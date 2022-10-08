Hurricane collects win number six in week seven

HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) – Hurricane hosted Princeton, The Skins looking for win number six here in the seventh week of the season.

And this one was never really close.

You can watch highlights above!

It was 21-7 at halftime, we catch it here in the third.

Hurricane’s Heath Montgomery takes it all the way down to get Hurricane on the board again, 65 yards to the house!

Princeton had a quick three and out and it went back to the Redskins.

Jeremiah Riffle takes the hand off, and pretty much the entire Tigers’ defense tries to take him down, but they can’t.

Riffle scores another touchdown for Hurricane; he totaled over 250 yards rushing tonight and broke 1,000 on the season in this game.

Hurricane rolls 49-13 the final.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.