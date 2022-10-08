ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Kentucky jailer convicted of using unlawful force on inmate

By associatedpress
 2 days ago
A former jail officer in Kentucky has been convicted in federal court of using unlawful force on an inmate, the Justice Department said Friday.

Darrell Taylor, 32, a former officer with the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections, was found guilty by a federal jury in Louisville.

The detainee, who suffered serious injury, including a broken and displaced jaw, did not testify, the agency said in a news release.

Evidence included a video showing the defendant grabbing the detainee, throwing him to the ground and punching him until he appeared to lose consciousness, the Justice Department said.

The director of the detention center testified that the force shown on the video was not consistent with training.

Taylor faces up to 10 years when he is sentenced Jan. 25.

Comments / 29

Chris Lewis
2d ago

he should get ever bit of that 10 years and be forced to do it in general population where he can be tormented everyday for being a cop before

Reply(1)
9
Chris Lewis
2d ago

you aswell guess you got it all figured out shows your intelligence that's for sure you don't have to break any laws to end up in jail Einstein all it takes is for anyone to say they saw you breaking the law and your going to jail for a few months until you can prove you are innocent

Reply
5
Earl Martin
2d ago

The inmates aren't going to be too happy with this former officer coming to spend time in their domain. An officer just can't beat on inmates like that.

Reply(2)
3
