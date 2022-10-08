Read full article on original website
richlandsource.com
Mansfield welcomes Jordanian athletes with open arms
MANSFIELD — North central Ohio rolled out the red carpet for some of Jordan’s best young athletes recently. A contingent of eight members of Jordan’s national taekwondo program spent eight days in Ohio as part of the World Learning sports diplomacy program sponsored by the United States Department of State.
richlandsource.com
Columbian survives taut tilt with Bellevue
Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Columbian passed in a 33-28 victory at Bellevue's expense in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 7. The start wasn't the problem for Bellevue, as it began with a 14-0 edge over Columbian through the end of the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Madison Comprehensive blanks Mt. Vernon
It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Madison Comprehensive's 35-0 blanking of Mt. Vernon for an Ohio high school football victory on October 7. Madison Comprehensive drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Mt. Vernon after the...
richlandsource.com
Carey triggers avalanche over McComb
Carey's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on McComb during a 3-1 blowout on October 8 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. Recently on October 3, McComb squared off with Arcadia in a volleyball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Reynoldsburg busts Lancaster
Reynoldsburg put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Lancaster for a 34-7 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 7. The Raiders registered a 27-7 advantage at intermission over the Gales.
richlandsource.com
Mildred "Faye" Henderson
Mildred “Faye” Henderson, 79 of Shiloh, Ohio passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. She was born in Lewis County, Kentucky on May 19, 1943 to the late William and Opal (Pruitt) Bloomfield. To plant a tree in memory of Mildred Henderson as a...
richlandsource.com
Gooseggs: Carey hands Bucyrus a shutout
Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Friday when Carey bottled Bucyrus 54-0 on October 7 in Ohio football. Carey pulled in front of Bucyrus 20-0 to begin the second quarter.
4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in the northeastern part of the state, Hartville Kitchen offers delicious homemade pies. Their pies include cherry, cherry crumb, Dutch apple, pecan, pumpkin, custard, apple, peach, blueberry, and rhubarb crumb. They also have fantastic cream pies like banana, butterscotch, lemon, chocolate, coconut, vanilla peanut butter, and chocolate peanut butter. If it's in season and available, their fresh strawberry pie is another must. If you need low-sugar options, Hartville Kitchen offers sugar-free apple pie and cherry with no sugar added.
richlandsource.com
Ontario dispatches Pleasant
Ontario tipped and eventually toppled Pleasant 31-20 at Pleasant High on October 7 in Ohio football action. Defense ruled the first quarter as Ontario and Pleasant were both scoreless.
richlandsource.com
Davis, Tygers rough up Wooster
MANSFIELD — A change in position suited Mansfield Senior’s Amarr Davis. A junior safety-turned-cornerback, Davis picked off two passes and returned one for a touchdown as the Tygers cruised to a 31-11 Ohio Cardinal Conference win over Wooster at Arlin Field on Friday night. GALLERY: Mansfield Senior 31,...
spectrumnews1.com
Industrial Museum a passion project for Mansfield native
MANSFIELD, Ohio - The North Central Ohio Industrial Museum is a special place for its president and curator, Jerry Miller. “I've been working on this museum for eight years," said Miller. "And it feels really good when people come in and see this amazing history and the way the stories are told.”
richlandsource.com
Centerburg ekes out victory against Danville
Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Centerburg chalked up in tripping Danville 16-11 in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 7. The Blue Devils took an 8-7 lead over the Trojans heading to the intermission locker room.
richlandsource.com
Falcons pound Waynedale to set up monster WCAL showdown
JEROMESVILLE -- The Hillsdale football team is on some kind of a roll. The Falcons have won four straight and have thrust themselves into a shot at the Wayne County Athletic League title.
richlandsource.com
Beginning was the end: Loudonville opens an early gap to jar Cardington-Lincoln
Loudonville stormed to the lead and never relinquished it to score a 44-12 victory over Cardington-Lincoln on October 7 in Ohio football action. Loudonville jumped in front of Cardington-Lincoln 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Kansas Lakota takes advantage of early margin to vanquish Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic
Kansas Lakota lit up the scoreboard from the start in a 41-7 win over Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 7. Kansas Lakota opened with a 13-0 advantage over Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Galion comes up short in matchup with Highland
Highland trucked Galion on the road to a 35-21 victory in Ohio high school football action on October 7. Highland opened with a 14-0 advantage over Galion through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Needlepoint: St. Paris Graham sews up Richwood North Union in slim triumph
The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but St. Paris Graham didn't mind, dispatching Richwood North Union 39-33 on October 7 in Ohio football. Richwood North Union authored a promising start, taking a 13-12 advantage over St. Paris Graham at the end of the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
High School Football: Week 8 Roundup
MANSFIELD -- Did you miss a score from Friday night?. Here were the results reported to the Richland Source sports desk via a regional high school football wrap-up from all over north central Ohio.
WKYC
Westlake High School softball player catches Cleveland Guardians' game 2 walk-off home run in Progressive Field bleachers
CLEVELAND — It may not have been #62 to set an American League record, it may not have been career home run #700. But the baseball that left the park in the bottom of the 15th Saturday afternoon off of the bat of Cleveland Guardians outfielder Oscar Gonzalez created one of the biggest moments in Cleveland sports since 2016.
richlandsource.com
Storm warning: Arlington unleashes full fury on Mt. Blanchard Riverdale
Arlington stomped on Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 37-14 at Mt. Blanchard Riverdale High on October 7 in Ohio football action. Arlington drew first blood by forging an 8-0 margin over Mt. Blanchard Riverdale after the first quarter.
