Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Dodgers Attendance During 2022 Season Extended MLB-Leading Streak
The Los Angeles Dodgers finished the 2022 regular season with 3,861,408 in announced attendance (47,671 per game average), once again leading the Majors in the category. Excluding the pandemic-impacted 2020 campaign when fans were not permitted, the Dodgers have led baseball in home attendance in baseball for nine consecutive seasons.
First look: Padres vs. Dodgers in NL Division Series
After beating the New York Mets in the NL wild-card series, the Padres will play a best-of-five NLDS with the rival Los Angeles Dodgers
MLB playoffs: Padres-Mets National League Wild Card Series | Game 1 preview
This is what all the fuss is about. The New York Mets and San Diego Padres begin their best-of-3 National League Wild Card Series Friday at Citi Field. It’s the Mets’ first playoff appearance since 2016, when they were bounced from the wild card game by the San Francisco Giants.
NLDS schedule: Here’s when the Atlanta Braves will play the Philadelphia Phillies
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves advanced to the National League Division Series after they won their fifth straight NL East title. The Braves roared back in the second half of the season to take the division from their rivals the New York Mets. The division title and 101-60 record secured Atlanta the No. 2 seed and home field advantage.
RELATED PEOPLE
Phillies vs. Cardinals Game 2 prediction, betting odds for MLB on Saturday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia Phillies lock horns with the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 2 of their MLB NL wild card matchup at Busch Stadium on...
MLB playoffs: Follow Mets-Padres Game 1 live as Mariners, Phillies return to October with a vengeance
The 2022 MLB season is advancing into a brave new world, a 12-team postseason bracket that will decide a champion over the next month. And it's going to get real fast. The new best-of-three wild-card series begin Friday and will be decided by Sunday at the latest. The burst of high-stakes baseball pits eight teams against each other — Guardians-Rays, Cardinals-Phillies, Blue Jays-Mariners, Mets-Padres — for the right to advance.
MLB playoffs: 2022 MLB postseason bracket, playoff schedule, predictions and format
The 2022 Major League Baseball regular season has come to a close and that means it’s time for the MLB
NFL・
FOX Sports
MLB wild card: Padres silence Mets, Mariners shut out Blue Jays
The MLB postseason is officially in full swing. The expanded, 12-team playoffs began Friday with eight teams partaking in best-of-three wild-card series. The Cleveland Guardians topped the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1, and the Seattle Mariners shut out the Toronto Blue Jays 4-0 in Friday's two AL wild-card games. Elsewhere, the Philadelphia Phillies pulled off a stunning 6-3 comeback win over the St. Louis Cardinals in the afternoon's first NL wild-card game. Rounding out the day, the San Diego Padres pulled away from the New York Mets in a 7-1 victory in the second NL wild-card game.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLB playoffs: Mariners rally to eliminate Blue Jays in wild Game 2, Jacob deGrom tries to lift Mets vs. Padres
The 2022 MLB season is advancing into a brave new world, a 12-team postseason bracket that will decide a champion over the next month. The burst of high-stakes baseball pits eight teams against each other — Guardians-Rays, Cardinals-Phillies, Blue Jays-Mariners, Mets-Padres — for the right to advance. And it's getting real fast. The new best-of-three wild-card series began Friday with the Padres humbling Max Scherzer and the Phillies turning the tables on St. Louis.
Sporting News
MLB playoff schedule 2022: Updated bracket, dates, times, TV channels for ALDS, NLDS
The second Wild Card Series round in MLB history has wrapped up, and now just eight teams remain in the 2022 postseason. The vaunted AL East, which sent three teams to the playoffs, saw both the Rays and Blue Jays eliminated by the Guardians and Mariners, respectively. Two of the biggest playoff underdogs will continue their postseason run.
MLB・
ALDS & NLDS Set To Begin MLB Fall Classic
If you're a sports fan then this is one of the best times of the year. It's all happening now! The NFL and College Football are in the thick of it. Players are getting back on the hardwood and the ice. And now it's time for the boys of summer to shine.
NFL・
FOX Sports
MLB Wild Card top plays: Padres advance, shut out Mets in Game 3
The San Diego Padres pulled off a Game 3 shutout over the New York Mets, winning 6-0 on Sunday to advance and face the Los Angeles Dodges in the divisional round. The other National League matchup will see the Atlanta Braves take on the Philadelphia Phillies. Over in the American League, the New York Yankees will face the Cleveland Guardians, and the Houston Astros will line it up with the Seattle Mariners.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Phillies-Braves: NLDS schedule
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Phillies won their first playoff series in 12 years this weekend and swept the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0 in the NL Wild Card series. Now, Philadelphia will face the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS. Here's the schedule: Game 1: Phillies @ Braves on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 1:07 p.m.Game 2: Phillies @ Braves on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 4:35 p.m.Game 3: Braves @ Phillies on Friday, Oct. 14, TBDGame 4: Braves @ Phillies on Saturday, Oct. 15, TBD -- if necessaryGame 5: Phillies @ Braves on Sunday, Oct. 16, TBD -- if necessaryThe last time the Phillies and Braves faced off in the playoffs was in 1993. Philadelphia beat Atlanta 4-2 in the NLCS to advance to the World Series against the Toronto Blue Jays. The Phillies went 8-11 against the Braves this season.
2022 MLB Playoff Tracker: Padres Beats Mets
The 2022 Major League Baseball postseason is set, and you can follow along with the schedule and results all October long.
MLB・
Comments / 0