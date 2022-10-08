Read full article on original website
Goin’ 2 the Endzone Scoreboard, Oct. 7
WABASH VALLEY (WTWO/WAWV) — High school football is in full swing as many teams head into their 8th week of contests. Here’s a list of the games to be covered by our Goin’ 2 the Endzone crew. Check back as the evening progresses for score updates. Boonville 54 at Washington 8 Cloverdale 24 at West […]
25 Sports Football Friday Week 7: State Golf, Volleyball, Post-Game and Jim Dandy
(25 News Now) - Friday brought us week 7 of high school football and also Day 1 of the IHSA State Golf Finals with the boys in Bloomington-Normal and the girls in Decatur. In volleyball, Metamora and Normal U-High both started the Bloomington Central Catholic Saints Volleyball Shootout at the Shirk Center with wins over Dee-Mack and Mt. Zion respectively. Day 2 of the tournament is Saturday.
Effingham St. Anthony boys golf team wins Class 1A State Tournament title
BLOOMINGTON -- The Effingham St. Anthony boys golf team won the program's fifth state title on Saturday at the Class 1A State Tournament played at Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington. The Bulldogs shot a state-best combined score of 618, finishing five strokes ahead of Chicago Latin's score of 623.
Chatham Glenwood uses its depth to keep control of the Central State Eight tennis title
As the heavy favorite, Chatham Glenwood came into the Central State Eight Conference girls tennis tournament oozing with confidence. The Titans did what was expected of them after scoring 28 points and claiming their third straight CS8 championship on Saturday at the Velasco Tennis Center in Washington Park. Normal U-High...
Prep Sports Recap for Oct. 8, 2022
PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Normal Community defeated Dohn Community (OH) 47-26 in a non-conference matchup. In Peoria, Notre Dame lost to Champaign Centennial 28-20 at home in a Big 12 Conference game. At the 3A boys state golf final, Pekin Senior Carter Stevenson shot a 73, just one stroke over par. He would finish tied […]
No. 14 Wheaton shuts out Elmhurst, 56-0 for Homecoming win
Wheaton, Ill. - The Wheaton football team, ranked 14th in this week's D3football.com Top-25, shut out Elmhurst University 56-0 on Saturday in front of a Homecoming crowd at Wheaton's McCully Stadium. Wheaton (3-2, 3-1 CCIW) returns to the road for its next matchup as the Thunder travel...
Near-miss trophy and a bronze: How Peoria-area golfers fared at the IHSA state finals
Carter Stevenson put an exclamation point on his high school golf career. The Pekin senior finished in third place at the Illinois High School Association Class 3A boys golf state finals at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course in Bloomington. This is Pekin's second top-10 golfer in four seasons (Mason Minkel, ninth, 2019) and 11th top-five finisher in program history.
