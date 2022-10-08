Read full article on original website
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M Consolidated cruises to 41-0 win over Pflugerville Hendrickson on Homecoming
A&M Consolidated handled Pflugerville Hendrickson with ease as the Tigers rolled to a 41-0 win on Homecoming in District 11-5A Division I action Friday night at Tigerland Stadium. Leading 24-0 at halftime, Consol controlled the clock well on both sides of the ball in the second half. The Tigers mounted...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Vote now in the Week 7 Brazos Valley football player of the week poll
The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff that considers coaches’ submissions. Vote for your favorite player from now to 4 p.m. Monday. Mishler helped the Eagles get back in the win column with a strong performance in the 59-6 victory over Galveston O’Connell. The quarterback/safety threw for 239 yards and four touchdowns on 6 of 9 passing.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M volleyball team drops second straight match to Mississippi State
The Texas A&M volleyball team put up a better fight but for the second straight day lost to Mississippi State, this time falling 27-29, 30-28, 25-18, 25-23 in Southeastern Conference action Saturday at Reed Arena. The Aggies (10-8, 2-5) outhit the Bulldogs .258 to .248, had more digs (73-60) and...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Aggie men's swimming and diving team places second at SMU Classic
DALLAS — The Texas A&M men’s swimming and diving team won two relays Saturday and finished second at the six-team SMU Classic. A&M’s Ethan Gogulski, Andres Puente, Connor Foote and Kaloyan Bratanov won the 200-yard medley relay in 1 minute, 25.45 seconds. Foote’s 20.23 in the 50 butterfly leg is the second-fasted in school history. Foote, Bratanov, Gogulski and Baylor Nelson also won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:18.66.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Gonzales 32, Caldwell 20
CALDWELL — Caldwell’s Boone Turner threw two touchdown passes to Corbin Stewart, and Korbin Burns threw a 65-yard TD pass to Coy Becka, but the Hornets couldn’t rally past Gonzales, falling 32-20 on Friday in District 12-4A Division II play. Braxton Smith and Tavarean Grimes led the...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Cessna's grades: Aggies earn solid grades despite loss
• What went right: Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King, always under extreme pressure, shook off an interception late in the first half to complete 25 of 46 passes for 253 yards and two touchdowns. • What went wrong: A pair of false starts prevented A&M from trying to convert a...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Chilton 41, Bremond 30
CHILTON — Eighth-ranked Bremond suffered its first loss of the season Friday, falling to No. 5 Chilton 41-30 in the District 13-2A Division II opener for both schools. Chilton (6-0, 1-0) took a 28-14 lead early in the third quarter on Isaiah Redd’s 2-yard touchdown run. Bremond (5-1, 0-1) tried to answer with Bobby Drake’s 11-yard TD run and Braylen Wortham’s two-point conversion run to get within eight, but the Pirates all but put away the game with back-to-back scores — Redd’s 56-yard TD pass to Markeydrick Taylor and Dylan Ford’s 46-yard TD run.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Rudder volleyball team drops road match at Magnolia West
MAGNOLIA — The Rudder volleyball team fell to Magnolia West 25-16, 25-14, 25-21 on Friday in District 21-5A play. Allison Layton and Londyn Singleton each had seven kills for Rudder (30-13, 2-7), while Reagan Aponte had 23 assists and 12 digs, and Charity Rayford had four kills and three blocks.
Watch: Five-star 2024 WR Micah Hudson shows off YAC ability on 65 yard touchdown
Lake Belton 2024 five-star wide receiver Micah Hudson has made the spectacular look routine on a regular basis throughout the first 16 games of his high school career. The CenTex wideout is the No. 1 player in the state of Texas and the No. 7 player in the nation according to the 2024 247Sports composite rankings.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M football team might have found itself in Alabama on Saturday night
Alabama has a way of bringing out the best in Texas A&M. The Aggies came oh so close to hitting a rare trifecta, beating the top-ranked Crimson Tide for the third time since joining the Southeastern Conference. Sophomore Haynes King had a chance to join Johnny Manziel and Zach Calzada in Aggie folklore as quarterbacks who upset college football’s kingpin, but Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold was all over Aggie receiver Evan Stewart on the game’s final play. The high and hard throw from the 2-yard line never had a chance as Alabama held on for a 24-20 victory on Saturday night.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Navasota 41, Needville 14
NAVASOTA — The Navasota Rattlers answered the Needville Bluejays’ opening score with 27 unanswered points in the first half to fuel a 41-14 victory Friday in District 12-4A Division I action at Rattler Stadium. Needville (3-4, 0-3) took a 7-0 lead on Diego Ochoa’s 26 touchdown pass to...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brown: Three quick takes from Texas A&M's loss at Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After last week’s lackluster loss at Mississippi State, Texas A&M was looking to do the impossible against No. 1 Alabama on Saturday night, and it almost happened. Here are three quick takes from the game:. 1. Missed opportunities. With four turnovers and two missed field...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Blinn defeats Texas Wesleyan 2-1 in Super Smash Bros
BRENHAM — The Blinn Super Smash Bros esports team topped Texas Wesleyan 2-1 on Thursday. Sophomores Brett Fahrenholz and Christian Ekpenike and freshmen Jacob Starr and Dawson Beatty led the Buccaneers to victory. Blinn will have a Valorant match against the University of Central Florida Rising at 8 p.m....
Cedric Baxter Jr., nation's top RB, on Texas' blowout win over Oklahoma: '(That's) why I committed there'
The Texas Longhorns' 49-0 blowout victory over Oklahoma was one of the nation's most notable results over the weekend. And among future Texas football players, it was a moment to celebrate. Edgewater High School (Florida) five-star prospect Cedric Baxter Jr., the nation's No. 1 running back, ...
Where Texas football ranks in the ESPN FPI post-Week 6
Week 6 was about as good to Texas football and head coach Steve Sarkisian as humanly possible. Texas downed the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Rivalry game on Oct. 8 in dominant fashion, by the final score of 49-0. This was the worst shutout loss in program history for...
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas jumps back into AP Top 25 after steamrolling Oklahoma
On the heels of their 49-0 Red River shutout over the Oklahoma Sooners (3-3, 0-3), the Texas Longhorns (4-2, 2-1) are ranked once more, jumping into the AP Top 25 at No. 22. Texas also jumped back into the USA Today Sports Coaching Poll, coming in at No. 24. This...
247Sports
Oklahoma, Brent Venables trashed as Texas, TCU climb in Big 12, media says
Venables confronted harsh realities after his team's 49-0 loss, saying his team didn't meet their "standard of performance" after a litany of defensive breakdowns and failed execution on the other side of the football. Getting to bowl eligibility now for the Sooners (3-3) is a shaky projection given the rest of the slate.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M soccer team to face No. 20 Ole Miss on road Sunday
The Texas A&M soccer team will start the second half of Southeastern Conference play against No. 20 Ole Miss at 1:05 p.m. Sunday at Ole Miss Soccer Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi. The match will be broadcast live on KAGC (97.3 FM). A&M (6-5-3, 0-4-1) earned its first point in SEC...
Steve Sarkisian drops perfect reaction to Texas football QB Quinn Ewers’ bonkers performance vs Oklahoma
Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers was like a house on fire in his first Red River Showdown rivalry game against the Oklahoma Sooners Saturday. The Texas football signal-caller returned in time for the Oklahoma game after a prolonged absence due to a clavicle injury suffered in Week 2’s close loss in Austin to the Alabama Crimson Tide and proceeded to put up a performance to remember.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M-S. Carolina will kick at 6:30; GameDay to Tennessee, again
Texas A&M’s football game at South Carolina on Oct. 22 will be at 6:30 p.m. and be televised by the SEC Network. A&M (3-3, 1-2) and South Carolina (4-2, 1-2) are both off this weekend. The other games on Oct. 22 are Tennessee-Martin at Tennessee, 11 a.m (SEC Network);...
