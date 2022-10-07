PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Phillies won their first playoff series in 12 years this weekend and swept the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0 in the NL Wild Card series. Now, Philadelphia will face the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS. Here's the schedule: Game 1: Phillies @ Braves on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 1:07 p.m.Game 2: Phillies @ Braves on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 4:35 p.m.Game 3: Braves @ Phillies on Friday, Oct. 14, TBDGame 4: Braves @ Phillies on Saturday, Oct. 15, TBD -- if necessaryGame 5: Phillies @ Braves on Sunday, Oct. 16, TBD -- if necessaryThe last time the Phillies and Braves faced off in the playoffs was in 1993. Philadelphia beat Atlanta 4-2 in the NLCS to advance to the World Series against the Toronto Blue Jays. The Phillies went 8-11 against the Braves this season.

