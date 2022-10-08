ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Wichita Eagle

Trey Murphy III leads Pelicans Past Spurs

Despite being short-handed, the Pelicans had a strong 3rd-quarter surge to defeat the Spurs 111-97. New Orleans went into San Antonio a wounded team, and left even more wounded as winners. The Pelicans announced Brandon Ingram (foot) and CJ McCollum (ankle) would sit the preseason game in Texas. Jaxson Hayes tore his UCL on his left elbow against Detroit and would be re-evaluated in 2 weeks.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Hoops Rumors

Report: Hawks interested in Jae Crowder

The Hawks have emerged as a potential suitor for Suns forward Jae Crowder, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Crowder has been away from the Suns this preseason as the team looks to trade him. According to Charania, the Hawks and Suns have had some discussions about Crowder...
ATLANTA, GA
NBA

Gameday update: Pelicans at Spurs (10/9/22)

NEW ORLEANS (2-0 in preseason) at SAN ANTONIO (0-2 in preseason) 6 p.m. Central, Pelicans.com streaming, WRNO 99.5 FM. New Orleans hoped to see its projected starting five together in preseason of CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson and Jonas Valanciunas, but Ingram (toe) has not played in a game yet, while McCollum (ankle) will miss his second straight contest at the AT&T Center. Jones and Ingram are both listed as questionable for Sunday. The Pelicans’ second unit (and third string, for that matter) have produced some excellent stretches in wins over Chicago and Detroit. On the San Antonio side, longtime head coach Gregg Popovich has made no bones about the fact that the Spurs are in development mode, joking recently that no one in Las Vegas should put the house on a championship from his youthful squad. Recent draftees Devin Vassell and Tre Jones (both from 2020) and Josh Primo (2021) figure to be prominent in the franchise’s efforts to rebuild, as will a trio of rookies drafted No. 10, 20 and 25 overall in June. The squad’s most proven NBA player, forward Keldon Johnson, has been sidelined by injury.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KTLA

Timberwolves 119, Clippers 117

Karl-Anthony Towns had 19 points, six assists and six rebounds in his preseason debut to lead visiting Minnesota. Naz Reid had 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Timberwolves, while Bryn Forbes added 15 points on 5-for-6 shooting on 3-pointers. Anthony Edwards had 14 points. John Wall led the Clippers with 20 points. Paul George […]
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBA

Pelicans News Around the Web 10/10/22

Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on October 10, 2022. 5 things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 10, 2022. New Orleans is one of seven NBA teams still undefeated in preseason, sporting a 3-0 record. The...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

