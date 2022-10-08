NEW ORLEANS (2-0 in preseason) at SAN ANTONIO (0-2 in preseason) 6 p.m. Central, Pelicans.com streaming, WRNO 99.5 FM. New Orleans hoped to see its projected starting five together in preseason of CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson and Jonas Valanciunas, but Ingram (toe) has not played in a game yet, while McCollum (ankle) will miss his second straight contest at the AT&T Center. Jones and Ingram are both listed as questionable for Sunday. The Pelicans’ second unit (and third string, for that matter) have produced some excellent stretches in wins over Chicago and Detroit. On the San Antonio side, longtime head coach Gregg Popovich has made no bones about the fact that the Spurs are in development mode, joking recently that no one in Las Vegas should put the house on a championship from his youthful squad. Recent draftees Devin Vassell and Tre Jones (both from 2020) and Josh Primo (2021) figure to be prominent in the franchise’s efforts to rebuild, as will a trio of rookies drafted No. 10, 20 and 25 overall in June. The squad’s most proven NBA player, forward Keldon Johnson, has been sidelined by injury.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO