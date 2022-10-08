ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dacula, GA

gwinnettprepsports.com

Hebron Christian softball clinches state berth with sweep

DACULA — Hebron Christian’s softball team swept Hart County in the Region 8-AAA Tournament on Saturday, clinching a spot in the state playoffs. The Lions advanced to the tournament semifinals with 7-1 and 14-6 victories.
DACULA, GA
dawgpost.com

5-star Bulldog LB Target Sammy Brown Breaks Down Georgia Visit

ATHENS - It was a 5-star weekend in Athens, Georgia as some top prospects from across the country made their way to the Classic City to watch Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs dominate the Auburn Tigers. The Bulldogs ran through the Tigers on their way to a 42-10 victory...
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Bill Curry sends well wishes to former coaching rival Vince Dooley

The Georgia-Georgia Tech rivalry is known as “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate,” but on Sunday, a former Yellow Jackets coach had a message of support for a Bulldogs legend. This weekend, it was announced that Vince Dooley is in the hospital dealing with a mild case of COVID-19. Bill Curry took to social media to offer his support and well wishes to his former coaching rival.
ATHENS, GA
auburntigers.com

No. 6 Auburn wins at No. 5 Georgia, 11-8

BISHOP, Ga. – The No. 6 Auburn equestrian team started off the season with a big win on the road, topping No. 5 Georgia at the UGA Equestrian Center, 11-8, Friday afternoon. "This was a great win today," head coach Greg Williams said. "Georgia is always a tough road meet and this is a tough way to start the season, but I'm so proud of how the team battled. Georgia rode well today and I'm glad of the way we stayed in it and attacked from the start."
AUBURN, AL
Red and Black

PHOTOS: Georgia vs. Auburn, pregame

Sidney Chansamone is a junior journalism and interdisciplinary art student at the University of Georgia. They have worked for The Red & Black since 2021 as a photo contributor, assistant design editor, photo editor and currently assistant photo editor.
ATHENS, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to try, you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing seafood places in Georgia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them serve incredibly delicious food and come highly recommended by other readers who live in Georgia, on top of having excellent online reviews.
GEORGIA STATE
Queen City News

Suspects arrested in South Carolina for the murder of GA football player

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two arrests were made Thursday in Anderson County in connection to a Georgia high school football player’s murder. The Gwinnett Police Department has charged 19-year-old Zion Chandler Richardson and 18-year-old Kemare Bryan with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
wuga.org

Saturday downtown shooting injures UGA student

A University of Georgia student was hit in the hand during a shooting early Saturday morning, one of several shootings in recent months in downtown Athens. According to authorities, the student was a bystander and suffered a non-life-threatening injury. The incident occurred at around 2:15 a.m. on Saturday on Clayton Street near Pulaski Street.
ATHENS, GA
atlantafi.com

Atlanta-Based Krystal Enlists Brittany Renner To Promote Side Chik Sandwich

Once again, Krystal is partnering with a celebrity influencer to sell its food. The Atlanta-based restaurant recently announced that its creative marketing chief, rapper and businessman 2Chainz, has tapped Brittany Renner to be the face of its “Side Chik Chicken Sandwich.”. “At Krystal, we are here to disrupt the...
ATLANTA, GA

