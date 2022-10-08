CHILTON — Eighth-ranked Bremond suffered its first loss of the season Friday, falling to No. 5 Chilton 41-30 in the District 13-2A Division II opener for both schools. Chilton (6-0, 1-0) took a 28-14 lead early in the third quarter on Isaiah Redd’s 2-yard touchdown run. Bremond (5-1, 0-1) tried to answer with Bobby Drake’s 11-yard TD run and Braylen Wortham’s two-point conversion run to get within eight, but the Pirates all but put away the game with back-to-back scores — Redd’s 56-yard TD pass to Markeydrick Taylor and Dylan Ford’s 46-yard TD run.

BREMOND, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO