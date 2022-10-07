ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

Giant “Elk Boneyard” Was Discovered In Idaho

This looks like a scene straight from a sci-fi movie. We’ve all seen the alien movies where the last few survivors stumble across a massive landfill of human remains, and I feel like that’s simply an unwritten rule to add into these types of movies. Or that scene...
IDAHO STATE
The Independent

Climber dies after falling from Black Wall rock formation in Colorado

A 22-year-old climber died after falling from a route she was traversing in Clear Creek County, Colorado, authorities said. Maya Humeau, a climber and the daughter of Olympic athletes, died on Tuesday after falling 100 feet from the Black Wall on Mount Spalding, according to KCNC. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office said a man who was climbing with Ms Humeau called 911 after the accident. Sheriff's deputies, the Alpine Rescue Team, and Flight for Life Colorado responded to the scene. Initial incident reports suggest Ms Humeau was rappelling down the face of...
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Outdoor#Snow Skiing#Ski Resort#Lakeland High School
The Moose 95.1 FM

Is it Reliable? Experts Predict Brutal Winter in Montana

Winter will be here before you know it, and experts are predicting extremely cold temperatures for many northern states, including Montana. Farmers' Almanac recently released an extreme winter forecast for 22-23, and temperatures in Montana are expected to be some of the coldest in the lower 48. According to the prediction, the north-central United States could experience extreme temperatures well below zero. Temperatures could be -40 or below in January.
MONTANA STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: 71-Year-Old Hiker Has Powerful Moment After Trekking Entire Length of Pacific Crest Trail

A viral video of a 71-year-old hiker completing the Pacific Crest Trail has amassed over 2 million views after it was shared on Twitter. Pa’at is a veteran hiker. He completed the 2,653-mile Pacific Crest Trail Northern Terminus after walking each step of the way. He began his journey in Campo, CA on the Mexican border. Pa’at finished it at Manning Park, WA on the Canadian border.
CAMPO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
Snowboarding
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Sports
Climbing

Peter Habeler and Reinhold Messner took alpine tactics to the Himalaya, blowing minds and redefining the sport itself. Over 40 years later, they speak about the first oxygenless ascent of Everest, and the rift that broke up the greatest climbing partnership of all time.

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. More Details. On August 15, 1974, tourists swarmed the deck of the Hotel Bellevue des Alpes in Kleine Scheidegg, Switzerland. While many hoped to glimpse the fabled Eiger Nordwand, the mountain’s north wall wasn’t the only famous face in town: Clint Eastwood milled around the hotel between shoots for his upcoming film, The Eiger Sanction. The movie’s plot was ludicrous—an assassin is tasked with killing a spy who has infiltrated his climbing team—but then again, Nixon had resigned the Presidency the week before, after a scandal tinged with similarly absurd espionage.
LIFESTYLE
Advnture

The Continental Divide Trail: America’s most remote long trail

The Continental Divide Trail serves up genuine solitude in the Rocky Mountains, for those foot soldiers brave enough to undertake its rugged challenge. America’s best known Scenic Trails, the Appalachian Trail and Pacific Crest Trail, are known as much for their natural beauty as the sheer volume of hikers who attempt them each year, making it unusual to spend a single night alone during a five-month thru-hike. But did you know that there is another, even longer footpath in the US that is so remote and challenging that only a handful of people attempt it each year? The Continental Divide Trail serves up genuine solitude in the Rocky Mountains, for those foot soldiers brave enough to undertake its rugged challenge.
COLORADO STATE
gripped.com

Sault Ste. Marie Has World-Class Backcountry Skiing

Backcountry skiers know about the big mountains of the west and the hills of Quebec, but few are aware that the area around Sault Ste. Marie has the best backcountry skiing in Ontario. It shouldn’t be such a surprise really. The Searchmont alpine skiing resort has 220 metres of vertical...
TRAVEL
bikepacking.com

Arctic Post Road: Bikepacking Adventure in the Far North (Film)

The Arctic Post Road is a 340-kilometer gravel route following remnants of the old Copenhagen-Alta post road, from Finland to Norway. Earlier this year, Henna Palosaari and Sami Sauri set out to ride the route, and filmmaker Mikko-Pekka Karlin documented their experience. Watch the film here…. The Arctic Post Road...
ENTERTAINMENT
Upworthy

71-year-old breaks into song after hiking 2600-mile Pacific Crest Trail, which only 14% manage to finish

The Pacific Crest Trail in the United States is a very long hike, stretching from close to the Mexican border in Southern California to the Canadian border with the state of Washington. It spans a total distance of 2,650 miles through the states of California, Oregon and Washington, according to Lonely Planet. The trek is especially difficult because of the altitude changes and the resultant changes in weather. It could be 90 degrees one day and freezing on another. While many of us dread a simple 15-minute workout, a 71-year-old has managed to finish the grueling trek. According to Instagram users Auti and Chris (@humping_north), "Pa'at reaching the northern terminus of the Pacific Crest Trail after having walked every single step of the 2,653-mile trail."
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy