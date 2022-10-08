Read full article on original website
5 Games to watch in Week 9 of the 2022 Coastal Alabama high school football season
BLOUNT (2-5) AT ST. PAUL’S (3-4) Time/location: 7 p.m. Friday, E.E. Delaney Stadium, Mobile. Last week: Blount lost to Theodore 35-0; St. Paul’s defeated Robertsdale 39-14 On the air: TV – WJTC-UTV 44; Radio – WNSP-FM 105.5. Region standings: Blount is 2-3 in Class 6A, Region...
5 Birmingham area high school football games to watch in Week 9
HELENA (6-1, 3-1) AT CALERA (3-4, 2-3) Time/location: Friday, 7 p.m., Ricky M. Cairns Memorial Stadium, Calera. Last week: Helena was idle while Calera beat Briarwood Christian 31-28 in double overtime. The skinny: Helena leads the series 5-1 and won last year’s game 31-21. Helena has qualified for the Class...
thecomeback.com
Nick Saban reveals Alabama’s one serious weakness
The Alabama Crimson Tide may be undefeated so far this season, but that definitely doesn’t mean that all of those games have been pretty, with the team losing the turnover battle in four of the team’s six wins this season. While the excessive number of turnovers hasn’t cost the team a game yet this season, head coach Nick Saban knows it could in the future.
The ‘almost embarrassing’ stat that’s driving Alabama nuts
In the realm of statistical anomalies, Alabama’s defense is a fascinating study. It ranks among the nation’s best in practically every major statistical category -- No. 6 in both scoring and yardage average allowances. Neither of the two escapes in the first half of the season could be pinned on a defense that had to bail out the offense a few times at Texas and last Saturday against Texas A&M.
Alabama offers Birmingham 2025 DL Jourdin Crawford
Jourdin Crawford earned an offer from Alabama football Tuesday. Crawford attends Parker High School in Birmingham, Alabama, and he holds 15 D1 offers. He is listed at 6-foot-3 and 290 pounds on Parker’s 2022 football roster. The Birmingham product recently released his mid-season film. He has been disruptive along...
How Alabama Football Is Like A Mercedes Benz Plant
Tennessee defensive line coach Rodney Garner has had as close of a look at Alabama football’s dynasty under Nick Saban as any other coach in the country. Tennessee’s matchup with No. 3 Alabama will be Garner’s 13th matchup against the Crimson Tide in Saban’s 16 seasons at the helm. The longtime SEC assistant has done it with three different logos on his shirt. Garner faced Saban and Alabama three times while at Georgia from 1998-2012, eight times while he was at Auburn from 2013-2020 and once since returning to Tennessee ahead of the 2021 season.
ESPN Model's Score Prediction For Tennessee vs. Alabama
It has been years since Alabama and Tennessee have played with as much at stake as there will be on Saturday in Knoxville. For the first time since 2016, both teams are ranked in the top 10. Both teams also enter the game undefeated for the first time in more than three decades.
The 2 stats preventing Tide from reaching ‘Alabama football’ standard
Each week, Nick Saban said, Alabama coaches talk through the records of teams with specific turnover ratios. The key is to demonstrate to players the impact that giving or taking the ball has on the fine line between win and loss. “It’s pretty compelling,” Saban said, “And the players understand...
Vote for the Hollis Wright Birmingham area top football performance for Week 8
The Hollis Wright Birmingham area high school football Player of the Week will be chosen by fans voting for the top performances in the Birmingham area. Voting closes at 11 p.m. on Wednesday with results posted on Thursday so make your selection below. Players are selected from nominations by coaches...
Alabama-Mississippi State kick off time, TV set
Alabama will be back under the lights for the final home game of October. The Crimson Tide will face Mississippi State at 6 p.m. CT on Oct. 22. The game will air on ESPN. This will end a three-game run of Alabama playing on CBS from Arkansas to Texas A&M and this week’s 2:30 p.m. CT game at Tennessee. The network selected LSU-Ole Miss for its midafternoon game on Oct. 22.
The latest on Bryce Young’s shoulder injury status
As No. 3 Alabama heads to sixth-ranked Tennessee for the most anticipated game in this rivalry’s recent history, the Crimson Tide passing situation will again be in focus. Nick Saban on Monday said Young was being reevaluated by the medical staff that day. “Hopefully we’re going to try to...
ESPN College GameDay to air from Alabama-Tennessee for only 2nd time
The growing hype surrounding the Alabama-Tennessee game just gained a sideshow. ESPN announced College GameDay is headed to Knoxville for the second time this season. The three-hour pregame show will originate from the Tennessee campus ahead of the 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff in Neyland Stadium. This will actually be the...
What Alabama expects from Tennessee ‘Orange Out’ crowd as ticket prices soar
A few competing narratives will meet Saturday afternoon in Knoxville. The first is obvious: This is the most anticipated home game for sleeping giant Tennessee in decades. Ticket prices took a rocket ship right past affordability for most when the Vols stomped No. 25 LSU last week to assure an undefeated record and top-10 ranking for the 2:30 p.m. CT visit from No. 3 Alabama.
‘It’s kind of wild’: Alabama fan still can’t believe his ‘I Hate Tennessee’ rant is now a Crimson Tide tradition
Years after Alabama fan Irvin Carney ranted about his hate of the Tennessee Volunteers in 2007, his words have been shared countless times by other Bama fans every year in time for the Alabama-Tennessee game.
2 Alabama alumni return to NFL rosters
Alabama alumni Robert Foster and Jared Mayden returned to NFL rosters on Monday by joining practice squads. A wide receiver, Foster rejoined his most recent team, the New York Giants. A safety, Mayden signed with the Buffalo Bills. Foster has been out of football since the Giants released him from...
How lipreading Alabama CB saved Tide on final play to beat Texas A&M
This was one of those backyard football moments. One snap … the last play before going in for dinner. That’s where Terrion Arnold found himself at exactly 10:30 Saturday night, up 24-20, three seconds on the clock with Texas A&M at the 2-yard line. The Alabama cornerback sensed the stakes.
Rece Davis explains Tennessee’s hatred for Alabama: ‘They think they’re back’
Not since 2006 have the Tennessee Vols savored the sweet taste of victory or the stench of a good cigar when it comes to their annual rivalry with Alabama. The rivalry has been anything but after the Crimson Tide has won 15 straight, but this one feels a little different.
NFL Monday night: Chiefs edge Josh Jacobs, Raiders
The Kansas City Chiefs didn’t stop Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs much on Monday night. For the second straight game, the former Alabama standout reached career highs for rushing yards and yards from scrimmage. But the Chiefs stacked up Jacobs when it counted the most to come...
Meet Newly Named 2022 Mr. and Ms. UAB
Kyle Adams of Montgomery, Alabama, and Ummu Bah of Collierville, Tennessee, are the new Mr. and Ms. UAB for the University of Alabama at Birmingham. The 2022 Mr. and Ms. UAB Scholarship Competition winners were announced Saturday, Oct. 8, during half-time of the UAB Football Homecoming game at Protective Stadium. First alternates for the competition are Karim Mikhail of Hoover, Alabama, and Kiersten David of Chelsea, Alabama.
Tennessee starter arrested on felony assault charge heading into Alabama game
Tennessee’s Jaylen McCollough was arrested and charged with aggravated felony assault Sunday, according to a Knox County Sherriff’s Office arrest warrant obtained by Knox News. According to the report, around 3:28 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a call at an apartment. A man with a “bloody, swollen mouth...
