gwinnettprepsports.com
Hebron Christian softball clinches state berth with sweep
DACULA — Hebron Christian’s softball team swept Hart County in the Region 8-AAA Tournament on Saturday, clinching a spot in the state playoffs. The Lions advanced to the tournament semifinals with 7-1 and 14-6 victories.
dawgpost.com
5-star Bulldog LB Target Sammy Brown Breaks Down Georgia Visit
ATHENS - It was a 5-star weekend in Athens, Georgia as some top prospects from across the country made their way to the Classic City to watch Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs dominate the Auburn Tigers. The Bulldogs ran through the Tigers on their way to a 42-10 victory...
dawgnation.com
WATCH: Georgia basketball event ‘Stegmania’ an electric preview to season ahead
ATHENS – Georgia basketball coach Mike White’s first “Stegmania” event was electric. The event previewed the 2022-2023 men’s and women’s basketball teams with a series of skills competitions, a dance battle, and a pair of celebrity appearances. Hip Hop artist Quavo, a known Georgia...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Bill Curry sends well wishes to former coaching rival Vince Dooley
The Georgia-Georgia Tech rivalry is known as “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate,” but on Sunday, a former Yellow Jackets coach had a message of support for a Bulldogs legend. This weekend, it was announced that Vince Dooley is in the hospital dealing with a mild case of COVID-19. Bill Curry took to social media to offer his support and well wishes to his former coaching rival.
Legendary Georgia football coach Vince Dooley hospitalized with COVID-19
ATHENS, Ga. — Vince Dooley, who guided the University of Georgia to a national title and six Southeastern Conference football titles, has been hospitalized with a “mild case” of COVID-19, a school spokesperson said Saturday. Dooley, 90, was supposed to make an appearance at the University of...
Funeral arrangements made for star football player shot outside of Dave & Busters in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Funeral arrangements were announced for the teen who was shot and killed as he walked out of Dave & Buster’s at Sugarloaf Mill Mall on Oct. 5. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Elijah DeWitt, 18, was a star football...
Funeral services announced for slain Jefferson High School football player
Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Jefferson High School football player killed in a shooting at a Gwinnett ...
auburntigers.com
No. 6 Auburn wins at No. 5 Georgia, 11-8
BISHOP, Ga. – The No. 6 Auburn equestrian team started off the season with a big win on the road, topping No. 5 Georgia at the UGA Equestrian Center, 11-8, Friday afternoon. "This was a great win today," head coach Greg Williams said. "Georgia is always a tough road meet and this is a tough way to start the season, but I'm so proud of how the team battled. Georgia rode well today and I'm glad of the way we stayed in it and attacked from the start."
dawgnation.com
College Gameday hosts Pat McAfee, Desmond Howard voice concerns for Georgia ahead of Auburn game
College Gameday hosts Pat McAfee and Desmond Howard voiced their concern for Georgia following two lackluster consecutive performances. McAfee and Howard discussed UGA’s lack of dominance over inferior opponents and what it can do to fix it ahead of its game against Auburn at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday (TV: CBS).
Local briefs: new Supt begins tenure in Athens, convicted teller awaits sentencing in Hartwell
Today is the first day on the job for new Clarke County School Superintendent Robbie Hooker. Dr. Hooker, a former principal at Clarke Central High School, returns to Athens from his most recent post as superintendent in Social Circle. He replaces Dr. Xernona Thomas, who announced her retirement earlier this year.
Red and Black
PHOTOS: Georgia vs. Auburn, pregame
Sidney Chansamone is a junior journalism and interdisciplinary art student at the University of Georgia. They have worked for The Red & Black since 2021 as a photo contributor, assistant design editor, photo editor and currently assistant photo editor.
4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to try, you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing seafood places in Georgia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them serve incredibly delicious food and come highly recommended by other readers who live in Georgia, on top of having excellent online reviews.
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 13-year-old boy who disappeared during the weekend
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking for your help finding a missing 13-year-old boy. Jeremiah Brooks was last seen around 1 a.m. Sunday in Stone Mountain. He is described as 5 feet 3 inches, 123 pounds with brown eyes and black...
BREAKING: 1 in custody in Jefferson High football player’s killing at Gwinnett mall
A Jefferson High School student was found dead Wednesday evening after a shooting outside a mall in Gwinnett County, officials said.
UGA student injured in double shooting near campus; Gwinnett man arrested
A Lawrenceville man has been arrested in a shooting that left two people injured just blocks from the University of Georgia campus Saturday morning, according to police.
Suspects arrested in South Carolina for the murder of GA football player
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two arrests were made Thursday in Anderson County in connection to a Georgia high school football player’s murder. The Gwinnett Police Department has charged 19-year-old Zion Chandler Richardson and 18-year-old Kemare Bryan with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies […]
'I feel I can hold him close to my heart' | 18-year-old Elijah DeWitt honored, remembered at vigil
JEFFERSON, Ga. — Elijah DeWitt was a star prep football player before being gunned down in the parking lot of a Lawrenceville shopping center last week. Family and friends took time to honor Elijah's memory Sunday evening as the small Jackson County community of Jefferson prepares for his funeral this week.
wuga.org
Saturday downtown shooting injures UGA student
A University of Georgia student was hit in the hand during a shooting early Saturday morning, one of several shootings in recent months in downtown Athens. According to authorities, the student was a bystander and suffered a non-life-threatening injury. The incident occurred at around 2:15 a.m. on Saturday on Clayton Street near Pulaski Street.
atlantafi.com
Atlanta-Based Krystal Enlists Brittany Renner To Promote Side Chik Sandwich
Once again, Krystal is partnering with a celebrity influencer to sell its food. The Atlanta-based restaurant recently announced that its creative marketing chief, rapper and businessman 2Chainz, has tapped Brittany Renner to be the face of its “Side Chik Chicken Sandwich.”. “At Krystal, we are here to disrupt the...
Mom speaks out about beloved son, high school football player's shooting death
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Elijah DeWitt's mom said her son was a gentle giant taken too soon. The 18-year-old was gunned down Wednesday night 50 feet outside the Dave & Buster's at the Sugarloaf Mills Mall in Lawrenceville. A suspect – Chandler Zion Richardson, 19, is in custody in...
