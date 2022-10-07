The Broken Bow girls golf team will begin defense of their Class C state team championship today as they compete at the NSAA Class C girls golf state championships to be played at Elks Country Club in Columbus. Broken Bow has enjoyed great success at Elks Country Club having won the last two state championship tournaments that have been played there in 2020 and 2021. The Lady Indians will look to make it three in a row this year. It has been another outstanding season for the Broken Bow girls golf team winning a conference and district championship again this season as well as placing first in several other tournaments. Broken Bow girls golf head coach Kelly Cooksley visited with KCNI/KBBN sports during halftime of Friday night’s Broken Bow / Minden football game and said this year’s team is a very confident group.

BROKEN BOW, NE ・ 10 HOURS AGO