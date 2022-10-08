Read full article on original website
Related
knopnews2.com
High School Girl’s Golf State Championships
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The NSAA Girl’s Golf State Championship were taking place all over the state. The Class A State Championship was held at Norfolk Country Club, Class B was held at Monument Shadows Golf Course in Gering, and the Class C State Championship was held at Elks County Club in Columbus.
knopnews2.com
Ogallala volleyball hosts St Pats Irish
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Ogallala Indians hosted the Saint Pats Irish for their senior night on Tuesday. The Indians came into the game with a modest record of 20-9. The Irish are looking to get back on the right track as their record coming in is 8-15. Starting off in the first set with the student section rocking pink, the Indians got out to a hot start, leading the Irish 14-4. The momentum continued as Marlee Ervin contributed a few kills as the Indians won the first set, 25-9.
knopnews2.com
NPCC Volleyball hosts Hastings JV
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The NPCC Knights welcome the Hastings College JV to town after a loss against Neosho County Community College. The Knights own a 5-22 so far on the season. In set one, the Knights got off to a hot start against the Broncos with a 25-21...
knopnews2.com
Gothenburg hosts Lexington for senior night
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Gothenburg Swedes on their Senior Night hosted the Minutemen of Lexington Monday night. Gothenburg came in with a record of 23-2 and Lexington came in with a 3-21 record. Starting off in the first set, the Swedes fed off their home crowd as they got...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
knopnews2.com
Mild to warm conditions with sunny skies Monday and Tuesday; Cold front moves through Wednesday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -After a cool and nice weekend, the nice trend will continue Monday into Tuesday with slightly warmer, with a cold front moving through Wednesday. With the area of high pressure settled on top of us, this will provide the area with very sunny conditions Monday into Tuesday, with winds on the breezy side with speeds around 5 to 15 mph and the overall direction being out of the south. Highs during this time will mainly be in the low 70s to mid 80s, which is slightly above average for this time of year. Overnight lows during this time period will drop down into the mid 30s to mid 40s with mainly clear conditions still prevailing around. Some risks of fire concerns could be possible Tuesday with low humidity levels, breezy and dry conditions.
knopnews2.com
McCook man charged with child enticement
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A man from McCook was arrested by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday for attempting to lure a child under the age of 14 into his vehicle. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a 911 caller reported a suspicious vehicle south of North Platte...
knopnews2.com
Portion of county road to be given back to private owners
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Lincoln County Commissioners passed a motion Monday to give a portion of Sommerset Road south of North Platte back to property owners who originally owned the land. The road was initially take to be a part of the Nebraska State Highway System, but was later given...
knopnews2.com
19-year-old left with life-threatening injuries after shooting in North Platte
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A 19-year-old was left with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in North Platte on Saturday. The North Platte Police Department and North Platte Fire Department responded to the report of a shooting near East Fourth Street and Eastman Avenue at 11:34 p.m. According to NPPD,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
knopnews2.com
Court documents outline Nebraska woman’s failed murder for hire plan
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - New court documents outline how undercover agents unearthed a plot they said was put together by a Nebraska woman to hire someone to kill five people, including children. A probable cause affidavit for 39-year-old Valerie Miller of Elwood describes how she allegedly made plans to meet...
Comments / 0