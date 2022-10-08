Read full article on original website
NPCC Volleyball hosts Hastings JV
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The NPCC Knights welcome the Hastings College JV to town after a loss against Neosho County Community College. The Knights own a 5-22 so far on the season. In set one, the Knights got off to a hot start against the Broncos with a 25-21...
Ogallala volleyball hosts St Pats Irish
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Ogallala Indians hosted the Saint Pats Irish for their senior night on Tuesday. The Indians came into the game with a modest record of 20-9. The Irish are looking to get back on the right track as their record coming in is 8-15. Starting off in the first set with the student section rocking pink, the Indians got out to a hot start, leading the Irish 14-4. The momentum continued as Marlee Ervin contributed a few kills as the Indians won the first set, 25-9.
High School Girl’s Golf State Championships
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The NSAA Girl’s Golf State Championship were taking place all over the state. The Class A State Championship was held at Norfolk Country Club, Class B was held at Monument Shadows Golf Course in Gering, and the Class C State Championship was held at Elks County Club in Columbus.
Gothenburg hosts Lexington for senior night
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Gothenburg Swedes on their Senior Night hosted the Minutemen of Lexington Monday night. Gothenburg came in with a record of 23-2 and Lexington came in with a 3-21 record. Starting off in the first set, the Swedes fed off their home crowd as they got...
Huskers get ready for Purdue
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska Interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph met with the media on Tuesday afternoon at Memorial Stadium to discuss Saturday’s game against Purdue at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. “I’m proud of our players,” Joseph said. “They responded in the last two games and found a...
Rodriguez Named B1G Co-Defensive Player of the Week
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska sophomore libero Lexi Rodriguez was named Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week on Monday, the conference office announced. Rodriguez averaged 6.00 digs per set in Nebraska’s sweeps at Michigan State and No. 24 Michigan last week. The Sterling, Ill., native had a season-high 25 assists in a sweep over the Wolverines on Saturday night. She also had a pair of aces and was perfect on 17 reception attempts. Against Michigan State last Thursday, Rodriguez recorded 11 digs and an ace with 15 perfect receptions.
Husker wide receiver enters transfer portal
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska junior wide receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda announced on Tuesday that he would be entering the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining. “I’d like to thank Husker Nation and the University of Nebraska football program for accepting me into this community with open arms,” Garcia-Castaneda...
Omaha native Faron Medhi crowned Miss Teen USA 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha teen recently took home the crown for Miss Teen USA. Faron Medhi, 18, says she still can’t believe it, and her reaction to winning says it all. “They called Idaho and I thought she won, so I was excited for her! Then I was like hold on, that’s me?! I won? It’s honestly so crazy; definitely has not sunken in yet,” Faron said.
McCook man charged with child enticement
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A man from McCook was arrested by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday for attempting to lure a child under the age of 14 into his vehicle. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a 911 caller reported a suspicious vehicle south of North Platte...
Portion of county road to be given back to private owners
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Lincoln County Commissioners passed a motion Monday to give a portion of Sommerset Road south of North Platte back to property owners who originally owned the land. The road was initially take to be a part of the Nebraska State Highway System, but was later given...
Two arrested following multi-county pursuit north of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following a pursuit that crossed three counties Monday evening. At approximately 9:30 p.m. Monday., a trooper observed a westbound Honda Insight speeding on Interstate 80 near the 56th Street interchange in Lincoln. The trooper also identified the vehicle as one that been reported stolen a short time earlier out of Omaha.
San Francisco man gets 11 year for transporting drugs in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - A California man has been sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for transporting drugs through Nebraska. United States District Court Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced 42-year-old Esteban Dejesus Huerta Rocha of San Francisco, to a term of 135 months following his conviction for possession of 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, as well as cocaine and marijuana, with the intent to distribute. After he completes his prison sentence, Rocha will also serve five years on supervised release.
Kawasaki’s subway car wins “Coolest Thing” contest
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska Manufacturing Alliance has completed its competition to decide the “Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska.”. The winner was the New York City transit subway cars, manufactured at the Kawasaki plant in Lincoln. Made to replace aging subway cars in New York, the Kawasaki website describes them as featuring LED lighting, digital displays, and wider doors for smoother boarding and exiting during congestion.
Mild to warm conditions with sunny skies Monday and Tuesday; Cold front moves through Wednesday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -After a cool and nice weekend, the nice trend will continue Monday into Tuesday with slightly warmer, with a cold front moving through Wednesday. With the area of high pressure settled on top of us, this will provide the area with very sunny conditions Monday into Tuesday, with winds on the breezy side with speeds around 5 to 15 mph and the overall direction being out of the south. Highs during this time will mainly be in the low 70s to mid 80s, which is slightly above average for this time of year. Overnight lows during this time period will drop down into the mid 30s to mid 40s with mainly clear conditions still prevailing around. Some risks of fire concerns could be possible Tuesday with low humidity levels, breezy and dry conditions.
Court documents outline Nebraska woman’s failed murder for hire plan
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - New court documents outline how undercover agents unearthed a plot they said was put together by a Nebraska woman to hire someone to kill five people, including children. A probable cause affidavit for 39-year-old Valerie Miller of Elwood describes how she allegedly made plans to meet...
Teenager injured after accidentally shooting self during crash in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A car crash and a gunshot in a neighborhood just blocks away from the Omaha Zoo. Omaha Police says a 16-year-old driver and an unidentified passenger were headed eastbound on Vinton near 12th Street when they ran the red light and collided with another vehicle Saturday afternoon.
19-year-old left with life-threatening injuries after shooting in North Platte
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A 19-year-old was left with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in North Platte on Saturday. The North Platte Police Department and North Platte Fire Department responded to the report of a shooting near East Fourth Street and Eastman Avenue at 11:34 p.m. According to NPPD,...
Robber enters through third-story patio door; steals over $1,000 with accomplices
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Two people were robbed on Sunday after a man entered their apartment through a third-story patio door. Lincoln Police were called to the 2500 block of H Street on the report of a robbery at 2:35 a.m. According to LPD, the 37-year-old male victim reported hearing a...
