Bryan College Station Eagle
Vote now in the Week 7 Brazos Valley football player of the week poll
The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff that considers coaches’ submissions. Vote for your favorite player from now to 4 p.m. Monday. Mishler helped the Eagles get back in the win column with a strong performance in the 59-6 victory over Galveston O’Connell. The quarterback/safety threw for 239 yards and four touchdowns on 6 of 9 passing.
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station defense leads way in 17-0 shutout of Cedar Park
It was business as usual for the College Station defense Friday night as the fourth-ranked Cougars shut out the Cedar Park Timberwolves 17-0 in District 11-5A Division I play at Cougar Field. It was a quick start for the Cougars (5-1, 3-0) as Ayden Martinez-Brown, who finished with 241 yards...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M needs to build on Saturday's gutsy effort
Texas A&M will have a successful season if it builds off Saturday’s 24-20 loss to Alabama, which won’t be easy. The Aggies, who were more than three-touchdown underdogs, came within a play of upsetting the top-ranked Crimson Tide for a second straight year with their best performance of the season.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Aggies drop first of two volleyball matches with Bulldogs
The Texas A&M volleyball team suffered a 31-29, 25-18, 25-22 loss to Mississippi State on Friday in Southeastern Conference action at Reed Arena. The teams played through 20 ties and 11 lead changes in a marathon first set, but MSU (10-5, 3-2) finally got the winning points on kills by Shania Cromartie and Gabby Waden.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M volleyball team drops second straight match to Mississippi State
The Texas A&M volleyball team put up a better fight but for the second straight day lost to Mississippi State, this time falling 27-29, 30-28, 25-18, 25-23 in Southeastern Conference action Saturday at Reed Arena. The Aggies (10-8, 2-5) outhit the Bulldogs .258 to .248, had more digs (73-60) and...
Bryan College Station Eagle
local roundup
Lady Cougars sweep Magnolia in 21-5A play: Avery Psencik had 16 kills and 11 digs, and Carson Thiebaud had eight blocks for the College Station volleyball team in its 25-14, 25-9, 25-21 victory over Magnolia on Friday in District 21-5A play at Cougar Gym. Ava Martindale also had 21 digs...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos Christian 51, Houston Lutheran North 17
HOUSTON — Brazos Christian’s Ryan Burtin and Tyler Prince each scored three touchdowns, and Isaiah Perkins had two interceptions to lead the Eagles to a 51-17 victory over Houston Lutheran North to open TAPPS Division IV District 3 play Friday. Prince ran for 64 yards on five carries...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Chilton 41, Bremond 30
CHILTON — Eighth-ranked Bremond suffered its first loss of the season Friday, falling to No. 5 Chilton 41-30 in the District 13-2A Division II opener for both schools. Chilton (6-0, 1-0) took a 28-14 lead early in the third quarter on Isaiah Redd’s 2-yard touchdown run. Bremond (5-1, 0-1) tried to answer with Bobby Drake’s 11-yard TD run and Braylen Wortham’s two-point conversion run to get within eight, but the Pirates all but put away the game with back-to-back scores — Redd’s 56-yard TD pass to Markeydrick Taylor and Dylan Ford’s 46-yard TD run.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Gonzales 32, Caldwell 20
CALDWELL — Caldwell’s Boone Turner threw two touchdown passes to Corbin Stewart, and Korbin Burns threw a 65-yard TD pass to Coy Becka, but the Hornets couldn’t rally past Gonzales, falling 32-20 on Friday in District 12-4A Division II play. Braxton Smith and Tavarean Grimes led the...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Cessna's grades: Aggies earn solid grades despite loss
• What went right: Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King, always under extreme pressure, shook off an interception late in the first half to complete 25 of 46 passes for 253 yards and two touchdowns. • What went wrong: A pair of false starts prevented A&M from trying to convert a...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Aggie men's swimming and diving team places second at SMU Classic
DALLAS — The Texas A&M men’s swimming and diving team won two relays Saturday and finished second at the six-team SMU Classic. A&M’s Ethan Gogulski, Andres Puente, Connor Foote and Kaloyan Bratanov won the 200-yard medley relay in 1 minute, 25.45 seconds. Foote’s 20.23 in the 50 butterfly leg is the second-fasted in school history. Foote, Bratanov, Gogulski and Baylor Nelson also won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:18.66.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Cameron 48, Little River Academy 13
CAMERON — The 10th-ranked Cameron Yoemen used a huge first-half effort and big night from Kardarius Bradley to fashion a 48-13 victory over Little River Academy on Friday in District 11-3A Division I action. Bradley opened the scoring with touchdown runs of 68 and 50 yards in the first...
Bryan College Station Eagle
No. 14 Blinn volleyball team sweeps Coastal Bend in road match
BEEVILLE — The 14th-ranked Blinn volleyball team beat Coastal Bend 25-15, 25-12, 25-12 in Region XIV Conference play on Thursday. Sophomore hitter Kierslynn Wright led Blinn (26-6, 7-4) in kills with 18, while sophomore libero Ellie Turner had a team-high 17 digs. The Buccaneers will host Lee at 6...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Rudder volleyball team drops road match at Magnolia West
MAGNOLIA — The Rudder volleyball team fell to Magnolia West 25-16, 25-14, 25-21 on Friday in District 21-5A play. Allison Layton and Londyn Singleton each had seven kills for Rudder (30-13, 2-7), while Reagan Aponte had 23 assists and 12 digs, and Charity Rayford had four kills and three blocks.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Navasota 41, Needville 14
NAVASOTA — The Navasota Rattlers answered the Needville Bluejays’ opening score with 27 unanswered points in the first half to fuel a 41-14 victory Friday in District 12-4A Division I action at Rattler Stadium. Needville (3-4, 0-3) took a 7-0 lead on Diego Ochoa’s 26 touchdown pass to...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Lexington 61, Florence 0
FLORENCE — Ninth-ranked Lexington had no trouble winning its District 13-3A Division II opener on Friday, shutting out Florence 61-0 with big performances from Kase Evans and John Williams. Evans threw for 279 yards and three touchdowns on 15-of-19 passing. He had two interceptions, but the Buffaloes (1-4, 0-1)...
