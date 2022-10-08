ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTWO/WAWV

Goin’ 2 the Endzone Scoreboard, Oct. 7

WABASH VALLEY (WTWO/WAWV) — High school football is in full swing as many teams head into their 8th week of contests. Here’s a list of the games to be covered by our Goin’ 2 the Endzone crew. Check back as the evening progresses for score updates. Boonville 54 at Washington 8 Cloverdale 24 at West […]
25newsnow.com

25 Sports Football Friday Week 7: State Golf, Volleyball, Post-Game and Jim Dandy

(25 News Now) - Friday brought us week 7 of high school football and also Day 1 of the IHSA State Golf Finals with the boys in Bloomington-Normal and the girls in Decatur. In volleyball, Metamora and Normal U-High both started the Bloomington Central Catholic Saints Volleyball Shootout at the Shirk Center with wins over Dee-Mack and Mt. Zion respectively. Day 2 of the tournament is Saturday.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Herald & Review

Effingham St. Anthony boys golf team wins Class 1A State Tournament title

BLOOMINGTON -- The Effingham St. Anthony boys golf team won the program's fifth state title on Saturday at the Class 1A State Tournament played at Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington. The Bulldogs shot a state-best combined score of 618, finishing five strokes ahead of Chicago Latin's score of 623.
EFFINGHAM, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Sports Recap for Oct. 8, 2022

PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Normal Community defeated Dohn Community (OH) 47-26 in a non-conference matchup. In Peoria, Notre Dame lost to Champaign Centennial 28-20 at home in a Big 12 Conference game. At the 3A boys state golf final, Pekin Senior Carter Stevenson shot a 73, just one stroke over par. He would finish tied […]
PEORIA, IL
spotonillinois.com

No. 14 Wheaton shuts out Elmhurst, 56-0 for Homecoming win

Wheaton, Ill. - The Wheaton football team, ranked 14th in this week's D3football.com Top-25, shut out Elmhurst University 56-0 on Saturday in front of a Homecoming crowd at Wheaton's McCully Stadium. Wheaton (3-2, 3-1 CCIW) returns to the road for its next matchup as the Thunder travel...
ELMHURST, IL

