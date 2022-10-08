ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hueytown, AL

AL.com

5 Birmingham area high school football games to watch in Week 9

HELENA (6-1, 3-1) AT CALERA (3-4, 2-3) Time/location: Friday, 7 p.m., Ricky M. Cairns Memorial Stadium, Calera. Last week: Helena was idle while Calera beat Briarwood Christian 31-28 in double overtime. The skinny: Helena leads the series 5-1 and won last year’s game 31-21. Helena has qualified for the Class...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thecomeback.com

Nick Saban reveals Alabama's one serious weakness

The Alabama Crimson Tide may be undefeated so far this season, but that definitely doesn’t mean that all of those games have been pretty, with the team losing the turnover battle in four of the team’s six wins this season. While the excessive number of turnovers hasn’t cost the team a game yet this season, head coach Nick Saban knows it could in the future.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

The 'almost embarrassing' stat that's driving Alabama nuts

In the realm of statistical anomalies, Alabama’s defense is a fascinating study. It ranks among the nation’s best in practically every major statistical category -- No. 6 in both scoring and yardage average allowances. Neither of the two escapes in the first half of the season could be pinned on a defense that had to bail out the offense a few times at Texas and last Saturday against Texas A&M.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama offers Birmingham 2025 DL Jourdin Crawford

Jourdin Crawford earned an offer from Alabama football Tuesday. Crawford attends Parker High School in Birmingham, Alabama, and he holds 15 D1 offers. He is listed at 6-foot-3 and 290 pounds on Parker’s 2022 football roster. The Birmingham product recently released his mid-season film. He has been disruptive along...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
rockytopinsider.com

How Alabama Football Is Like A Mercedes Benz Plant

Tennessee defensive line coach Rodney Garner has had as close of a look at Alabama football’s dynasty under Nick Saban as any other coach in the country. Tennessee’s matchup with No. 3 Alabama will be Garner’s 13th matchup against the Crimson Tide in Saban’s 16 seasons at the helm. The longtime SEC assistant has done it with three different logos on his shirt. Garner faced Saban and Alabama three times while at Georgia from 1998-2012, eight times while he was at Auburn from 2013-2020 and once since returning to Tennessee ahead of the 2021 season.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Alabama-Mississippi State kick off time, TV set

Alabama will be back under the lights for the final home game of October. The Crimson Tide will face Mississippi State at 6 p.m. CT on Oct. 22. The game will air on ESPN. This will end a three-game run of Alabama playing on CBS from Arkansas to Texas A&M and this week’s 2:30 p.m. CT game at Tennessee. The network selected LSU-Ole Miss for its midafternoon game on Oct. 22.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

The latest on Bryce Young's shoulder injury status

As No. 3 Alabama heads to sixth-ranked Tennessee for the most anticipated game in this rivalry’s recent history, the Crimson Tide passing situation will again be in focus. Nick Saban on Monday said Young was being reevaluated by the medical staff that day. “Hopefully we’re going to try to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

What Alabama expects from Tennessee 'Orange Out' crowd as ticket prices soar

A few competing narratives will meet Saturday afternoon in Knoxville. The first is obvious: This is the most anticipated home game for sleeping giant Tennessee in decades. Ticket prices took a rocket ship right past affordability for most when the Vols stomped No. 25 LSU last week to assure an undefeated record and top-10 ranking for the 2:30 p.m. CT visit from No. 3 Alabama.
KNOXVILLE, TN
AL.com

2 Alabama alumni return to NFL rosters

Alabama alumni Robert Foster and Jared Mayden returned to NFL rosters on Monday by joining practice squads. A wide receiver, Foster rejoined his most recent team, the New York Giants. A safety, Mayden signed with the Buffalo Bills. Foster has been out of football since the Giants released him from...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

NFL Monday night: Chiefs edge Josh Jacobs, Raiders

The Kansas City Chiefs didn’t stop Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs much on Monday night. For the second straight game, the former Alabama standout reached career highs for rushing yards and yards from scrimmage. But the Chiefs stacked up Jacobs when it counted the most to come...
KANSAS CITY, MO
birminghamtimes.com

Meet Newly Named 2022 Mr. and Ms. UAB

Kyle Adams of Montgomery, Alabama, and Ummu Bah of Collierville, Tennessee, are the new Mr. and Ms. UAB for the University of Alabama at Birmingham. The 2022 Mr. and Ms. UAB Scholarship Competition winners were announced Saturday, Oct. 8, during half-time of the UAB Football Homecoming game at Protective Stadium. First alternates for the competition are Karim Mikhail of Hoover, Alabama, and Kiersten David of Chelsea, Alabama.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
