Mansfield, OH

Mansfield welcomes Jordanian athletes with open arms

MANSFIELD — North central Ohio rolled out the red carpet for some of Jordan’s best young athletes recently. A contingent of eight members of Jordan’s national taekwondo program spent eight days in Ohio as part of the World Learning sports diplomacy program sponsored by the United States Department of State.
Columbian survives taut tilt with Bellevue

Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Columbian passed in a 33-28 victory at Bellevue's expense in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 7. The start wasn't the problem for Bellevue, as it began with a 14-0 edge over Columbian through the end of the first quarter.
Madison Comprehensive blanks Mt. Vernon

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Madison Comprehensive's 35-0 blanking of Mt. Vernon for an Ohio high school football victory on October 7. Madison Comprehensive drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Mt. Vernon after the...
Carey triggers avalanche over McComb

Carey's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on McComb during a 3-1 blowout on October 8 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. Recently on October 3, McComb squared off with Arcadia in a volleyball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Reynoldsburg busts Lancaster

Reynoldsburg put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Lancaster for a 34-7 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 7. The Raiders registered a 27-7 advantage at intermission over the Gales.
Mildred "Faye" Henderson

Mildred “Faye” Henderson, 79 of Shiloh, Ohio passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. She was born in Lewis County, Kentucky on May 19, 1943 to the late William and Opal (Pruitt) Bloomfield. To plant a tree in memory of Mildred Henderson as a...
Gooseggs: Carey hands Bucyrus a shutout

Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Friday when Carey bottled Bucyrus 54-0 on October 7 in Ohio football. Carey pulled in front of Bucyrus 20-0 to begin the second quarter.
4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in the northeastern part of the state, Hartville Kitchen offers delicious homemade pies. Their pies include cherry, cherry crumb, Dutch apple, pecan, pumpkin, custard, apple, peach, blueberry, and rhubarb crumb. They also have fantastic cream pies like banana, butterscotch, lemon, chocolate, coconut, vanilla peanut butter, and chocolate peanut butter. If it's in season and available, their fresh strawberry pie is another must. If you need low-sugar options, Hartville Kitchen offers sugar-free apple pie and cherry with no sugar added.
Ontario dispatches Pleasant

Ontario tipped and eventually toppled Pleasant 31-20 at Pleasant High on October 7 in Ohio football action. Defense ruled the first quarter as Ontario and Pleasant were both scoreless.
Davis, Tygers rough up Wooster

MANSFIELD — A change in position suited Mansfield Senior’s Amarr Davis. A junior safety-turned-cornerback, Davis picked off two passes and returned one for a touchdown as the Tygers cruised to a 31-11 Ohio Cardinal Conference win over Wooster at Arlin Field on Friday night. GALLERY: Mansfield Senior 31,...
Industrial Museum a passion project for Mansfield native

MANSFIELD, Ohio - The North Central Ohio Industrial Museum is a special place for its president and curator, Jerry Miller. “I've been working on this museum for eight years," said Miller. "And it feels really good when people come in and see this amazing history and the way the stories are told.”
Centerburg ekes out victory against Danville

Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Centerburg chalked up in tripping Danville 16-11 in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 7. The Blue Devils took an 8-7 lead over the Trojans heading to the intermission locker room.
Galion comes up short in matchup with Highland

Highland trucked Galion on the road to a 35-21 victory in Ohio high school football action on October 7. Highland opened with a 14-0 advantage over Galion through the first quarter.
High School Football: Week 8 Roundup

MANSFIELD -- Did you miss a score from Friday night?. Here were the results reported to the Richland Source sports desk via a regional high school football wrap-up from all over north central Ohio.
Mansfield, OH

