am a proud lifelong Texan and I love it here, but hey it’s my article and I’m writing it so my opinion counts in this matter. Our state is full of hidden gems, and one of them is a surprisingly palatial estate tucked away in Salado, Texas.
Some Central Texas kids get to stay home Friday
Students and staff in several Central Texas school districts get Friday off. The districts made Oct. 7 either a development day for staff or a district holiday for everyone.
Texas mom issues social media warning that Hocus Pocus 2 is unleashing evil into people's homes
'They could be casting any type of spell that they want to; anything could be coming through that TV screen into your home,' the now-viral message cautioned.
USPS worker in New Mexico helps missing Arizona man reunite with family
ANIMAS, N.M. - A USPS employee in New Mexico is being praised after she helped a missing Arizona man return home to his family back in September. Mary McCarty had just arrived to work at a post office in Animas, New Mexico on Sept. 3 when she found 68-year-old Glenn French wandering around the parking lot, according to USPS.
MISSING AND ENDANGERED IDAHO TEENS: The boy and girl disappeared more than a week ago
Police are searching for two Idaho teens who have not been seen in over a week and are believed to be in danger. Police are identifying the teens only by their first names, Autumn and William, who also goes by Billy. Autumn was last seen on Sept. 29 while William was last seen on Sept. 30 or Oct. 1, police said. ...
