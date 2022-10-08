Former Kentucky jailer convicted of using unlawful force on inmate

A former jail officer in Kentucky has been convicted in federal court of using unlawful force on an inmate, the Justice Department said Friday.

Darrell Taylor, 32, a former officer with the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections, was found guilty by a federal jury in Louisville.

The detainee, who suffered serious injury, including a broken and displaced jaw, did not testify, the agency said in a news release.

Evidence included a video showing the defendant grabbing the detainee, throwing him to the ground and punching him until he appeared to lose consciousness, the Justice Department said.

The director of the detention center testified that the force shown on the video was not consistent with training.

Taylor faces up to 10 years when he is sentenced Jan. 25.