Venango County Recipe of the Day: Herbed Artichoke Cheese Tortellini
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Herbed Artichoke Cheese Tortellini – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. This flavor-packed meatless recipe features tomatoes, black olives and artichoke hearts tossed with tender cheese tortellini!. Ingredients. 2 cans (14-1/2 ounces each) Italian diced tomatoes. 2 jars (6-1/2 ounces each) marinated...
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Apple Pie Cupcakes with Cinnamon Buttercream
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Apple Pie Cupcakes with Cinnamon Buttercream – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. 1 package yellow cake mix (regular size) 4 medium tart apples, peeled and finely chopped (about 4 cups) -Prepare and bake cake mix according to package directions for 24...
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Flavorful Chicken Fajitas
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Flavorful Chicken Fajitas – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. The marinated chicken in these popular wraps is mouthwatering!. 1-1/2 pounds of boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into thin strips. 1/2 medium sweet red pepper, julienned. 1/2 medium green pepper, julienned. 4...
7-Day Weather Forecast for Venango County
Today – Sunny, with a high near 70. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Tonight – Increasing clouds, with a low around 47. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. Wednesday – Isolated showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a...
SPONSORED: Heeter Lumber Bargain Outlet to Close for the Season October 15
KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – Heeter Lumber’s Bargain Outlet will close for the season, on Saturday, October 15, and will reopen next spring. Stop in and find great deals on items to finish those fall and winter projects. You will find a large variety of new materials and construction items at a fraction of the retail price.
15th Pink Splash for the Cure Event Slated for Tonight at Fountain Park
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – The annual Pink Splash for the Cure event, which raises money to assist cancer patients and their families in Venango County, is scheduled for tonight, Tuesday, October 11, at Fountain Park in Franklin. (Photos courtesy of Pink Splash for the Cure) Pink Splash for the...
Lavinia Anne “Vinnie” Lehman
Lavinia Anne “Vinnie” Lehman, 100, of Oil City, went Home to her Lord and Savior on Monday morning, October 10, 2022, following a brief illness. She was born in Donora, Washington County, Pennsylvania on February 1, 1922 to the late Rowland H. and Margaret (Arner) Lewis. She attended...
223 Live Animals Removed from Erie County Farm After Discovery of Gruesome Burn Pile
ERIE CO., Pa. (EYT)— Pennsylvania State Police troopers seized over 200 animals including dogs, cats, pigs, chickens, ducks, and pigeons after receiving a report of cruelty to animals at a farm on Edinboro Road in Summit Township, Erie County Saturday night. Troopers were alerted to the conditions by The...
Betty M. Weeter
Betty M. Weeter, age 88, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at the Clarview Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center at Sligo, PA. She was born in Turkey City, Clarion County, PA on December 17, 1933 to Lawrence L. and Ethel Ketner Shoup. Betty graduated from St. Petersburg High...
Patricia “Patty” Ann Lockwood
Patricia “Patty” Ann Lockwood, a lifetime resident of Oil City, passed away at the age of 90 on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at The Caring Place Nursing Home in Franklin, PA. She had been suffering with arterial disease and then contracted Covid 19 before her death. In recent...
Richard Lyman Greenawalt
Richard Lyman Greenawalt, 83, passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022 at home surrounded by his family. Born August 15, 1939, in Rimersburg, PA, he was the son of the late Lyman and Dorothy Greenawalt. Richard graduated from Union High School, Class of 1957. Following graduation, he was a veteran of...
Audrey Kightlinger Allen Smith
Audrey Kightlinger Allen Smith (96) passed away Saturday, October 8 at The Caring Place in Franklin, PA. She lived for over 60 years at 464 Front Street, Rocky Grove and then with her oldest granddaughter, Kelly St.Amant-Swatzler on Rocky Grove Avenue till she went to the nursing home. Audrey was...
Janice L. Tascarella
Janice L. Tascarella, 89, of East Brady, passed away at Butler Memorial Hospital on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Born June 7, 1933, in Rimersburg, she was the daughter of Earl F. and Mildred I. (Mitchell) Yates. She graduated from Union Joint High School. She had various jobs before finally settling...
Ruth A. Freeman
Ruth A. Freeman, 91, of Franklin, passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on October 28, 1930, in Venango County, to the late C. Lewis and Bernice (Heffernan) Osborne. Ruth graduated with Rocky Grove High School’s Class of 1949.
Dan D. Davis
Dan D. Davis, 72, of Rimersburg, PA, passed away Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at his home, after a short battle with metastatic melanoma. He was born on March 7, 1950 in Dover, OH. He was the son of the late George D. and Josephine B. (Britt) Davis. Dan married Tina...
Family of 7 Displaced in Franklin Residential Fire
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A family of seven was displaced after their home on Meadville Pike went up in flames on Saturday afternoon. According to a press release issued by the Franklin Fire Department, units were dispatched to a structural house fire at 169 Meadville Pike, in Franklin, Venango County, at 1:12 p.m. on Saturday, October 8.
Teresa L. “Terri” Miller
Teresa L. “Terri” Miller, 69, of Mayport, passed away on Saturday morning, October 8, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her family. She lived courageously and graciously with cancer for 18 months. She was born on March 8, 1953, in Brookville and was the daughter of the late...
BREAKING NEWS: STAT MedEvac Dispatched to the Scene of I-80 Crash
RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Emergency crews were called to the scene of a one-vehicle crash along Interstate 80 near Emlenton on Tuesday afternoon. (Photo by Dave Cyphert / ProPoint Media Photography.) According to a Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatcher, the call came in at 3:08 p.m. on Tuesday, October...
State Police Calls: Oil City Woman Accused of Retail Theft at Walmart
CLARION/VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Franklin-based State Police were dispatched to Walmart on Kimberly Lane in Cranberry Township, Venango County, for a reported retail theft at 3:36 p.m. on Friday, October 7. Police say it was determined that a known 48-year-old...
Don E. Bellinger
Don E. Bellinger, 71, of Oil City, PA, passed away Sept. 30, 2022 at UPMC-Hamot in Erie, PA, after an extended illness. Born August 27, 1951 in Oil City, PA, he was the son of the late Don E. & Katherine S. “Bobbie” Bellinger. Don was a 1969...
