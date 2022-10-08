Read full article on original website
Related
uppercumberlandreporter.com
Upper Cumberland Football Wrap-Up: Macon Hands Stone First Loss
Region races became even more chaotic with this past week of football action, as the finish to the regular season looks to be as frantic as ever in the Upper Cumberland. Here’s everything you need to know about what happened:. Friday. Macon County 35, Stone Memorial 34. It’s only...
uppercumberlandreporter.com
District 6AA Soccer Preview: Stone-Sparta, Upperman-DeKalb Opens Tournament
It’s time for postseason soccer, as the District 6AA Tournament begins on Monday night with two first-round matchups that will take place in Smithville and Crossville. Here’s everything you need to know about the tournament. Livingston and Cumberland County Earn First-Round Byes. David Sadler kept the Livingston Academy...
uppercumberlandreporter.com
Macon Wins Thriller at No. 7 Stone Memorial, 35-34
“Chaotic” doesn’t begin to describe the Macon County at Stone Memorial football game. The No. 9-ranked Tigers traveled to Crossville Friday and left with a thrilling 35-34 victory over the previously unbeaten No. 7 Panthers. “What I appreciate out of our guys the most is just how they...
21-Year-Old Corban Goad Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Cumberland County (Cumberland County, TN)
The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office reported that a motor vehicle accident occurred on Saturday night. The officials stated that 21-year-old Corban Goad, a deputy with [..]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 Men Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Campbell County (Campbell County, TN)
The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported that a motor vehicle accident was reported on Saturday evening. The officials stated that the crash happened on Old Highway 63 in [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
3 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Smith County (Smith County, TN)
The Smith County Rescue, New Middleton Fire Department, and Smith County EMS responded to a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 40. The officials stated that the crash happened at [..]
crossvillenews1st.com
LAST REMAINING ORIGINAL MEMBER OF CUMBERLAND COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENT PASSES AT 94
Dad, brother, granpa, great grandpa and uncle Bob was born June 22, 1928 in New Castle, Indiana and his parents were Oscar and Tressie (Upchurch) Austin. He is one of 10 children. The family moved to Kentucky then to Allardt, TN. Bob has 7 children, 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews all of which are dear to his heart. Bob is of Christian Faith and a member of Central Baptist Church, he served in the United States Army and was a Master Sergeant from 1946 to 1952. Bob was a fireman in Dayton, Ohio and helped start the Cumberland County Fire Department. (1974 – Bob was one of three firemen to be hired once the Cumberland County Fire Department was created. Jim Isham was the Chief and Bob Austin along with Roy Hall were assistant Fire Chief’s)
wvlt.tv
One transported to trauma center following Norris Freeway crash
Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the wreck, Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers stated. ‘Go Vols’ welded into LSU’s Tiger Stadium scoreboard. Vol fan Nick Barnes left multiple weldings and inscriptions around LSU’s stadium in 2014 when he helped install fixtures. ‘Go Vols’ welded into...
RELATED PEOPLE
wvlt.tv
THP: One dead after head-on crash in Roane County
Lifestar responded to the scene and transported the individual to the trauma center. ‘Go Vols’ welded into LSU’s Tiger Stadium scoreboard. Vol fan Nick Barnes left multiple weldings and inscriptions around LSU’s stadium in 2014 when he helped install fixtures. ‘Go Vols’ welded into LSU’s Tiger Stadium...
clayconews.com
KSP Releases Name of Monticello Man Killed in Thursday Crash on KY HWY 1894 in Wayne County, Kentucky
MONTICELLO, KY (October 7, 2022) - The Kentucky State Police (KSP), Post 11, London responded to a two-vehicle collision that occurred on KY 1894 in Wayne County on Thursday October 6, 2022, at approximately 5:34 PM. The initial investigation indicates that a 2005 GMC, operated by Sharon Y. Starry (69)...
59-Year-Old Eric While Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Roane County (Roane County, TN)
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Roane County on Friday. The officials stated that the crash happened on [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
saturdaytradition.com
College GameDay reveals Week 7 on-site location
The College GameDay crew is heading back to a familiar location for the on-site show in Week 7. College GameDay is headed back to Rocky Top. Plenty of people on social media reacted negatively to the news, but it seems like the obvious choice here. The game could potentially be a top 5 matchup and Tennessee’s fanbase will be rocking heading into a chance for their best start since 1998.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wvlt.tv
Fatal crash closed Tellico Parkway for hours in Loudon County
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Loudon County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol crews are investigating a fatal crash involving two cars on Tellico Parkway near the Clear Creek Boat Ramp in Loudon County. As of 8:00 p.m., all lanes of Tellico Parkway were closed as crews investigated. By...
wvlt.tv
One killed in crash after hitting several trees on Tellico Parkway
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A person died on Saturday night on Tellico Parkway at Clear Creek Road in Loudon County, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report. Dylan Price, 29, of Vonore, was driving northbound and tried to pass another car over a double yellow line. THP officials said Price swerved to the right lane to avoid a crash with an oncoming vehicle. The driver overcorrected and went off the side of the road, hitting several trees.
wvlt.tv
Police reroute traffic due to 3 downed utility poles on Alcoa Highway
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Traffic is being rerouted on Alcoa Highway due to downed utility poles. City of Alcoa spokesperson Emily Assenmacher said the Alcoa Police Department, Alcoa Fire Department, and AMR responded to a crash on Alcoa Highway around 9:00 a.m. Sunday morning. Once on the scene, they found...
Smith County rollover crash leaves two seriously injured
First responders from Smith County spent part of their Sunday morning saving multiple people who got trapped inside a car because of a wreck.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wvlt.tv
Cumberland Co. deputy killed in off-duty crash
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of its own. Corban Goad, a deputy with CCSO, was killed in a vehicle crash in Fentress County Saturday night, according to officials. Goad was driving southbound on U.S. Highway 127 when his...
weatherboy.com
100+ People Report Shaking in Tennessee From Pair of Earthquakes to Strike Today
More than 100 people around central Tennessee used the USGS “Did you feel it?” tool on their website to report they felt a shaking sensation today as a mild earthquake rocked the state; it was one of two that hit today. The first earthquake, a magnitude 2.2 event, struck this morning at 1:45 am near Palmer, Tennessee; the second struck at 1:31 pm this afternoon just southwest of Knoxville in Farragut and that magnitude 2.5 event brought 125 people to the USGS website to report what they felt.
WDEF
Threat at Soddy-Daisy High Causes Concern
SODDY-DAISY, Tenn. (WDEF)- Students and parents alike were concerned this week after one student reportedly made a threatening social media post in relation to the school. News 12 reached out to Hamilton County Schools for comment and received this statement. “Yesterday, Soddy-Daisy High administration and the school’s SRD were made...
WBIR
LCSO: Fatal crash on Tellico Parkway
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Loudon County. LCSO said the crash happened around 8:20 p.m. on Tellico Parkway.
Comments / 0