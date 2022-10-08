ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Photos: Late-arriving Elder loses big lead but rallies to beat Roncalli with fourth-quarter touchdown

By Nate Latsch
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QI3fc_0iQwnQsU00

The Elder football team's road trip from Cincinnati to Indianapolis started out slowly when traffic issues delayed the Panthers' arrival at Roncalli and pushed back the start time.

Once the game started, however, Elder showed no ill effects as visitors scored the first 17 points of the game in the first 15 minutes.

Roncalli and standout running back Luke Hansen fought back to take the lead late in the third quarter, but the Panthers proved to be road warriors as Luke Flowers' fourth-quarter touchdown run capped a wild and unpredictable 24-23 victory the visitors from Ohio.

Flowers was limited to 21 yards on 14 carries but scored two touchdowns for Elder (6-2), the No. 12 team in the SBLive Ohio Power 25 rankings which bounced back from last week's loss to Moeller.

Quarterback Ben Schoster completed 11 of 15 passes for 161 yards and a touchdown and ran for 54 yards on 13 carries. Justin Re caught six passes for 85 yards.

Hansen, the Hoosier State's leading rusher, had another heavy workload for Roncalli (7-1), the No. 10 team in the SBLive Indiana Power 25 rankings.

The senior standout rushed for 221 yards and a touchdown on 34 carries and adding a 10-yard touchdown reception. Quarterback Arik Moyers completed seven of nine passes for 52 yards and two touchdowns.

Elder, which picked up its third win in four games, took a 3-0 lead late in the first quarter on a 23-yard field goal from Max Lemasters.

The Panthers capitalized on a Roncalli turnover with a touchdown run from Flowers early in the second quarter. And a touchdown pass from Schoster to Ben Collins gave the visitors a 17-0 lead with 9:20 remaining in the first half.

Roncalli closed out the first half with nine points – on a safety and a touchdown pass from Moyers to Charlie Elsener – to trim the deficit to 17-9 at halftime.

Hansen scored twice in the third quarter. He scored first on a short run to make it 17-15 after a failed 2-point conversion and then caught a 10-yard touchdown pass with 1:04 left in the quarter. Moyers hit Dylan Coglan for a 2-point conversion pass to give the Royals a 23-17 lead.

Flowers scored the go-ahead touchdown with 8:18 left, and the visiting Panthers were able to hold off Roncalli the rest of the way.

Here is a look at the game from photographer Mark Evrard:

Cincinnati Elder at Indianapolis Roncalli football

Photos from Mark Evrard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wJSMz_0iQwnQsU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GNTr5_0iQwnQsU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bhb2X_0iQwnQsU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hkPti_0iQwnQsU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wbjiz_0iQwnQsU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fGKVF_0iQwnQsU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jV6Rg_0iQwnQsU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02gwk2_0iQwnQsU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08A0g9_0iQwnQsU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t2pwp_0iQwnQsU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lt5g3_0iQwnQsU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZAcOI_0iQwnQsU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I5gfN_0iQwnQsU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eTVaW_0iQwnQsU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p9EfN_0iQwnQsU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Ozof_0iQwnQsU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sKSoB_0iQwnQsU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37bZGf_0iQwnQsU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yiz2g_0iQwnQsU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aG5MP_0iQwnQsU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lbodO_0iQwnQsU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uq5up_0iQwnQsU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aGVVb_0iQwnQsU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wYOHG_0iQwnQsU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EEbET_0iQwnQsU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dBGYi_0iQwnQsU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tHQet_0iQwnQsU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CZ2KX_0iQwnQsU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HscRY_0iQwnQsU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WD91l_0iQwnQsU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0735ES_0iQwnQsU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Eu2wp_0iQwnQsU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Whyd_0iQwnQsU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45cyrf_0iQwnQsU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=017C9e_0iQwnQsU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uUhvd_0iQwnQsU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nYlZe_0iQwnQsU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lj12S_0iQwnQsU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UiQbp_0iQwnQsU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZlK1c_0iQwnQsU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iRi7r_0iQwnQsU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28EB4j_0iQwnQsU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02fBK4_0iQwnQsU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yBFuL_0iQwnQsU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t4B03_0iQwnQsU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ylqg1_0iQwnQsU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CQBMZ_0iQwnQsU00

Comments / 0

Related
WLWT 5

UC fans rejoice after 30-game home streak tops off homecoming weekend

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bearcats faced off with South Florida at Nippert Stadium in a well-anticipated homecoming game. UC hoped to extend its 30-game winning streak. The Bearcats did just that. The tailgating began early in the morning with the First Street Party on Short Vine. "It's always fun...
CINCINNATI, OH
WRBI Radio

East Central Football

1 Josh Ringer 1 yard TD RUN; PAT is NO GOOD 8:00 6-0 1 Josh Ringer 2 yard TD PASS from Cole Burton; PAT by McFee is GOOD 3:20 13-0 1 Josh Ringer 15 yard TD RUN; PAT by McFee is GOOD 1:47 20-0 2 Ryan Brotherton 11 yard PASS...
SAINT LEON, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Indiana Sports
State
Ohio State
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Football
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
linknky.com

Golf is ‘Always in Play’ at new Fort Thomas business

Fort Thomas residents who want to play a round of golf close to home have a new indoor option. Always in Play, a golf simulator bar, is now open. Friends Joe Herald and Pete Subach didn’t set out to open a business together. They just wanted to be able to play golf more often.
FORT THOMAS, KY
99.5 WKDQ

Indianapolis is the Largest City in the U.S. with This Unique Distinction

There's a lot to see and do in Indianapolis. Thanks to its location smack dab in the middle of the state, it's no more than a three-hour drive from anywhere making it a great place for a day trip or weekend getaway. Of course, it's home to both the Indianapolis Colts and the Indiana Pacers, plus it frequently hosts concerts from all different genres of music both at Gainbridge Fieldhouse (where the Pacers play their home games) and Ruhoff Music Center just outside of town in Noblesville throughout the year. Outside of those options, it offers a huge number of restaurants, shopping, and the largest children's museum in the world. However, there's one distinction the town can claim no other city in the United States can.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
WLWT 5

Reports of heavy police activity on Ferguson Road in Westwood

CINCINNATI — Reports of heavy police activity on Ferguson Road in Westwood. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
Northerner

NKU responds to $18.7 million deficit at budget meeting

The response includes slashing funding, consolidating, modifying programs and strategic investing. In light of an unexpected revenue shortfall, university officials announced widespread reductions in spending to counter the deficit at a meeting with the campus community Thursday afternoon. Among this year’s revenue and expense trends, total tuition and fee revenues...
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of an assault with injuries on Reading Road in North Avondale

CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Reading Road in North Avondale. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
WTHR

Announcement ends speculation that Indiana could get massive EV battery plant

GREENSBURG, Ind. — It appears Indiana won't be the home for a joint venture to produce batteries for Honda electric vehicles after all. It was announced in August that the production of advanced lithium-ion cells would likely take place in a new plant near Marysville, Ohio, or Greensburg, Indiana, where Honda has factories that make models such as the Accord, CR-V and Civic.
GREENSBURG, IN
Fox 19

VIDEO: Thieves take pumpkins, destroy mailboxes on the West Side

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thieves are stealing pumpkins from front porches and using them to bowl over mailboxes on the West Side of Cincinnati. Jennifer Tierney lives in Mack near Green and Miami townships. She’s one of several neighbors to wake Monday morning to her mailbox damaged. “Doors won’t close,”...
CINCINNATI, OH
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy