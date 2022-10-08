Dad, brother, granpa, great grandpa and uncle Bob was born June 22, 1928 in New Castle, Indiana and his parents were Oscar and Tressie (Upchurch) Austin. He is one of 10 children. The family moved to Kentucky then to Allardt, TN. Bob has 7 children, 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews all of which are dear to his heart. Bob is of Christian Faith and a member of Central Baptist Church, he served in the United States Army and was a Master Sergeant from 1946 to 1952. Bob was a fireman in Dayton, Ohio and helped start the Cumberland County Fire Department. (1974 – Bob was one of three firemen to be hired once the Cumberland County Fire Department was created. Jim Isham was the Chief and Bob Austin along with Roy Hall were assistant Fire Chief’s)

